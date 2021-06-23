Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UPTEP PROF WILLIANS MUSSETT CONTABILIDAD I CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS CUENTAS A.- REALES: Integran el Balance General 1.- ACTIVO...
1.3.- FIJOS: Bienes de la empresa que Equipo de Reparto poseen las siguientes Edificio características: Tangible Maquinari...
3.1.- CIRCULANTE: Cuentas Por Pagar Deudas menores de un año Efectos por Pagar – Giros (hasta 1 año). Impuesto Sobre la re...
2.- EGRESOS: Son los hechos contables que disminuyen al capital de las empresas como consecuencia de sus operaciones, tien...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
31 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Guia de clasificacion de cuentas

guía de clasificación de cuentas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia de clasificacion de cuentas

  1. 1. UPTEP PROF WILLIANS MUSSETT CONTABILIDAD I CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS CUENTAS A.- REALES: Integran el Balance General 1.- ACTIVOS: Son los bienes y derechos que posee la empresa, tienen saldo normal deudor, aumentan con cargos y disminuyen con abonos. Caja Chica Disponibles Caja Bancos Depósitos a Plazo Fijo Inversiones Bonos a Corto Plazo Temporales Certificados de Ahorro Efectos por Cobrar Exigible Cuentas por Cobrar Préstamos por Cobrar 1.1.- CIRCULANTE: Bienes Y Derechos De la empresa repre- Mercancías sentados en dinero Materia Prima o que pueden conver- Realizable Materiales y Suministros tirse en dinero, en Inventarios Productos en Proceso servicios o consumirse Productos Terminados a corto plazo Seguros Pagados por Anticipado Intereses Pagados por Anticipado Gastos pagados Por anticipado Alquileres Pagados por Anticipado (o prepagado) Papelería y Útiles de Oficina Bienes o derechos Acciones de otras Empresas SRL que se adquieren para obtener divi- Cuotas de Participación dendos o ganancias 1.2.- INVERSIONES para aprovechar el Terrenos PERMANENTES excedente de efectivo ocioso disponible. Edificios, etc.
  2. 2. 1.3.- FIJOS: Bienes de la empresa que Equipo de Reparto poseen las siguientes Edificio características: Tangible Maquinaria Propiedades En plan de equipo Vehículo - Deben ser de su propiedad Mobiliario y Equipo de Oficina - Tener carácter permanente Herramientas - Deben ser utilizados Terreno por la empresa y no estar a la venta Plusvalía - Deben poseer cierto Intangible Derechos de Autor valor considerable Marca de Fábrica Patente de Invención 1.4.- CARGOS DIFERIDOS: Son gastos que benefician a la empresa en más de Promoción Publicitaria 1 año y tienen un valor Gastos de Organización generalmente alto. Mejoras en Propiedad Arrendada. 1.5.- OTROS ACTIVOS: Propiedades que no intervengan Renglones del activo que en las operaciones de la empresa. no pueden clasificarse dentro de los grupos Depósitos dados en garantía anteriores. Hipotecas por Cobrar Efectos por Cobrar a Largo Plazo Efectos por Cobrar Protestados Efectos por Cobrar en Litigio 2.- VALUACIÓN DE ACTIVOS: Son cuentas que reflejan la Depreciación Acumulada pérdida o disminución acumulada del valor de un activo. Amortización Acumulada El saldo normal es acreedor. Provisión para Cuentas Incobrables Agotamiento Acumulado. 3.- PASIVOS: Son las obligaciones de la empresa, tienen saldo normal acreedor, aumentan con abonos y disminuyen con cargos.
  3. 3. 3.1.- CIRCULANTE: Cuentas Por Pagar Deudas menores de un año Efectos por Pagar – Giros (hasta 1 año). Impuesto Sobre la renta por Pagar Intereses por Pagar. Sueldos por Pagar Retenciones S.S.O. Retenciones Impuesto Sobre la Renta Retenciones INCE Apartado S.S.O. Apartado INCE. 3.2.- A LARGO PLAZO: Deudas mayores de un año Hipoteca por Pagar. Bonos por Pagar – Documento- Giros - Efectos. 3.3.- CRÉDITOS DIFERIDOS: Ingresos sobre los cuales Alquileres Cobrados por Anticipado debemos una prestación Intereses Cobrados por Anticipado 3.4.- OTROS PASIVOS: Renglones del pasivo que por sus características no pueden clasificarse Depósitos Recibidos en Garantía dentro de los grupos anteriores. 4.- CAPITAL: Es la participación del propietario en la empresa, tiene saldo normal acreedor, aumenta con abonos y disminuye con cargos. Dueño, Cuenta Capital Dueño, Cuenta Personal Reservas de Capital Utilidad o Pérdida B.- NOMINALES: Integran el Estado de Ganancias y Pérdidas y se cancelan al final de cada ejercicio económico. 1.- INGRESOS: Son los hechos contables que incrementan el capital de la empresa como consecuencia de sus operaciones, tienen saldo normal acreedor, aumentan con abonos y disminuyen con cargos. Ventas Comisiones Ganadas Intereses Ganados Servicios Prestados Devoluciones en Compras Descuentos en Compras Ingresos Misceláneos Cuentas Incobrables Recuperadas Ganancias Fortuitas Ganancias en Venta de Activos
  4. 4. 2.- EGRESOS: Son los hechos contables que disminuyen al capital de las empresas como consecuencia de sus operaciones, tienen saldo normal deudor, aumentan con cargos y disminuyen con abonos. Compras - Mercancías Fletes de Compras Gastos de Importación Descuentos en Ventas Devoluciones en Ventas Sueldos - Empleados Salarios - Obreros Gastos por Comisiones Gastos de Seguro Gastos de Alquileres Depreciaciones Gastos de Transporte Gastos Generales Pérdidas en Ventas de Activos Gastos de Intereses Patente Municipal Comisiones Bancarias Intereses Bancarios Fletes de Ventas C.- CUENTAS DE ORDEN: Son cuentas de carácter informativo; también llamados de Memorando, que no afectan a los Estados Financieros y se ubican al pié del Balance General. Mercancías Pignoradas Cuentas de Orden Deudoras Banco, Giros al Cobro Fianzas Giros al Cobro Cuentas de Orden Acreedoras Fianzas Otorgadas Mercancías Pignoradas per-contra Importante: Actualmente según las NIIF se clasifican en activos corriente y no corriente y pasivos corriente y no corrientes. Para fines didácticos vamos a utilizar esta clasificación con las demás que usted debe anexar al glosario.

×