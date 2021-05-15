5 2020 i_55_991292727

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Público “Nueva Esperanza” SILABO DE ADMINISTRACION EMPRESARIAL I. DATOS GENERALES 1.1. FAMILIA PROFESIONAL : ADMINISTRACIÓN Y GESTIÓN PÚBLICA 1.2. PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS : CONTABILIDAD 1.3. MÓDULO PROFESIONAL : PROCESOS CONTABLES 1.4. UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA : ADMINISTRACIÓN EMPRESARIAL 1.5 PERIODO ACADÉMICO : I 1.6. NÚMERO DE CRÉDITOS : 03 horas 1.7. NÚMERO DE HORAS :03 HORAS.SEMANALES/ 51 HORAS SEMESTRALES 1.8. FECHA DE EJECUCIÓN : INICIO 27-04-20 TERMINO 31-08-2020 1.9. DOCENTE RESPONSABLE : C.P.C. ELSA ANTONIA PONCE GONZALEZ 1.10.CORREO ELECTRÓNICO : elsaa2119@hotmail.com 1.11. PAGINA WEB : www.istene.edu.pe II. SUMILLA La unidad Didáctica de Contabilidad General es de naturaleza teórico-práctico con el cual se busca impartir en los estudiantes conocimientos iniciales formativos del proceso administrativo para el planeamiento, organización, dirección y control dentro de las empresas privadas y públicas teniendo como base el manual de organización y funciones, MOF y la necesidad del marketing empresarial III. UNIDAD DE COMPETENCIA VINCULADA AL MÓDULO Planificar, organizar, dirigir, evaluar y controlar los procesos administrativos en las empresas, reconociendo y valorando la importancia de la persona en las organizaciones. IV. CAPACIDAD DE LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA Planificar, organizar y controlar las operaciones administrativas en las empresas públicas y privadas considerando su actividad empresarial. V. INDICADORES DE LOGRO. 1. Explica los fundamentos y el proceso administrativo dentro de las organizaciones privadas y públicas. 2. Analiza las fases de la administración según las teorías científicas 3. Identifica los tipos de empresas según el tipo de actividades 4. Realiza el proceso de constitución de una empresa según la Ley de Sociedades
  2. 2. 5. Explica la importancia del Manual de organización y funciones(MOF) según el tipo de organización. 6. Elabora estrategias de marketing según política de la empresa. VI. COMPETENCIA PARA LA EMPLEABILIDAD En esta unidad didáctica se contribuirá al desarrollo de la siguiente competencia para la empleabilidad *Identificar los factores que afectan el desarrollo, evolución de la empresa en materia de control y gestión. *Ejercer el liderazgo de manera efectiva asumiendo un compromiso ético en su entorno laboral *Trabajar en equipo fomentando la cohesión del grupo para alcanzar los objetivos previstos VII. ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE SEMANAS ELEMENTOS DE CAPACIDAD ACTIVIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE CONTENIDOS BÁSICOS HORAS Semana 1 y 2 Del 27-04- al 08-05- 2020 Describir el proceso administrativo y conocer las diferentes clases de empresas. Actividad N°1: La Administración, Proceso Administrativo y teorías  Definición, importancia, de la Administración y del Proceso Administrativo.  Evolución del pensamiento administrativo  Principales teorías 6 horas Semana 3 y 4 Del 11 al 22 de mayo del 2020 Actividad N°2: Fases de la Administración  Planeamiento  Organización  Dirección  Control Evaluación 6 horas Semana 4 -5 25-05-al 29 de Mayo del 2020 Semana 6 1-06 al 05 de Junio 2020 Actividad N°3: La Empresa  Definición, fines, características elementos, importancia  La administración en la empresa: principales doctrinas  Tipos de empresas según las actividades empresariales. Evaluación 09hora s
  3. 3. Semana 7,8 08-06 al 19 de 06- 2020 Semana 9 Del 22-06 al 26-06- 2020 Semana 10 30-06 al 03 de07- 2020 Conocer la formalización empresarial, implementació n y gestión en las empresas privadas. Actividad N°4: Constitución de una empresa  Pasos y requisitos para la constitución de una empresa según ley de sociedades.  Tramites: Licencia de Funcionamiento-RUC  Disposiciones SUNAT.  Otros Trámites: Defensa Civil, Indecopi, etc.  Casos prácticos Evaluación 12 horas Semana 11-12 Del 06-07 al 16-07- 2020 Semana 13 Del 20-07 al 24-07- 2020 Semana 14 Del 27-07 al 31-07- 2020 Actividad N°5: Manual de organización y funciones  Definición, objetivos, importancia  Elementos del MOF  Como elaborar del MOF  Casos prácticos. Evaluación 09 horas Semana 15,16 Del 03-08- al 14-08- 2020 Semana 17 Del 17-08 al 21-08- 2020 Semana 18 28-08-20 Actividad N°6: Marketing empresarial RECUPERACION  Definición y características  Tipos  Estrategias del marketing  Importancia en actividad empresarial  Casos prácticos Evaluación 09 horas
  4. 4. VIII. METODOLOGÍA En el desarrollo de la unidad didáctica se aplicará: - Trabajo y exposiciones individuales y grupales. - Investigaciones en libros y online. - Constitución de una empresa comercial jurídica con los permisos de ley IX. EVALUACIÓN Requisitos de Aprobación Para la aprobación de la unidad didáctica se tendrá en cuenta los siguientes criterios:  Asistencia Mínima: 70%  Nota mínima aprobatoria de la U.D.: 13 (trece) en escala 0-20.  Si el estudiante obtiene una nota inferior tiene derecho a recuperación, la cual tiene dos etapas: la primera se realizará inmediatamente después de finalizada la capacidad terminal y la segunda al término de la U.D.  El estudiante que obtenga 10, 11 o 12 al finalizar el desarrollo de la UD tiene derecho a un examen de recuperación, el cual será evaluado por una comisión designada por el coordinador de cada programa de estudio  Para tener derecho a la evaluación de recuperación tendrá que presentar a la comisión el recibo de la tasa por este concepto  Si después de esta recuperación obtiene nota menor a 13 repite la Unidad Didáctica X. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS a) Material Educativo:  Pizarra acrílica y plumones.  Libros y revistas especializadas.  Plan contable general empresarial (PCGE).  Formatos, Manuales.  Papelotes  Diapositivas. b) Medios Visuales:  Proyector Multimedia  Laptop
  5. 5. XI. BIBLIOGRAFÍA DE LA UNIDAD DIDACTICA 11.1.- Textual.  Chiavenato, I. (2008). Gestión del Talento Humano. España: McGraw- Hill.  Porter, M. (2009). Estrategia competitiva: técnicas para el análisis de la empresa y sus competidores. México: Pirámide. Zeballos, E. (2011). (9.ª ed.). Contabilidad General. Arequipa: Impresiones Juve 11.2.- Virtual: páginas web  http://www.monografias..com/xp.htm  http://www.aulafacil.com  http://www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Administracion  https://www.emprendepyme.net/la-logistica-empresarial.html La Esperanza, abril de 2020 CPC. Elsa Ponce González Docente

