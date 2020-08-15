Features of WPBakery Page Builder

WPBakery Page Builder is the premium WordPress plugin that comes with frontend and backend editor.

It helps to create a beautiful and fully responsive website without any single line of code.

WPBakery Page Builder is formerly known as Visual Composer, it comes with many customization features.

WPBakery Page Builder it's an SEO Friendly WordPress plugin for creating a unique website. As well as in this plugin you can add and highlight with a different color in order to improve user experience and navigation.

In WPBakery Page Builder you can add and drag elements around the screen to quickly build a great layout in your WordPress website.