Trek dayara bugyal

OVERVIEW WELCOME TO DAYARA BUGYAL Perfect trek for long ends of the week, Dayara Bugyal Trek can be an ideal begin for lea...
HIGHLIGHTS Highlights: Natural View, Trekking, Thrilling walk over the ridge and much more. Adventurous Activities: Campin...
DAY 1 DEHRADUN TO BARSU Barsu, a village in Uttarkashi situated very close to gangotri dham is well known for its amidst s...
DAY 2 BARSU TO DAYARA BUGYAL The first phase of trekking begins from Barsu and ends at Dayara Bugyal. The distance of the ...
DAY 4 DAYARA BUGYAL TO RAITHAL TO DEHRADUN/RISHIKESH Since it’s your last day on the trek, Pack your bags and get ready to...
INCLUDED IN THE PACKAGE:  First night dinner and accommodation in guest house.  After summit breakfast before transporta...
GEAR:  1 backpack (50-60 liters) with rain cover  1 rain cover for you  1 pair Floaters or slippers  1 water bottles ...
GEARS AND EQUIPMENTS:  Comfortable Tents for 3 persons  Sleeping bags (-10o to -15o degrees )  Liners for warming sleep...
FOR MORE DETAILS YOU CAN VISIT ON THE FOLLOWING LINK : Terms and Conditions Page: https://bit.ly/2Ahn2hf TREKVEDA COMMUNIT...
Dayara Bugyal trek is a wonderful trek in Uttarakhand with high altitude meadows situated in Uttarakhand, best time for Dayaral Bugyal trek in winters.

  1. 1. OVERVIEW WELCOME TO DAYARA BUGYAL Perfect trek for long ends of the week, Dayara Bugyal Trek can be an ideal begin for learners. This area gets overwhelming snowfall amid winters. Presently change over this creative ability into reality by going on a trek to Dayara Bugyal. Experience a wonderful and adventurous time at a gripping cost of Rs.5999/- PP for 4 days and 3 nights. TREKKING During this trek you will experience view of widespread lush green meadow with panoramic view of Himalayan Range ADVENTUROUS ACTIVITIES Camping Trekking Sightseeing Campfire & Much More MEALS Provide you all Meals from Day 1 Till the Summit Day DAYARA BUGYAL TREK
  2. 2. HIGHLIGHTS Highlights: Natural View, Trekking, Thrilling walk over the ridge and much more. Adventurous Activities: Camping, Trekking & Much More. Duration: 4 days Destination: Dayara Bugyal Trip Cost: INR 5999- Per Person (Excluding 5% GST) Trip Inclusions: Sightseeing, Accommodation (Camps), Equipment, Adventurous Activities and Meals. MEALS AT DAYARA BUGYAL BEST MEALS PROVIDED DURING THIS TREK Eating proper meals on treks is a challenge to many. Your body works out so much that you are tempted to gorge on all food available. Yet, over-eating could work against you while trekking. So, our trek leaders and cooks plan best for you when it comes to a hygienic diet.
  3. 3. DAY 1 DEHRADUN TO BARSU Barsu, a village in Uttarkashi situated very close to gangotri dham is well known for its amidst scenic surroundings, is the base camp as the Dayara Bugyal trek route is via Barsu. It takes around 8-9 hrs to get there so we will leave early. The daraya bugyal trek is around 8-9 kms from the village barsu. You will be travelling to barsu via rishikesh, Chamba which is approximately 180 Kms from deh- radun. The journey to Barsu itself will give you an idea of how prodigious your overall experience is going to be. As we go from plains to the hills, you will witness a change in the surroundings, the cool breeze brushing against the skin, fresh air, clean surroundings, greenery and the sound of water rushing down the Bhagirathi River flowing alongside. There is an overnight stay at visitor house in Barsu Village where you can relax and prepare for the coming day. ITINERARY FOR DAYARA BUGYAL PACKAGE : 1
  4. 4. DAY 2 BARSU TO DAYARA BUGYAL The first phase of trekking begins from Barsu and ends at Dayara Bugyal. The distance of the trek to dayara bugyal is approximately 9 km. As soon as you hit the trekking trail, you will feel the slow and steady increase in the altitude. As you follow the trail, you will be passing through the open fields present near the villages and moving further; you will head into the woods. The trees you will commonly find in the forests are Rhododendrons, timberland front of Silver Oaks and Deodar. As you move forward, you will find open field of grassy lands with tiny wild- flowers throughout the way. This trek from Barsu to Dayara Bugyal is not a difficult one and can be completed soon. You can spend the rest of the day as you like and get back to the campsite in the afternoon. ITINERARY FOR DAYARA BUGYAL PACKAGE : 2 DAY 3 DAYARA BUGYAL TO DAYARA TOP TO DAYARA BUGYAL Get up, have your breakfast and get ready to witness the beauty of nature like never before. Moving forward you will trek to the highest point mentioned above i.e. “Dayara Top”, you will reach the highest point in about 2-3 hrs. Once you reach the top point you can breathe and bask in the beauty of nature. Exploring the highest grounds of dayara makes this the most thrilling day of the trek. The first proper view of bandrapoonch range is the special one, take a deep breath and look around, en- joy the 180 degree view of mountains. 3
  5. 5. DAY 4 DAYARA BUGYAL TO RAITHAL TO DEHRADUN/RISHIKESH Since it’s your last day on the trek, Pack your bags and get ready to get back to Raithal. As the way back is easy you can relax and stroll down the path which would take about 2-3 hrs. If your return transport is booked with us, we will drop you back to Dehradun. It will take a total time 6 -7 hrs to reach Dehradun. This bringing an end to your captivating dayara bugyal trek. ITINERARY FOR DAYARA BUGYAL PACKAGE : 4
  6. 6. INCLUDED IN THE PACKAGE:  First night dinner and accommodation in guest house.  After summit breakfast before transportation.  All time meals and snacks during trek.  Experienced trek leader and guides.  First aid kit.  For accommodation comfortable tents during trek.  Equipment's and Gears for trekking.  Daily Medical Checkup.  Certified Porters and Cook.  Mules for offloading (Chargeable). EXCLUDED FROM THE PACKAGE:  Transportation cost (to reach base camp or ride in between trekking).  All meals & additional cost during transportation.  Trekking stick, warm clothes, trekking shoes.  Trekkers have to carry their bags during trek.  If you wish to offload your backpack, there will be an additional charge of Rs. 900 + 5% GST. The backpack cannot weigh more than 9 kgs. Suitcases/strollers/duffel bags will not be allowed. Please note that charges will vary for last minute offloading in case you decide to offload your bag after reaching the basecamp (Rs. 1050 + 5% GST). Online offloading in advance is possible up to two days prior to the trek start date.  Everything which is not mentioned in included is excluded. Please Note: Last ATM location is in Uttarkashi.
  7. 7. GEAR:  1 backpack (50-60 liters) with rain cover  1 rain cover for you  1 pair Floaters or slippers  1 water bottles  1 Lunch Box  A pair of trekking shoes or waterproof sports shoes ESSENTIALS:  Cap  Sunglasses  Cold cream  Lip balm  Extra cotton bags IMPORTANT THINGS TO CARRY FOR THIS TREK: CLOTHING:  2 pairs of pants  3-4 T-shirt with long sleeves  2 Shirts with long sleeves  1 Jacket  1 waterproof, wind-proof jacket (Please make sure this is a warm jacket and not just a windcheater.)  2 pairs thermals (uppers and lowers)  3 pairs socks  1-2 pairs woolen socks  Woolen cap  Woolen gloves  1 woolen scarf FOR TOILET AND BATHROOM We use hygienic dry toilet tents during trek because of minimum water availability. Carry additional things by yourself like hand sanitizers, wet wipes, tissues etc.
  8. 8. GEARS AND EQUIPMENTS:  Comfortable Tents for 3 persons  Sleeping bags (-10o to -15o degrees )  Liners for warming sleeping bags  Warming Mattresses  Ice axe  Crampon - micro-spikes  Gaiters  Harness – Petzel  Ropes  Toilet tent  Dinning Tent  Kitchen Tent EQUIPMENTS AND GEARS PROVIDED BY US MEDICAL KIT:  BP checker  Blood Pulse Checker  Stature  Oxygen level checker  Oxygen Cylinder  All necessary medicines MONITORING HEALTH ON A TREK Blood Pressure levels will be checked once every day. Health care, Medication, pulse rate checker, Health card are included. Every trekker will get a health checkup. Trek leader will check your pulse, heart and oxygen levels and will mention it in your health card.
  9. 9. FOR MORE DETAILS YOU CAN VISIT ON THE FOLLOWING LINK : Terms and Conditions Page: https://bit.ly/2Ahn2hf TREKVEDA COMMUNITY WEBSITE YOUTUBE TWITTER LINKEDIN FACEBOOK9821325153/54/56 INSTAGRAM info@trekveda.com 9821325153/54/56 We Hope that you have the best trekking experience https://trekveda.com

