  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Autor: Wilhney V. Bautista M. CI. V- 27.892.808 Ing. Diseño industrial Derecho Laboral Junio, 2021
  2. 2. Un contrato de trabajo, como todo contrato, es un acuerdo en el que las partes firmantes concretan sus derechos y sus obligaciones sobre una determinada materia o hecho. En el contrato de trabajo se fijan las características de su prestación:  actividad laboral que debe desarrollarse  jornada  Horario  salario  duración de la relación  Entre otros. El contrato de trabajo es la herramienta básica para el buen funcionamiento del mercado laboral. En él se especifican las condiciones bajo las cuales un trabajador llevará a cabo determinadas tareas encargadas por el empleador. Del contrato de trabajo se derivan derechos y deberes de las partes y es una prueba fundamental cuando se solicite la ayuda de un juez en casos de incumplimiento o desacuerdos.
  3. 3. pueden clasificarse de distintas maneras Escritos: Se escribe un documento en donde se detallan las condiciones de la relación laboral. En el caso de España, la Ley exige que en ciertos casos exista un contrato de trabajo. De acuerdo a su formalización De acuerdo a su duración Verbales: el acuerdo entre trabajador y empleador es verbal. No existe documento alguno que pruebe la relación. Esto supone un riesgo en caso de incumplimiento. Término fijo: El contrato tiene una fecha de finalización aunque suele existir la posibilidad de que el contrato se renueve de forma automática o bajo ciertas condiciones. Término indefinido: El contrato no tiene fecha de finalización, y en principio se extenderá todo el tiempo que las partes estimen conveniente Por obra: El contrato durará hasta que se complete una obra o tarea particular. Temporal o transitorio: el contrato durará un periodo de tiempo breve que se limita a cubrir una necesidad temporal como por ejemplo: El reemplazo de un trabajador por un permiso de maternidad, un pico de demanda en una determinada temporada, reemplazo de un trabajador en vacaciones, etc.
  4. 4. Depende de las leyes de cada país. Por ejemplo las personas que pueden firmar un contrato de trabajo son:  Los mayores de 18 años.  Los menores de 18 años, legalmente emancipados.  Las personas entre 16 y 17 años que cuenten con el permiso de sus padres o tutores.  Extranjeros de acuerdo a lo que dicte la legislación vigente
  5. 5. Los Sujetos del Contrato: En el contrato individual de trabajo intervienen, de un lado, el empleador, y del otro, el trabajador. Ellos son los sujetos del contrato. En otros términos, son sujetos del contrato de trabajo aquellos que como trabajador o como empleador, intervienen en el mismo. O, quienes como trabajadores o como patronos, con una calidad o con otra, controlan la prestación de sus servicios o los servicios ajenos, esto es, contrato de trabajo. Concepto de Empresa: Conforme el Código de Trabajo, se entiende por empresa "la unidad económica de producción o distribución de bienes o servicios". El concepto de empresa interesa igualmente a la economía y al derecho no solamente al Derecho de Trabajo, sino también al derecho comercial, tributario, al internacional privado, y, si se quiere, también al industrial, marítimo y aeronáutico, pero su definición está bien lejos de ser uniforme. El Trabajador: es toda persona física que presta un servicio material o intelectual, en virtud de un contrato de trabajo. El Empleador: es toda persona física o moral a quien es prestado un servicio subordinado. De manera que, mientras el trabajador debe ser una persona natural, una persona física, el empleador puede ser tanto una persona física, natural, como una persona jurídica, una compañía por acciones, o un sindicato de trabajadores. La empresa entraña el conjunto de elementos que son factores en la producción y coinciden en determinada actividad. Ella comprende un objeto específico, una finalidad, el personal y la dirección. La empresa es una comunidad de producción. Su fin es económico. Es una unidad económica de producción. La empresa no es la mera resultante de una relación a base de contratos individuales, como lo era en un régimen de economía de mercado. Tiene carácter de comunidad; responde al concepto y realidad de lo institucional, en que todos sus elementos se funden en un haz superior. Es sociedad organizada con carácter jerárquico. Se dan en ella 1ro. El elemento capital; 2do., el elemento trabajador; 3ro., la colaboración, y 4to., la jerarquía. En la empresa tiende a prevalecer la idea de lo social sobre el interés particular de las clases que la integran.
  6. 6. El contrato de trabajo puede tener diversas formas, pero en todas ellas aparecen algunos elementos que son esenciales: 1. Identificación de las partes: Los nombres, apellidos, direcciones y documentos identificativos de las partes que firman el contrato. 2. Fecha de inicio y duración de la relación laboral: Estos datos deben ser colocarse, aunque sea un periodo de duración previsible. 3. El domicilio de la empresa: Ubicación del centro donde irá el trabajador a realizar sus funciones. 4. Descripción de la categoría o grupo profesional del puesto de trabajo: Explicar en términos generales de qué se trata el puesto de trabajo, cuáles son sus funciones principales y obligaciones. 5. Monto del salario inicial y los complementos salariales: Salario y otras pagas adicionales como, por ejemplo, por navidad o año nuevo. 6. Horario: Duración y distribución de la jornada laboral. 7. Beneficios: Duración de las vacaciones. 8. Plazos: Periodos en los que se debe dar aviso para poder finalizar el contrato. Esto va tanto de parte del trabajador como de parte del empleador. 9. Convenio colectivo: Si es aplicable.
  7. 7. Otro elemento que suele aparecer en los contratos de trabajo (aunque no es obligatorio) es un período de prueba en donde el trabajador debe demostrar su idoneidad con el puesto de trabajo. El empleador puede poner fin al contrato de trabajo antes de que finalice el período de prueba sin mayores consecuencias (particularmente no tiene que indemnizar al trabajador). Cabe destacar que en un contrato de trabajo debe existir una relación de subordinación, esto es, el trabajador se pone bajo las órdenes del empleador con el fin de llevar a cabo una determinada actividad. Esta relación de subordinación es característica de los contratos de trabajo aunque no exclusiva (pueden existir otras relaciones de subordinación también).

