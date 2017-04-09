SEGURIDAD INDUSTRIAL ALUMNO :WILFREDO LEON MONTERO COD : 39461 PROFESOR (a):ANGELA FONSECA MONTOYA
1. QUE ES UN ACCIDENTE DE TRABAJO?
Se conoce como accidente de trabajo a un acontecimiento inesperado que genera lesiones, invalidez o muerte al trabajador e...
Mediante estudios realizados se pueden clasificar los accidentes de trabajo en causas inmediatas y causas básicas; a conti...
2. CUAL ES LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE CAUSAS BASICAS Y CAUSAS INMEDIATAS?
Las causas básicas son todas aquellas causas que constituyen el factor del accidente y en su mayoría son por factores pers...
3. CUALES SON LOS FACTORES DE RIESGO O PELIGROS LABORALES GENERADORES DE ACCIDENTES DE TRABAJO?
Existen factores de riesgos o peligros laborales que generan accidentes de trabajo, estos pueden ser: •RIESGOS MECANICOS •...
•RIESGOS MECANICOS Son aquellos que generan las maquinas, equipos o herramientas que pueden lesionar al trabajador en sus ...
•RIESGOS DE INCENDIO Y EXPLOSION Son todos aquellos que son generados por incendios de maquinas, equipos y demás que se en...
4.CUAL ES LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE ACTO INSEGURO Y ACCION INSEGURA?
•Un acto inseguro es un acontecimiento que acarrea riesgos o peligros para el trabajador, hace referencia además a los err...
5.CUAL ES LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE EL FACTOR PERSONAL Y EL FACTOR DEL TRABAJO?
•El factor personal o acto inseguro como lo estudiábamos anteriormente son los errores cometidos por los trabajadores y qu...
•Como conclusión podríamos decir que para evitar los accidentes laborales, tanto empleados como empleadores deben ir de la...
