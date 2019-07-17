0207 1 mazzarella - precision medicine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Precision medicine and immuno-oncology Luca Mazzarella, MD PhD European Institute of Oncology, Milan
An overview of major advancements in oncology. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) 17/07/2019 2 Actionable mutation High PD...
Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 3 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation...
Published in: Maria Schwaederle; Melissa Zhao; J. Jack Lee; Alexander M. Eggermont; Richard L. Schilsky; John Mendelsohn; ...
Two recent examples of biomarkers for exceptionally active drugs: RET and NTRK Larotrectinib
17/07/2019 6 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy...
Examples of novel complex biomarkers: Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), MisMatch Repair Deficiency (dMMR) and Homologous Reco...
Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 8 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation...
Chemotherapy and CTLA4+PD1 17/07/2019 9 Keynote 189 Gandhi et al NEJM 2018 Checkmate 227 Hellman et al NEJM 2018
The evolving landscape of Next Generation Immune Modulators (NGIM) 17/07/2019 10 Mazzarella et al Eur J Can 2018
Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 11 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz atio...
Treatment based on liquid biopsy only is effective Aggarwal et al JAMA onc 2019
Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 13 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz atio...
More biomarkers means rarer biomarkers! An extreme example: NTRK 31 out of 11.502 patients positive (0.27%!!!!!) Gatalica ...
The need for a new clinical trial framework  Difficult to conduct randomized controlled trials with hyperfragmented popul...
Access vs evidence. A hamletic tradeoff 7/17/2019 16 Outcome parameters and safety are not different between breakthrough ...
Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 17 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz atio...
As the size of the sequenced genome increases, so does the chance for incidental findings or variants of unknown significa...
Conclusion  Oncology is steadily becoming • histology-agnostic • biomarker-avid • data-intensive  This is causing a radi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

0207 1 mazzarella - precision medicine

8 views

Published on

Hot topics in oncology: Precision medicine, immuno-oncology, genomics, big data, real-world-data

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

0207 1 mazzarella - precision medicine

  1. 1. Precision medicine and immuno-oncology Luca Mazzarella, MD PhD European Institute of Oncology, Milan
  2. 2. An overview of major advancements in oncology. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) 17/07/2019 2 Actionable mutation High PD-L1 Diagnosis Treatment Targeted therapy Immuno- therapy No molecular characteriz ation Chemo- therapy Wu et al Lancet Onc 2014 Garon JCO 2019 Lux-Lung 6 Keynote 001
  3. 3. Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 3 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs
  4. 4. Published in: Maria Schwaederle; Melissa Zhao; J. Jack Lee; Alexander M. Eggermont; Richard L. Schilsky; John Mendelsohn; Vladimir Lazar; Razelle Kurzrock; JCO 2015, 33, 3817-3825. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2015.61.5997 Copyright © 2015 American Society of Clinical Oncology Targeting therapy improves efficacy Benefit for patients Benefit for drug development
  5. 5. Two recent examples of biomarkers for exceptionally active drugs: RET and NTRK Larotrectinib
  6. 6. 17/07/2019 6 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs • Increase the number of biomarkers Outstanding questions
  7. 7. Examples of novel complex biomarkers: Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), MisMatch Repair Deficiency (dMMR) and Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) 17/07/2019 7 Mirza et al NEJM 2016Peters S AACR 2018 Le et al NEJM 2015
  8. 8. Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 8 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs • Increase the number of biomarkers 2. How do we increase therapeutic efficacy? • Combinations • PD(L)1 + CTLA4 • Chemotherapy • Novel Immune Modulators • Targeted therapy
  9. 9. Chemotherapy and CTLA4+PD1 17/07/2019 9 Keynote 189 Gandhi et al NEJM 2018 Checkmate 227 Hellman et al NEJM 2018
  10. 10. The evolving landscape of Next Generation Immune Modulators (NGIM) 17/07/2019 10 Mazzarella et al Eur J Can 2018
  11. 11. Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 11 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs • Increase the number of biomarkers 2. How do we increase therapeutic efficacy? • Combinations • PD(L)1 + CTLA4 • Chemotherapy • Novel Immune Modulators • Targeted therapy 3. How do we deal with all these biomarkers? • Decrease the need for biopsy by using circulating biomarkers
  12. 12. Treatment based on liquid biopsy only is effective Aggarwal et al JAMA onc 2019
  13. 13. Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 13 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs • Increase the number of biomarkers 2. How do we increase therapeutic efficacy? • Combinations • PD(L)1 + CTLA4 • Chemotherapy • Novel Immune Modulators • Targeted therapy 3. How do we deal with all these biomarkers? • Decrease the need for biopsy by using circulating biomarkers • Build a statistical and regulatory consensus for trials on hyperfragmented population
  14. 14. More biomarkers means rarer biomarkers! An extreme example: NTRK 31 out of 11.502 patients positive (0.27%!!!!!) Gatalica et al Mod Path 2018
  15. 15. The need for a new clinical trial framework  Difficult to conduct randomized controlled trials with hyperfragmented population  Larger phase 1-2 trials than phase 3  Emphasis on early biomarker implementation  Novel trial designs (basket, umbrella, platform, adaptive)  Include real world data  Regulatory approval should be granted even without RCTs  However this should be regulated and explicit criteria for trial conduct should be identified 7/17/2019 15
  16. 16. Access vs evidence. A hamletic tradeoff 7/17/2019 16 Outcome parameters and safety are not different between breakthrough (BT) and non-breakthrough (nBT)-approved drugs Expectedly, BT drugs were approved 2 years earlier than nBT How should we interpret these data? • No justification for granting BT approval since clinical benefit is equal to nBT (authors’perspective) Or • No justification for NOT granting BT approval to nBT drugs, since clinical benefit is equal (my perspective) In general, what do we prefer: earlier access or stronger evidence? Hwang et al JCO 2018
  17. 17. Outstanding questions 17/07/2019 17 Biomarker- positive Diagnosis Treatment Rational therapy No molecular characteriz ation Non- rational therapy 1. How do we expand the population that can be treated rationally? • Increase the number of targeted drugs • Increase the number of biomarkers 2. How do we increase therapeutic efficacy? • Combinations • PD(L)1 + CTLA4 • Chemotherapy • Novel Immune Modulators • Targeted therapy 3. How do we deal with all these biomarkers? • Decrease the need for biopsy by using circulating biomarkers • Build a statistical and regulatory consensus for trials on hyperfragmented population • Educate patients, doctors and all stakeholders on pros and cons of genetic/clinical data sharing
  18. 18. As the size of the sequenced genome increases, so does the chance for incidental findings or variants of unknown significance 17/07/2019 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 LS OM PS FO G360 FbTMB GO estimated genomic space (Kb) Gandara et al Nat Med 2018 Liquid biopsy panels are getting bigger
  19. 19. Conclusion  Oncology is steadily becoming • histology-agnostic • biomarker-avid • data-intensive  This is causing a radical change in the way: • diagnosis is obtained • clinical research is conducted • patients are engaged  We need to educate ourselves to this new world • Devise adequate statistical tools • Create an adequately regulated but sufficiently flexible regulatory environment • Engage in public debates over the utility of genetic and clinical data exchange • Provide adequate educational tools to all stakeholders Thank you for your attention Luca.mazzarella@ieo.it

×