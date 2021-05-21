Week 5 realibility measures1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANALISA KEHANDALAN INFRASTRUKTUR LINGKUNGAN RELIABILITY ANALYSIS OF ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURES Anik Sarminingsih Email ...
Safety factor and Reliability  Analisis Faktor Keamanan dan Reliability, untuk mengevaluasi probabilitas kegagalan strukt...
Structural Reliability Assessment (Penilaian Keandalan Struktur)  Jika struktur (atau bagian dari struktur) melebihi bata...
Batas-keadaan (boundary state) Batas keadaan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kategori: 1. Batasan Ultimate yang terkait dengan ru...
Batas-keadaan (boundary state) Batas keadaan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kategori: 2. Batasan Pelayanan terkait dengan ganggu...
BASIC CONCEPTS  Uncertainties  pekerjaan konstruksi adalah sistem teknis yang rumit menderita sejumlah ketidakpastian ya...
BASIC CONCEPTS  Definition of reliability  In Eurocode no definition is offered and it is noted that reliability covers ...
BASIC CONCEPTS  Definition of reliability  The probability of failure pf and the reliability index  are related to fail...
The are three basic design methods and to indicate the explicit measures that might affect the probability factors of fail...
The second widely-accepted method of structural design is the method of global safety factor. It is based on the conditio...
At present, the most advanced operational method of structural design is the partial factor format (often inaccurately de...
• Probabilistic design methods are based on the condition that the probability of failure pf does not exceed a specified t...
• the unfavourable state (failure) of the structure occurs when the limit state function is negative, i.e. when g(X) < 0 •...
14 Limit states Definisi yang tajam dan tidak jelas dari keadaan batas In order to simplify the design procedure two funda...
15 Ultimate limit states • Its associated with collapse and other similar forms of structural failure and directly concern...
16 Serviceability limit states • The serviceability limit states are associated with conditions of normal use • In particu...
17 Serviceability limit states
18 Reliability differentiation • The purpose of reliability differentiation establishes reliability classes RC (also calle...
19 Reliability differentiation Reliability classes and recommended minimum values for reliability index 
THANK YOU!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
42 views
May. 21, 2021

Week 5 realibility measures1

Measures of Reliablity

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(0/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
The Right Stuff Tom Wolfe
(4.5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(0/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(0/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(0/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, Spacex, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food Paul Greenberg
(4/5)
Free
Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials That Shape Our Man-made World Mark Miodownik
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Week 5 realibility measures1

  1. 1. ANALISA KEHANDALAN INFRASTRUKTUR LINGKUNGAN RELIABILITY ANALYSIS OF ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURES Anik Sarminingsih Email :aniksarminingsih@lecturer.undip.ac.id Measures of Reliability Week – 5
  2. 2. Safety factor and Reliability  Analisis Faktor Keamanan dan Reliability, untuk mengevaluasi probabilitas kegagalan struktural dengan menentukan apakah batas keamanan terlampaui.  analisis keandalan tidak terbatas pada perhitungan probabilitas kegagalan  Evaluasi statistik baik sifat, seperti fungsi distribusi probabilitas dan interval kepercayaan respon struktural, memainkan peran penting dalam analisis keandalan.
  3. 3. Structural Reliability Assessment (Penilaian Keandalan Struktur)  Jika struktur (atau bagian dari struktur) melebihi batas tertentu, elemen struktur (atau bagian dari struktur) tidak dapat melakukan seperti yang diperlukan, maka batas tertentu disebut batas-keadaan (boundary state).  Struktur ini akan dianggap tidak dapat diandalkan jika probabilitas kegagalan batas-keadaan (boundary state) struktur melebihi nilai yang diminta
  4. 4. Batas-keadaan (boundary state) Batas keadaan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kategori: 1. Batasan Ultimate yang terkait dengan runtuhnya struktural dari sebagian atau seluruh struktur. Contoh yang paling umum batasan ultimate adalah korosi, kelelahan, kerusakan, kebakaran, mekanisme plastik, keruntuhan progresif, fraktur, dll. Beberapa batasan harus memiliki probabilitas yang sangat rendah dari kejadian, sebab dapat menyebabkan risiko hilangnya nyawa dan kerugian keuangan yang banyak 2. Batasan Pelayanan terkait dengan gangguan penggunaan normal dari struktur……………….continued
  5. 5. Batas-keadaan (boundary state) Batas keadaan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kategori: 2. Batasan Pelayanan terkait dengan gangguan penggunaan normal dari struktur. Contoh : batasan pelayanan adalah lendutan yang berlebihan, getaran yang berlebihan, drainase, kebocoran, kerusakan lokal, dll. Karena bahaya yang kurang dari pada dalam kasus batasan ultimate, probabilitas yang lebih tinggi dari kejadian mungkin ditoleransi dalam batasan ini. Namun, orang tidak dapat menggunakan struktur yang menghasilkan terlalu banyak lendutan, getaran, dll
  6. 6. BASIC CONCEPTS  Uncertainties  pekerjaan konstruksi adalah sistem teknis yang rumit menderita sejumlah ketidakpastian yang signifikan di semua tahap pelaksanaan dan penggunaan. The following types of uncertainties can usually be identified: – natural randomness of actions, material properties and geometric data; – statistical uncertainties due to limited available data; – uncertainties of theoretical models owing to the simplification of actual conditions; – vagueness due to inaccurate definitions of performance requirements; – gross errors in design, execution and operation of the structure; – lack of knowledge of the behaviour of new materials in real conditions. 6
  7. 7. BASIC CONCEPTS  Definition of reliability  In Eurocode no definition is offered and it is noted that reliability covers only the load-bearing capacity, serviceability as well as the durability of a structure.  In the Fundamental requirements that “a structure shall be designed and executed in such a way that it will, during its intended life with appropriate degrees of reliability and in an economic way: – remain fit for the use for which it is required; and – sustain all actions and influences likely to occur during execution and use.”  A different level of reliability for load-bearing capacity and for serviceability may be accepted 7
  8. 8. BASIC CONCEPTS  Definition of reliability  The probability of failure pf and the reliability index  are related to failure consequences. The above definition of reliability includes four important elements:  given (performance) requirements – the definition of structural failure;  time period – the assessment of the required service-life T;  reliability level – the assessment of the probability of failure pf ; and  conditions of use – limiting input uncertainties. 8
  9. 9. The are three basic design methods and to indicate the explicit measures that might affect the probability factors of failure and structural reliability The first universally-accepted design method for civil structures is the method of permissible stresses. It is based on the condition : 9 Historical development of design methods where the coefficient k is assessed with regard to uncertainties in the determination of local load effect max and of resistance per and therefore may ensure with an appropriate level of security the reliability of the structure.
  10. 10. The second widely-accepted method of structural design is the method of global safety factor. It is based on the condition: 10 Historical development of design methods according to which the calculated safety factor s must be greater than its specified value so. The aggregate quantities of structural resistance Xresist and action effect Xact
  11. 11. At present, the most advanced operational method of structural design is the partial factor format (often inaccurately denoted as the limit states method). This method ie based on the conditionn: 11 Historical development of design methods where the action effect Ed and the structural resistance Rd are assessed according to the design values of basic quantities describing the action Fd, material properties fd, dimensions ad and model uncertainties d.
  12. 12. • Probabilistic design methods are based on the condition that the probability of failure pf does not exceed a specified target value pt during the service life of a structure T 12 Historical development of design methods It is usually possible to assess the probability of failure pf using a computational structural model, defined through basic quantities X [X1, X2, ... , Xn] for actions, mechanical properties and geometrical data. The limit state of a structure is defined by the limit state function (the performance function) g(X) for which, according to the definition, in case of a favourable (safe) state of the structure the limit state function is positive; it holds that pf ≤ pt g(X) ≥ 0
  13. 13. • the unfavourable state (failure) of the structure occurs when the limit state function is negative, i.e. when g(X) < 0 • For most ultimate limit states and serviceability limit states the probability of failure can be expressed by the equation pf = P{g(X) < 0} • In many cases the problem may be transformed to a time- independent one, for example by considering a minimum of the function g(X) over the time period T. 13 Historical development of design methods
  14. 14. 14 Limit states Definisi yang tajam dan tidak jelas dari keadaan batas In order to simplify the design procedure two fundamentally different types of limit states are generally recognised: (a) ultimate limit states; and (b) serviceability limit states.
  15. 15. 15 Ultimate limit states • Its associated with collapse and other similar forms of structural failure and directly concern the safety of the structure and the safety of people • The following list provides the most typical ultimate limit states that may require consideration in the design: (a) loss of equilibrium of the structure or any part of it, considered as a rigid body; (b) failure of the structure or part of it due to rupture, fatigue or excessive deformation; (c) instability of the structure or one of its parts; (d) transformation of the structure or part of it into a mechanism; and (e) sudden change of the structural system to a new system.
  16. 16. 16 Serviceability limit states • The serviceability limit states are associated with conditions of normal use • In particular they concern the functioning of the structure or structural members, the comfort of people and appearance of the construction works • Taking into account the time-dependency of load effects it is useful to distinguish two types of serviceability limit states which are: (a) Irreversible serviceability limit states which are those limit states that remain permanently exceeded even when the actions which caused the infringement are removed (for example a permanent local damage, permanent unacceptable deformations); (b) Reversible serviceability limit states which are those limit states that will not be exceeded when the actions that caused the infringement are removed (for example cracks of prestressed components, temporary deflections, excessive vibration).
  17. 17. 17 Serviceability limit states
  18. 18. 18 Reliability differentiation • The purpose of reliability differentiation establishes reliability classes RC (also called consequence classes (CCs)). • Three classes are defined in accordance with consequences of failure or malfunction of the structure as follows: Reliability Class, RC3 High consequence for loss of human life, or economic, social or environmental consequences very great Reliability Class, RC2 Medium consequence for loss of human life, economic, social or environmental consequences considerable Reliability Class, RC1 Low consequences for loss of human life, and economic, social or environmental consequences small or negligible
  19. 19. 19 Reliability differentiation Reliability classes and recommended minimum values for reliability index 
  20. 20. THANK YOU!

×