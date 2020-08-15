Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Features of WPBakery Page Builder Presentation by :- WPGenuine
WPBakery Page Builder Overview WPBakery Page Builder is the premium WordPress plugin that comes with frontend and backend ...
It helps to create a beautiful and fully responsive website without any single line of code. WPBakery Page Builder is form...
WPBakery Page Builder Feature ● WooCommerce Compatibility ● Element Presets ● RTL Support ● 80+ Predefined Layouts and Tem...
● Multilingual Ready ● Adaptable to Any Theme ● Parallax effect ● Lifetime Updates Free of Charge ● Exclusive Addons ● Sho...
WPBakery Page Builder Latest Version Free Download WPBakry Page Builder Free Download Here. WPBakery Page Builder Live Dem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Features of WPBakery Page Builder

21 views

Published on

WPBakery Page Builder is the premium WordPress plugin that comes with frontend and backend editor.
It helps to create a beautiful and fully responsive website without any single line of code.
WPBakery Page Builder is formerly known as Visual Composer, it comes with many customization features.
WPBakery Page Builder it's an SEO Friendly WordPress plugin for creating a unique website. As well as in this plugin you can add and highlight with a different color in order to improve user experience and navigation.
In WPBakery Page Builder you can add and drag elements around the screen to quickly build a great layout in your WordPress website.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Features of WPBakery Page Builder

  1. 1. Features of WPBakery Page Builder Presentation by :- WPGenuine
  2. 2. WPBakery Page Builder Overview WPBakery Page Builder is the premium WordPress plugin that comes with frontend and backend editor.
  3. 3. It helps to create a beautiful and fully responsive website without any single line of code. WPBakery Page Builder is formerly known as Visual Composer, it comes with many customization features. WPBakery Page Builder it's an SEO Friendly WordPress plugin for creating a unique website. As well as in this plugin you can add and highlight with a different color in order to improve user experience and navigation. In WPBakery Page Builder you can add and drag elements around the screen to quickly build a great layout in your WordPress website. Presentation by :- WPGenuine
  4. 4. WPBakery Page Builder Feature ● WooCommerce Compatibility ● Element Presets ● RTL Support ● 80+ Predefined Layouts and Templates ● Full-Width Row ● qTranslate, WPML Compatibility ● Yoast SEO Compatibility ● Image filters ● Toolset Custom Types Ready ● Object-Oriented Code Presentation by :- WPGenuine
  5. 5. ● Multilingual Ready ● Adaptable to Any Theme ● Parallax effect ● Lifetime Updates Free of Charge ● Exclusive Addons ● Shortcode Mapper ● WordPress User Access Support ● Custom Post Types Support ● Online Knowledge Base ● Object-Oriented Code ● Multilingual Ready ● Adaptable to Any Theme Presentation by :- WPGenuine
  6. 6. WPBakery Page Builder Latest Version Free Download WPBakry Page Builder Free Download Here. WPBakery Page Builder Live Demo Here Presentation by :- WPGenuine

×