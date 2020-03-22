Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Público “ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT” fue creado con R.M. No 266- 86 - ED. de fe...
El egresado del IESTP “Alexander Von Humboldt” de Villa Rica, se encuentra apto para desempeñarse en cada uno de los progr...
1) Vectores. 2) Estática. 3) Cinemática. 4) Dinámica. 5) Trabajo, Potencia y Energía. 6) 1) Materia y Energía. 2) Clasific...
Denominación del Programa de Estudios MECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN MECANIC...
a) Comprensión análisis de texto, identificación integración y organización información, Propósito y contenido. b) Niveles...
Denominación del Programa de Estudios GASTRONOMÍA Y ARTE CULINARIO Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO E...
Art. 41 El postulante que extravía su carnet, puede solicitar el duplicado a la comisión de inscripción y procesamiento de...
Art. 01 El presente Reglamento norma el proceso de Admisión 2020 de los Programas de Estudios autorizadas por el Ministeri...
e) Ficha de Inscripción de postulante 2020 llenada y firmada, en la que debe constar el tipo de inscripción por exoneració...
Art. 15 Son derechos del postulante: a) Recibir orientación sobre el proceso de Admisión. b) Matricularse al Programa Prof...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prospecto 2020 final

55 views

Published on

INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prospecto 2020 final

  1. 1. EL Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Público “ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLDT” fue creado con R.M. No 266- 86 - ED. de fecha 05 de junio de 1986 como programa desconcentrado de ISTP “OXAPAMPA”, Convertido a ISTP por R.M. No 1088- 88 - ED. de fecha 30 de diciembre de 1988, para promover la actividad productiva y energética con las Carreras Profesionales de Agropecuaria y Electricidad. Renovando su funcionamiento con R.M. No 0675- 94 – ED del 26 de agosto de 1994, además vía R.D. No 0730- 91 – ED del 27 de febrero de 1991 se oferta la Carrera Profesional de Enfermería Técnica, por R.D. No 0325- 97 – ED del 30 de mayo de 1997, autoriza el funcionamiento de la Carrera Profesional de Mecánica Automotriz. Es revalidada mediante el R.D. No 0241- 2006 – ED del 28 de marzo del 2006. Con las carreras profesionales de Agropecuaria, Enfermería técnica, y Mecánica automotriz, además por R.D. No 0481- 2006 – ED del 06 de julio del 2006, ofertar la carrera de Computación e Informática. Con OFICIO No 1743- 2014 – MINDU/VMGP-DIGESUTP el 30 de julio del 2014 se autoriza el funcionamiento de la carrera Profesional de Gastronomía y Arte Culinario. El I.E.S.T. “Alexander Von Humboldt” es una Institución Educativa Pública con actividades productivas, dedicada a formar y capacitar profesionales, así como brindar servicios de investigación y aplicación de tecnología. Desde 1986, ofrece a jóvenes la oportunidad de seguir Carreras Profesionales, relacionadas con la aplicación de tecnología en la operación, mantenimiento y de servicio de actividades locales y nacionales. Contamos actualmente con cinco especialidades, equipada con talleres, tópico y laboratorios, los cursos se ofrecen en sus instalaciones y campo experimental con una moderna aplicación de tecnología de información, también a través de Internet. Son rasgos importantes de nuestra Institución la organización y la orientación a la excelencia en los servicios, la fuerte articulación con las necesidades de las empresas y la búsqueda de generar oportunidades a cualquier joven con vocación y aptitud. MISION: Brindar una formación profesional con enfoque científico, tecnológico, con mentalidad empresarial, que contribuya al desarrollo local, regional y nacional. VISION: Instituto acreditado y sostenible.
  2. 2. El egresado del IESTP “Alexander Von Humboldt” de Villa Rica, se encuentra apto para desempeñarse en cada uno de los programas siguientes: Denominación del Programa de Estudios COMPUTACIÓN E INFORMATICA Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN COMPUTACIION E INFORMATICA PERFIL DEL EGRESO DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL 1) El Hombre Primitivo y la Hominización. 2) La Cultura Pre Inca y el Incanato. 3) El Imperio Romano. 4) La Invasión y Conquista del Antiguo Perú. 5) El Expansionismo Europeo de los Siglos XV y XVI. 6) Los grandes descubrimientos geográficos. 7) El Virreinato en Perú y América. 8) Efectos de la dominación española. 9) La Revolución Francesa. 1) La Producción, el Trabajo y el Capital. 2) La Empresa y el Mercado. 3) La Oferta y la Demanda. 4) La Moneda y el Comercio Internacional. 5) La Inflación y los Sistemas Económicos. 1) Acontecimientos en política. (Regional, Nacional y Mundial). 2) Avances científico - tecnológicos. 3) Realidad de la Selva Central. 4) Realidad de nuestra Región, Provincia y Distrito. 5) El Tratado de Libre Comercio (TLC) y otros de actualidad.
  3. 3. 1) Vectores. 2) Estática. 3) Cinemática. 4) Dinámica. 5) Trabajo, Potencia y Energía. 6) 1) Materia y Energía. 2) Clasificación Periódica. 3) Nomenclatura, Presión y Temperatura. 4) La Energía y los Seres Vivos. 5) Las Células y la Reproducción. 6) El Aire y el Agua. 7) Los principales Órganos y sistemas. 8) El aparato Reproductor Humano. 1) Ecología definición Niveles de Organización. 2) Bioseguridad. 3) Eco regiones del Perú. 4) La Litosfera y la Atmósfera. 5) Medio ambiente. La influencia del hombre. Impacto ambiental. 6) Los Géneros de vida y la población. 7) La Flora y Fauna Peruana. 8) El Mar Peruano. 9) Desarrollo sostenible: Campos de aplicación. 10) La Regionalización. 11) Consecuencias de contaminación del aire: efecto invernadero, deshielo, deterioro de la capa de ozono, lluvia ácida. Denominación del Programa de Estudios PRODUCCION AGROPECUARIA Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN PRODUCCION AGROPECUARIA PERFIL DEL EGRESO DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL
  4. 4. Denominación del Programa de Estudios MECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN MECANICA AUTOMOTRIZ PERFIL DEL EGRESO DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL 1) La Fonética y la Fonología. 2) La Gramática, Morfología y Sintaxis. 3) La Creación Literaria. 4) Los Géneros Literarios. 5) La Literatura Campesina. 6) Obras Clásicas. 1) Rectas. 2) Triangulo. 3) Circulo. 4) Circunferencia. 5) Paralelogramo 1) Potenciación y radicación. 2) Ecuaciones lineales. 3) Inecuaciones de 1er grado. 4) Ecuaciones de segundo grado. 1) Triángulos, rectángulos notables. 2) Razones trigonométricas. 3) Raíces trigonométricas de ángulos notables. 1) Números naturales, enteros y racionales. 2) Máximo Común Divisor. 3) Mínimo Común Múltiplo. 4) Fracciones decimales. 5) Sucesiones y series aritméticas.
  5. 5. a) Comprensión análisis de texto, identificación integración y organización información, Propósito y contenido. b) Niveles de comprensión literal inferencia y crítico. a) Comprensión, interpretación y resolución de problemas. b) Procedimiento para Cálculo básico y estadística descriptiva. Denominación del Programa de Estudios ENFERMERIA TÉCNICA Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN ENFERMERIA TECNICA PERFIL DEL EGRESO DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL APTITUD ACADEMICA % Nro. Preguntas % ✓ Razonamiento Verbal. 27 16 50% ✓ Razonamiento Matemático. 23 14 CONOCIMIENTOS BÁSICOS % Nro. Preguntas % ✓ Comunicación. 3.33 2 50% ✓ Geometría 3.33 2 ✓ Algebra. 3.33 2 ✓ Trigonometría. 3.33 2 ✓ Aritmética 3.33 2 ✓ Física 3.33 2 ✓ Biología y Química 6.66 4 ✓ Ecología y Educación Ambiental 3.33 2 ✓ Historia, Geografía del Perú y del Mundo 3.33 2 ✓ Economía Política 1.7 1 ✓ Cultura general 15 9 TOTAL 100% 60 100%
  6. 6. Denominación del Programa de Estudios GASTRONOMÍA Y ARTE CULINARIO Denominación del título a expedir PROFESIONAL TÉCNICO EN GASTRONOMÍA Y ARTE CULINARIO PERFIL DEL EGRESO DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL Art. 50 El Cronograma del Concurso de Admisión es el siguiente: 3 DETALLE DESDE HASTA 1 Inscripción de postulantes 02/01/2020 05/04/2020 2 Examen /Preselección/Pre. 15/01/2020 13/03/2020 3 Examen por exoneración 02/01/2020 03/04/2020 3 Examen de ingreso/Admisión 05/04/2020 4 Inicio de clases Ingresantes 06/04/2020 5 Matrícula de ingresantes 06/04/2020 20/04/2020 6 Matrícula Extemporánea 23/04/2020 27/04/2019
  7. 7. Art. 41 El postulante que extravía su carnet, puede solicitar el duplicado a la comisión de inscripción y procesamiento de datos, previo pago de derecho en tesorería del Instituto. Art. 42 El postulante que por alguna razón personal decidiera cambiarse de programa de estudio, deberá presentar una solicitud al presidente de la comisión de admisión, hasta 48 horas antes de la fecha programada para la prueba de selección, previo pago de los derechos adicionales en tesorería del Instituto. Art. 43 Los resultados de la prueba de selección en el Instituto de educación Superior Tecnológico Publico son inapelables. Art. 44 Los ingresantes podrán reservar su matrícula por única vez hasta por 02 periodos, previa solicitud en un plazo de 30 días de iniciado el periodo. Art. 45 Una vez inscrito el postulante, no podrá cambiar de programa, ni la devolución de la inscripción en caso que se retira. Art. 46 Cualquier situación no prevista en el presente reglamento, serán resueltos por la comisión de admisión 2020. Art. 47 En caso de empate del último puesto se tendrá en cuenta los resultados obtenidos en el siguiente orden: Razonamiento matemático, comprensión lectora, conocimientos, cultura regional y cultura nacional. Art. 48 El Ministerio de Educación, autoriza para el presente año las siguientes vacantes: ✓ Título profesional a Nombre de la Nación. ✓ Becas a los primeros puestos. ✓ Actividades de cultura, deporte y danza. ✓ Biblioteca virtual y documentación especializada ✓ Laboratorio de cómputo implementado con PC actualizados. ✓ Taller de reparación y mantenimiento de PC. ✓ Servicio de Internet. ✓ Laboratorio Entomopatógeno (Producción Agropecuaria). ✓ Módulos productivos (aves, cuyes y porcinos.) ✓ Laboratorio de Gastronomía y Arte Culinario. (módulo de coctelera, panadería y 2pastelería). ✓ Taller de mecánica automotriz (equipos de diagnóstico electrónico y lavado de inyección ultrasonido). ✓ Tópico de Enfermería Técnica ✓ Cursos de capacitación y extensión en Informática e inglés y de cada programa. ✓ Es una Institución de gestión estatal creada al servicio de las grandes mayorías. ✓ Los estudiantes se ven favorecidos por el turno y horario que ofrece, dándoles alternativas para poder realizar otras actividades. ✓ El estudiante se hace profesional en 3 años de estudios. ✓ La plana docente cuenta con amplia experiencia según al programa, de acuerdo a los recientes avances tecnológicos. ✓ Ambientes especialmente diseñados para impartir educación de nivel superior. ✓ Convenios con Instituciones para que nuestros estudiantes realicen sus prácticas. ✓ Certificación por módulos en todos los programas profesionales. PROGRAMA PROFESIONAL Examen Admisión 1ros.Puestos Titulados Deportista Calificad0/ Serv.Militar TrasladosI/E. CONADIS Ben.delP.I.R. Convenios CEPRE TOTAL Prod. Agropecuaria 27 02 01 02 02 01 02 03 40 Mec. Automotriz 27 02 01 02 02 01 02 03 40 Gast. y Arte Culin. 27 02 01 02 02 01 02 03 40 Comp. e Informática 27 02 01 02 02 01 02 03 40 Enfermería Técnica 27 02 01 02 02 01 02 03 40 TOTAL 135 10 05 10 10 05 10 15 200
  8. 8. Art. 01 El presente Reglamento norma el proceso de Admisión 2020 de los Programas de Estudios autorizadas por el Ministerio de Educación para el IESTP “Alexander Von Humboldt” de Villa Rica. Art. 02 El Proceso de Admisión es un sistema de organización y planificación para la evaluación de los postulantes quienes serán seleccionados por orden de mérito según emana la R.M. Nº 025–2010-ED y Directiva N° 003-2016-DREP/DGP/EESUP. Orientación Regional Para el Desarrollo de las Actividades Año 2020 en los Institutos de Educación Superior Tecnológica de la región Pasco. Art. 03 La Organización del Proceso de Admisión 2020 se encuentra bajo la responsabilidad de una Comisión Central de Admisión. Art. 04 Comité Central de Admisión estará integrada por los siguientes miembros: a) PRESIDENTE: Director Gral. del IESTP “Alexander Von Humboldt”. b) VICEPRESIDENTE: Jefe de Unidad Académica c) SECRETARIO: Secretario Académico. d) TESORERO: Jefe de Unidad de Administración. e) SUPERVISOR: Especialista de IEST de la DRE Pasco. Art. 05 El presente reglamento norma el proceso de admisión al Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Publico “Alexander Von Humboldt” para el año académico 2020 de conformidad con lo establecido en la ley General de Institutos y su reglamentación Ley Nro. 30512, Articulo 14; admisión a los programas de estudio y artículos 24 y 25 del D.S. Nro. 010 – 2017 MINEDU y demás normas legales vigentes. Art. 06 El proceso de admisión 2020, permite seleccionar a los postulantes en estricto orden de mérito para cubrir las vacantes de los 5 programas de estudio a través de la aplicación de una prueba objetiva de conocimientos y aptitud académica. Art. 07 El proceso de admisión 2020 comprende las siguientes etapas: a) Ordinario. b) Por exoneración. c) Por ciclo CEPRE. a) Falsificación y/o adulteración de documentos. b) Suplantación de postulante durante todo el proceso. Art. 33 Los postulantes infractores serán eliminados del proceso de admisión y serán denunciados de acuerdo a disposiciones del código penal ante el Ministerio Público. Art. 34 Los postulantes deberán mostrar una conducta intachable durante el desarrollo de las distintas etapas del proceso de admisión. Cualquier intento de fraude, copia o ayuda será sancionado con la anulación de su postulación. Art. 35 El personal directivo, jerárquico, docentes o administrativos, que incumplan lo establecido en el artículo 38 del presente reglamento será considerado como falta grave. Art. 36 A partir del día siguiente de haber concluido el proceso ordinario, todos los ingresantes deberán presentarse a la oficina de secretaria académica de acuerdo al cronograma establecido para formalizar su matrícula, previo pago de los derechos de constancia de ingresante en tesorería del instituto. Art. 37 Los ingresantes no podrán cambiar de programa de estudios al momento de su matrícula, sino después de un semestre académico aprobado, siempre y cuando sean programas de estudio afines y de acuerdo al Reglamento Institucional. Art. 38 El secretario académico del Instituto, entregara la ficha de matrícula además de los documentos exigidos para su postulación. Art. 39 En caso de que los ingresantes no formalicen su matrícula dentro de los plazos establecidos en el cronograma, dichas vacante serán cubiertas por otros postulantes del mismo programa de estudio que no alcanzaron vacante, previa presentación de una solicitud por los interesados, los mismos que serán atendidos por la comisión de admisión 2020 en estricto orden de mérito de los resultados de las pruebas de selección y autorizadas por Resolución Directoral de Instituto. En caso de persistir las vacantes, se podrán recibir solicitudes de los postulantes de otros programas de estudio según requerimiento de ficha de inscripción de segunda opción, hasta cubrir las metas. Art. 40 Está prohibida la participación en la aplicación de las pruebas de selección, para el personal directivo, jerárquico docente y administrativo de Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Publico “Alexander Von Humboldt” cuya condición fuese. a) Postulante al proceso de admisión. b) Parentesco con alguno de los postulantes hasta cuarto grado de consanguinidad o segunda de afinidad.
  9. 9. e) Ficha de Inscripción de postulante 2020 llenada y firmada, en la que debe constar el tipo de inscripción por exoneración, programa de estudio y demás información solicitada. f) Los primeros puestos además de los requisitos exigidos anteriormente deberán presentar, el acta de determinación de los cinco primeros puestos y el cuadro de mérito de su Institución Educativa en original, visada por la UGEL correspondiente. g) Los titulados, adjuntaran a su expediente: copia legalizada del título profesional, certificado original de estudios superiores y certificados de estudios de educación básica regular. Si el título ha sido obtenido en el extranjero deberá ser autenticado y visado por el Consulado Peruano y por el Ministerio de Relaciones exteriores del Perú. h) Los beneficiarios por convenio, adjuntar copia de documento vigente con el Instituto de Educación Superior Tecnológico Público “Alexander Von Humboldt” y la carta de presentación oficial de la institución como contraparte del convenio. i) Los deportistas calificados, adjuntarán la resolución del Instituto Peruano del Deporte Regional, que los acredita como tal. j) Los artistas calificados adjuntaran la resolución del Instituto Nacional de Cultura o una Escuela Nacional Superior de arte, que los acredita como tal. k) Los discapacitados, alcanzaran documentos que acrediten tal situación de acuerdo a ley respectiva. Art. 27 Si el número de postulantes al proceso por exoneración, según la distribución establecida en el cuadro general de vacantes (metas de atención), fuera igual o menor al número de vacantes, serán considerados todos como ingresantes Art. 28 Si el número de postulantes excediera las vacantes señaladas en el cuadro general de vacantes (metas de atención) se procederá a elaborar un cuadro de méritos en base al resultado de la aplicación de una prueba de Aptitud académica. Art. 29 Los postulantes del proceso de exoneración y CEPRE que culminaron el proceso y pagaron sus cotas completas, que no logran alcanzar vacante, pasan automáticamente al examen ordinario con pago del 50%. Art. 30 Los postulantes de proceso por exoneración por convenio, tendrán descuento, según la tasa educativa vigentes aprobadas por la institución. Art. 31 En el caso que el postulante muestre un comportamiento incompatible con la naturaleza académica y disciplinaria del Instituto, será separado del proceso de admisión, sin derecho a reclamo alguno ni devolución de dinero. Art. 32 Constituyen delitos: Art. 08 Las vacantes, metas de atención al proceso de admisión 2020, para los programas de estudio son aprobados por resolución de creación o adecuación y por la resolución de revalidación Art. 09 Podrán postular al proceso ordinario a) Los egresados de Educación Básica Regular en cualquiera de sus modalidades. b) Los estudiantes que hayan aprobado en el extranjero, estudios equivalentes a la educación básica de nuestro país, y que hayan sido visados por el Ministerio de Educación. Art. 10 La inscripción de los postulantes puede realizarse de manera presencial o con carta poder simple. Art. 11. Los postulantes que se inscriben por poder simple, deberán regularizar su documentación en la oficina de inscripción y procesamiento de datos, hasta 24 horas antes del cierre de inscripciones, bajo responsabilidad; caso contrario perderá el derecho de postulante. Art. 12 El postulante para inscribirse en el proceso de admisión debe realizar el siguiente procedimiento a) Realizar el pago por derecho de inscripción en la oficina de tesorería del Instituto. b) Apersonarse a la oficina de inscripciones y procesamiento de datos portando DNI original y copia simple, certificado original del 1ro a 5to de secundaria, partida de nacimiento original, 04 fotografías tamaño carné de frente, a colores y fondo blanco c) Llenar la Ficha de Inscripción del postulante. Art. 13 Concluido el acto de inscripción, el estudiante recibirá su carnet de postulante donde está consignado su código de postulante, apellidos y nombres, así como el programa de estudios, siendo este documento de identificación indispensable para rendir la prueba de selección. Art. 14 Son obligaciones del postulante: Presentarse puntualmente en el lugar y horas señaladas para el examen de Admisión. a) Identificarse cada vez que se lo soliciten, mostrar el Carné de Postulante. b) Portar lápiz y borrador para rendir la prueba. c) Cumplir con las normas establecidas por la Institución. d) En caso de suplantación el Jurado Calificador procederá a la expulsión definitiva sin lugar a ningún tipo de reclamo.
  10. 10. Art. 15 Son derechos del postulante: a) Recibir orientación sobre el proceso de Admisión. b) Matricularse al Programa Profesional a la que ha ingresado. c) Recabar el Carné que lo acredite como postulante. Art. 16 Los postulantes rendirán una prueba objetiva, estableciéndose un cuadro de méritos por cada programa de estudios, para cubrir las vacantes de acuerdo a las metas de atención. Art. 17 El estudiante deberá presentarse en el local del Instituto, el día y hora publicado por la comisión de admisión portando su DNI o CE (pasaporte), (carnet de postulante) y los materiales siguientes: un lápiz negro, un borrador y un tajador. Quedando terminantemente prohibido traer libros, cuadernos, calculadoras, celulares, mochilas, carteras, folders y otros; dicho material e implementos eran retenidos por el personal de seguridad y control de portería, por lo que el instituto y su personal salvan su responsabilidad en caso de deterioro o pérdida de alguno de ellos. Art. 18 El postulante que no se presente a rendir su examen de selección en el local del Instituto, en la fecha y hora señaladas por la comisión de admisión, perderá todo derecho y posterior reclamo, cualquiera sea el motivo. Art. 19. La prueba de selección es de tipo objetiva, de selección múltiple y comprende porcentualmente los indicadores siguientes. Art. 20 La prueba objetiva es de 60 preguntas con una duración de 2 horas. Su distribución temática, aparece en el cuadro de ponderado académico publicado líneas arriba de este prospecto de admisión 2020. Art. 21 La calificación de las pruebas, se efectuará cuidando estrictamente el anonimato y se hará uso de procesamiento electrónico, para establecer el orden de mérito de los ´postulantes a los programas de estudio. Art. 22 Concluido el proceso de calificación de la prueba y establecido el cuadro de méritos de ingresantes, la comisión de admisión, entrega a la dirección del Instituto las nóminas oficiales (copias necesarias de publicación) de los ingresantes de cada uno de los programas de estudio, así como un listado general de cuadro de méritos obtenidos, acompañado de la información digital para su publicación por los distintos medios de comunicación. Art. 23 Pueden postular al proceso de exoneración: a) Los egresados de educación básica, que ocupan los 5 primeros puestos, cuadro de mérito de las Instituciones Educativas de la Región Pasco en los años lectivos 2018, 2019, en caso de no existir postulantes de la Región Pasco podrán postular de otras Regiones. b) Los titulados en universidades, institutos superiores, públicos y privados del Perú o del extranjero. c) Los beneficiarios de convenios vigentes del Instituto Superior Tecnológico Público “Alexander Von Humboldt” d) Los deportistas destacados, que hayan representado al país o la región en eventos oficiales. e) Los artistas calificados, que hayan representado al país o la región. f) Los discapacitados, como lo establece la ley Nro. 29973. g) Los beneficiarios del Programa de Representación en educación del Plan Integral de Reparación (PIR), creado por ley 28592. Art. 24 El número de postulantes para el proceso por exoneración, está establecido en el cuadro general de vacantes, metas de atención y están distribuidos por programas de estudio Art. 25 Si una de las vacantes del cuadro general, no es cubierta en el proceso por exoneración, pasara a incrementar el número de vacantes del programa de estudio del proceso ordinario. Art. 26 Al momento de inscribirse por exoneración, el postulante deberá cumplir con prestar la documentación siguiente: a) Partida de nacimiento original. b) Certificado original de estudio, del primero al quinto año de Educación Básica Regular, según la modalidad respectiva. c) Copia simple de documento de identidad DNI O CE (pasaporte). d) Recibo de pago por derecho de inscripción, efectuado en tesorería del Instituto. APTITUD ACADEMICA ✓ Razonamiento Verbal 27% ✓ Razonamiento Lógico Matemático 23% CONOCIMIENTOS ✓ Comunicación. 50% ✓ Geometría ✓ Algebra. ✓ Trigonometría. ✓ Aritmética ✓ Física ✓ Biología y Química ✓ Ecología y Educación Ambiental ✓ Historia, Geografía del Perú y del Mundo ✓ Economía Política ✓ Cultura general

×