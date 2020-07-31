Wilshire Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor - Second Quarter 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor 2Q 2020 A Summary of Industry...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 2 • Markets rallied in the second quarter of 2020, as fiscal and m...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 3 Table of Contents Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR Q...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 4 All returns over one year are annualized unless otherwise noted....
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 5 Q2 2020 Performance Highlights • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 6 Q2 2020 Performance Highlights • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 7 Universe Overview (as of 6/30/2020) Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES ...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 8 Source: Morningstar, universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020....
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 9 Universe Activity Commentary The liquid alternative universe saw...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 10 Activity Highlights
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 11 Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 12 *Change includes net flows and organic growth/loss Source: Morn...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 13 Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 14©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. Fund Flo...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 15 Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 16 Past performance is not indicative of future return. 10 Year Re...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 17 Past performance is not indicative of future return. 10 Year Dr...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 18 *Note: The peer groups’ beta percentiles are with respect to th...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 19 *Note: The peer groups’ beta percentiles are with respect to th...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 20 Note: Index constituent count is based on Wilshire Associates b...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 21 Note: Weightings are based on Wilshire Associates bi-annual rec...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 22 Wilshire Manager Coverage Process
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 23 Manager Coverage Process Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY M...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 24 For additional information please contact: Email: managedportfo...
©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 25 Wilshire is a global financial services firm providing diverse ...
Wilshire Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor - Second Quarter 2020

The quarterly Wilshire Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor provides highlights and insights into the trends and capital flows of the liquid alternatives space.

Wilshire Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor - Second Quarter 2020

  1. 1. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. Liquid Alternatives Industry Monitor 2Q 2020 A Summary of Industry Trends and Statistics from Wilshire Associates
  2. 2. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 2 • Markets rallied in the second quarter of 2020, as fiscal and monetary dovishness as well as optimism surrounding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine continue to push markets back to pre-COVID levels. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index posted a positive return of 2.90% for the quarter. The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index, HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, and HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index returned 5.56%, 9.01%, and 6.19% for the quarter, respectively. • The best performing Wilshire Liquid Alternative sub-strategy index during the quarter was the Wilshire Liquid Alternative Equity Hedge Index, which ended the quarter up 7.38%. The HFRI Equity Hedge Index and HFRX Equity Hedge Index posted quarterly returns of 13.64% and 8.11%, respectively. • The worst performing sub-strategy index during the quarter was the Wilshire Liquid Alternative Global Macro Index, which ended the quarter up 0.64%. The HFRI Macro Index and the HFRX Macro/CTA Index posted quarterly returns of 0.52% and 0.47%, respectively. • During the quarter, all but one sub-strategy saw net outflows. Relative value funds experienced the highest level of outflows at $4.4bn, while equity hedge, multi-strategy and global macro funds saw net outflows of $3.0bn, $2.5bn and $0.8bn, respectively. The event driven sub-strategy saw net inflows of $0.3bn. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter the liquid alternatives industry has experienced net outflows. • Fund count fell by 16 in Q2 2020, with one new liquid alternative fund launch, 12 liquidations, four acquisitions and one reclassification out of the universe. As investors continue to utilize liquid alternatives in their portfolio construction, Wilshire Associates strives to provide more clarity and transparency to the broader investment community regarding the evolution and growth of this segment of the industry. Our quarterly and annual presentations will help provide key highlights and insights into the asset changes and capital flows of this space. The ultimate goal of this piece is to help deliver to investors the meaningful information necessary to stay updated on key industry activities, major players, and also to provide investors with Wilshire’s thought framework in understanding and measuring the relative performance of these various strategies to their peer groups. Markets Decline as COVID-19 Spreads Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR
  3. 3. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 3 Table of Contents Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR Q2 2020 Overview pgs. 4-9 Index Performance Quarterly and Yearly Commentary Universe Overview Universe Summary Industry Evolution Activity Highlights pgs. 10-14 Top 20 Funds Universe Activity Capital Flows Categorization Matrix Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠ pgs. 15-21 10 Year Returns 10 Year Drawdowns Index Percentiles Manager Count Strategy Weights Wilshire Manager Coverage Process pgs. 22-23
  4. 4. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 4 All returns over one year are annualized unless otherwise noted. Index returns shown do not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Historical returns are not indicative of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Source: HFR, Bloomberg Performance as of 6/30/2020 Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE INDEX SM HFRI FUND WEIGHTED COMPOSITE INDEX HFRX GLOBAL HEDGE FUND INDEX S&P 500 INDEX BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS U.S. AGGREGATE BOND INDEX WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE EQUITY HEDGE INDEX SM WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE EVENT DRIVEN INDEX WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE GLOBAL MACRO INDEXSM WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE MULTI-STRATEGY INDEXSM WILSHIRE LIQUID ALTERNATIVE RELATIVE VALUE INDEXSM Jun. 2020 0.92% 1.88% 1.75% 1.99% 0.63% 1.03% 0.87% -0.56% 0.88% 1.30% May. 2020 1.54% 2.32% 1.44% 4.76% 0.47% 1.29% 1.14% 0.33% 1.36% 2.23% Apr. 2020 3.01% 4.58% 2.88% 12.82% 1.78% 4.93% 3.08% 0.87% 2.68% 2.58% Qtr. Return 5.56% 9.01% 6.19% 20.54% 2.90% 7.38% 5.16% 0.64% 4.99% 6.23% YTD -3.39% -3.49% -1.09% -3.08% 6.14% -5.72% -1.15% -0.16% -5.85% -1.89% 1 Yr. Return -1.49% -0.59% 3.09% 7.51% 8.74% -2.63% 1.18% 0.30% -4.24% -0.31% 3 Yr. Return 0.50% 2.11% 1.18% 10.73% 5.32% -0.07% 1.95% 0.72% -0.32% 1.03% 5 Yr. Return 0.49% 2.32% 0.71% 10.73% 4.30% 0.19% 1.26% -0.46% -0.04% 1.33% 10 Yr. Return 1.56% 3.72% 1.12% 13.99% 3.82% 1.20% 1.77% 0.45% 1.50% 2.42% Cumulative Return 16.75% 44.03% 11.81% 270.31% 45.55% 12.71% 19.23% 4.58% 16.07% 27.04% Standard Deviation 3.69% 5.76% 4.46% 13.42% 2.94% 5.26% 3.22% 4.16% 4.49% 3.73%
  5. 5. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 5 Q2 2020 Performance Highlights • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Equity Hedge Index℠ ended June up 1.03%, underperforming the HFRX Equity Hedge Index’s return of 2.21%. For the quarter, the Wilshire Liquid Alternative Equity Hedge IndexSM returned 7.38%, underperforming its HFRX counterpart’s return of 8.11%. Equity markets experienced a “V” like recovery from the March lows, with growth-oriented strategies with a “stay at home” focus outperforming for the quarter. On the back of the re-opening of economies worldwide, we experienced momentary factor rotations towards value-oriented strategies in May and June. These were short lived as the United States experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases inducing a flight back to “stay at home” growth-oriented stocks. • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Event Driven Index℠ ended June up 0.87%, underperforming the HFRX Event Driven Index’s monthly return of 2.67%. For the quarter, the Wilshire Liquid Alternative Event Driven IndexSM returned 5.16%, underperforming the HFRX Event Driven Index’s return of 7.54%. Performance for the quarter was driven by optimism surrounding M&A activity coupled with contracting spreads. Performance Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR
  6. 6. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 6 Q2 2020 Performance Highlights • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Global Macro Index℠ ended June down -0.56%, underperforming the HFRX Macro/CTA Index’s monthly return of -0.29%. For the quarter, the Wilshire Liquid Alternative Global Macro IndexSM returned 0.64%, outperforming the HFRX Macro/CTA Index’s return of 0.47%. CTAs experienced a muted quarter as managers de-risked following a volatile first quarter. Reversals across most asset classes limited trend followers’ ability to capture any directional upside. Discretionary strategies had a mildly positive quarter, maintaining shorter time horizons and tactically trading based on sentiment. • The Wilshire Liquid Alternative Relative Value Index℠ ended June up 1.30% and the quarter up 6.25%, underperforming the HFRX Relative Value Arbitrage Index’s monthly and quarterly return of 1.76% and 6.91%, respectively. Relative value credit managers enjoyed a strong quarter as the Fed began buying corporate debt, inducing spreads to tighten. Spread and volatility compression created a favorable environment for convertible arbitrage managers during the quarter as well. Performance Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR
  7. 7. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 7 Universe Overview (as of 6/30/2020) Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR LIQUID ALTS UNIVERSE EQUITY HEDGE GLOBAL MACRO RELATIVE VALUE EVENT DRIVEN MULTI- STRATEGY Total number of liquid alternative funds 409 165 55 85 30 74 % of universe (# of funds) 100% 40% 13% 21% 7% 18% Total assets ($millions) $275,170 $52,167 $23,192 $143,390 $16,225 $40,196 % of universe (assets) 100% 19% 8% 52% 6% 15% Total number of funds with 3 years 342 139 49 72 23 59 Total 3 year assets ($millions) $270,365 $50,655 $22,905 $141,541 $16,148 $39,116 Total number of funds over $100 million 195 56 29 58 16 36 Funds launched in the last 12 months 6 2 1 2 0 1 Largest Funds by AUM$ FPA Crescent: $10.0bn AQR Managed Futures Strategy: $3.8bn BlackRock Strategic Income Opps: $31.4bn BlackRock Event Driven Equity Inst: $5.2bn Blackstone Alt. Multi-Strategy: $5.8bn JPMorgan Hedged Equity R6: $8.4bn Eaton Vance Global Macro Abs. Rtn: $3.2bn Templeton Global Bond: $19.7bn Merger Investor: $3.2bn JP Morgan Global Allocation: $3.5bn Gateway: $6.9bn Eaton Vance Global Macro Abs Ret Advantage: $2.8bn JP Morgan Strategic Income Opps: $11.1bn BlackRock Global L/S Credit: $1.8bn Goldman Sachs Absolute Ret Trckr Instl. : $3.3bn Neuberger Berman Long Short: $3.2bn Natixis ASG Managed Futures Strategy: $1.6bn Calamos Market Neutral Income A: $9.3bn Arbitrage R: $1.4bn Catalyst/Milburn Hedge Strategy: $3.1bn Diamond Hill Long- Short: $2.2bn American Beacon AHL Managed Futures $1.1bn Navigator Tactical Fixed Income: $5.7bn Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond: $0.9bn BNY Mellon Global Real Return: $3.0bn
  8. 8. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 8 Source: Morningstar, universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020. Universe Summary Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR New Fund Launches and Closures • 1 new multi-strategy liquid alternative fund was launched during the quarter • 1 fund was reclassified out of the universe • 4 funds were acquired • 12 funds were liquidated Key Asset Level Changes (Through Additions, Liquidations, & Organic Growth/Loss) • $3.8bn increase in assets of the Liquid Alternative Universe o $2.6bn increase in relative value o $1.5bn increase in equity hedge o $1.0bn increase in event driven o $0.6bn decrease in multi-strategy o $0.7bn decrease in global macro 19% 8% 52% 6% 15% MARKET SHARE BY STRATEGY Q2 2020 Equity Hedge Global Macro Relative Value Event Driven Multi-Strategy 19% 9% 52% 5% 15% MARKET SHARE BY STRATEGY Q1 2020
  9. 9. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 9 Universe Activity Commentary The liquid alternative universe saw a decrease in fund count during Q2 2020, continuing the trend we saw in Q1 2020 and throughout 2019. One new fund was launched in Q2. Of the 12 fund liquidations, six were equity hedge, five were multi-strategy and one was global macro. Of the four acquisitions, three were equity hedge and one was event driven. One global macro strategy was reclassified out of the universe. Liquid alternative universe assets increased by $3.84bn in Q2 2020. New entrants (comprised of new fund launches) brought in $5.0mm, while liquidations, acquisitions and reclassifications created outflows of $0.5bn. Net capital outflows from the universe totaled $10.5bn. Performance gains increased AUM by $14.86bn. Source: Morningstar, universe as defined by Wilshire Universe Fund Count and AUM Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 $- $50,000 $100,000 $150,000 $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 $350,000 $400,000 Sep-13 Dec-13 Mar-14 Jun-14 Sep-14 Dec-14 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 WILSHIRE UNIVERSE TRENDS ON FUND COUNT AND AUM Universe AUM ($ Millions) Total Number Liquid Alt Funds
  10. 10. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 10 Activity Highlights
  11. 11. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 11 Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020 Universe Top 20 – Assets Under Management Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR Top 20 by AUM Q2 2020 Q2 2020 AUM Q1 2020 AUM CHANGE Q2 2020 RANKING Q1 2020 RANKING BlackRock Strategic Income Opps Instl Relative Value $31.4bn $29.1bn $2.2bn 1 1 Templeton Global Bond A Relative Value $19.7bn $22.6bn -$2.8bn 2 2 JPMorgan Strategic Income Opports R5 Relative Value $11.1bn $10.7bn $0.4bn 3 3 FPA Crescent Equity Hedge $10.0bn $10.2bn -$0.2bn 4 4 Calamos Market Neutral Income A Relative Value $9.3bn $8.6bn $0.7bn 5 5 JPMorgan Hedged Equity R6 Equity Hedge $8.4bn $6.5bn $1.9bn 6 8 Gateway A Equity Hedge $6.9bn $6.8bn $0.1bn 7 6 Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy I Multi-Strategy $5.8bn $6.6bn -$0.8bn 8 7 Navigator Tactical Fixed Income I Relative Value $5.7bn $5.0bn $0.7bn 9 9 BlackRock Event Driven Equity Instl Event Driven $5.2bn $4.5bn $0.6bn 10 12 Columbia Strategic Income A Relative Value $5.1bn $4.6bn $0.4bn 11 10 JHancock Strategic Income Opps I Relative Value $4.5bn $4.6bn -$0.1bn 12 11 Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Instl Relative Value $4.5bn $4.2bn $0.3bn 13 13 T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Inv Relative Value $4.0bn $3.9bn $0.1bn 14 15 Performance Trust Strategic Bond Relative Value $3.9bn $3.4bn $0.5bn 15 17 AQR Managed Futures Strategy N Global Macro $3.8bn $4.0bn -$0.3bn 16 14 JPMorgan Global Allocation A Multi-Strategy $3.5bn $3.2bn $0.3bn 17 n/a Putnam Diversified Income A Relative Value $3.3bn $3.4bn -$0.1bn 18 19 Goldman Sachs Absolute Ret Trckr Instl Multi-Strategy $3.3bn $3.0bn $0.3bn 19 n/a Merger Investor Event Driven $3.2bn $3.0bn $0.3bn 20 n/a
  12. 12. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 12 *Change includes net flows and organic growth/loss Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020 Universe Activity – Largest AUM Changes Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR TOP 5 LARGEST INCREASES IN AUM Q2 2020 Q1 2020 CHANGE* STRATEGY BlackRock Strategic Income Opps Instl $31.4bn $29.1bn $2.2bn Relative Value JPMorgan Hedged Equity R6 $8.4bn $6.5bn $1.9bn Equity Hedge Calamos Market Neutral Income A $9.3bn $8.6bn $0.7bn Relative Value Navigator Tactical Fixed Income I $5.7bn $5.0bn $0.7bn Relative Value BlackRock Event Driven Equity Instl $5.2bn $4.5bn $0.6bn Event Driven TOP 5 LARGEST DECREASES IN AUM Q2 2020 Q1 2020 CHANGE* STRATEGY Templeton Global Bond A $19.7bn $22.6bn -$2.8bn Relative Value Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy I $5.8bn $6.6bn -$0.8bn Multi-Strategy PIMCO RAE Worldwide Long/Short PLUS Inst $0.7bn $1.5bn -$0.7bn Equity Hedge Boston Partners Long/Short Rsrch Instl $1.3bn $1.9bn -$0.6bn Equity Hedge Templeton Global Total Return Adv $2.9bn $3.4bn -$0.5bn Relative Value
  13. 13. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 13 Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020 Universe Activity – 2Q 2020 Fund Flows Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR TOP 5 FUNDS BY OUTFLOWS NET INFLOWS STRATEGY Templeton Global Bond A -$2.8bn Relative Value FPA Crescent -$1.6bn Equity Hedge Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy I -$1.3bn Multi-Strategy Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy A -$0.8bn Multi-Strategy PIMCO RAE Worldwide Long/Short PLUS Inst -$0.8bn Equity Hedge TOP 5 FUNDS BY INFLOWS NET INFLOWS STRATEGY JPMorgan Hedged Equity R6 $1.3bn Equity Hedge BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strat Instl $0.5bn Multi-Strategy BlackRock Strategic Income Opps Instl $0.4bn Relative Value BlackRock Event Driven Equity Instl $0.4bn Event Driven Transamerica Unconstrained Bond I $0.4bn Relative Value
  14. 14. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 14©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. Fund Flows During Q2 2020 There were approximately $21.7bn in net outflows from the liquid alternatives universe: • $4.4bn net outflows from relative value funds • $3.0bn net outflows from equity hedge funds • $2.5bn net outflows from multi-strategy funds • $0.8bn net outflows from global macro funds • $0.3bn net inflows from event driven funds • The liquid alternatives universe saw its ninth consecutive quarter of net outflows, with relative value, equity hedge, multi-strategy and global macro strategies experiencing net outflows during Q2 2020. Event driven was the lone sub-strategy with inflows in Q2. • JPMorgan Hedged Equity saw net inflows of $1.3bn in Q2, with BlackRock Systematic Multi- Strat, BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities, BlackRock Event Driven Equity and Transamerica Unconstrained Bond also seeing inflows of $0.5bn, $0.4bn, $0.4bn and $0.4bn, respectively. • Templeton Global Bond experienced the largest outflow of $2.8bn in Q2. FPA Crescent, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy, Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy and PIMCO RAE Worldwide L/S Plus also experienced net outflows of $1.6bn, $1.3bn, $0.8bn and $0.8bn, respectively. Capital Flows LIQUID ALTERNATIVES FUNDS Source: Morningstar, Universe as defined by Wilshire, 6/30/2020
  15. 15. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 15 Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠
  16. 16. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 16 Past performance is not indicative of future return. 10 Year Returns Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠ Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR $900 $1,000 $1,100 $1,200 $1,300 $1,400 $1,500 $1,600 GROWTH OF $1000 7/1/2010 – 6/30/2020 Wilshire Liquid Alternative Broad-Based Index HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index
  17. 17. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 17 Past performance is not indicative of future return. 10 Year Drawdowns Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠ Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR -14.0% -12.0% -10.0% -8.0% -6.0% -4.0% -2.0% 0.0% Drawdown 7/1/2010 - 6/30/2020 Wilshire Liquid Alternative Broad-Based Index HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index
  18. 18. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 18 *Note: The peer groups’ beta percentiles are with respect to their sub-strategy indices Index returns shown do not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Historical returns are not indicative of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Source: Morningstar, 6/30/2020 One Year Index Percentiles by Strategy (as of 6/30/2020) Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR 1 Year Return PERCENTILES EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 47.7 11.4 44.2 87.2 9.3 5th 13.2 8.0 15.7 8.4 5.9 25th 3.5 4.0 4.3 2.0 2.9 Median -1.9 -0.1 0.4 -1.8 0.8 75th -8.0 -3.6 -5.2 -5.5 -2.6 95th -14.9 -6.4 -12.9 -18.8 -8.0 Low -31.0 -9.1 -21.9 -35.3 -44.2 1 Year Std. Dev. PERCENTILES EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 35.0 29.4 22.1 68.1 42.0 5th 25.8 18.3 16.6 22.3 21.6 25th 17.9 14.0 11.4 14.6 13.0 Median 13.3 7.1 10.0 9.4 8.8 75th 9.2 5.7 7.6 6.7 5.5 95th 4.6 3.1 4.2 4.5 3.5 Low 2.2 2.6 1.7 3.0 2.0 1 Year Beta* PERCENTILES* EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 3.2 2.2 42.8 5.7 15.7 5th 2.1 1.3 5.9 2.2 5.7 25th 1.4 1.0 2.1 1.3 1.4 Median 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.8 1.0 75th 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.6 95th -0.5 0.2 -0.9 -51.1 -0.5 Low -2.6 0.2 -30.8 -58.9 -119.8 Peer Count 147 31 58 73 93
  19. 19. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 19 *Note: The peer groups’ beta percentiles are with respect to their sub-strategy indices. Index returns shown do not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Historical returns are not indicative of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Source: Morningstar, 6/30/2020 Three Year Index Percentiles by Strategy (as of 6/30/2020) Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR 3 Year Return PERCENTILES EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 17.7 7.5 20.1 32.4 6.7 5th 10.6 5.9 9.6 7.1 4.9 25th 4.4 4.3 3.5 2.3 3.3 Median 2.1 2.8 1.4 1.3 2.2 75th -0.8 1.0 -1.1 -0.3 1.0 95th -8.4 -0.5 -4.4 -7.4 -3.3 Low -12.5 -0.9 -10.5 -16.9 -34.5 3 Year Std. Dev. PERCENTILES EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 26.7 18.0 26.4 42.7 39.2 5th 19.1 11.9 15.7 15.2 14.2 25th 13.3 8.3 11.3 9.9 7.6 Median 10.5 4.9 8.9 6.7 6.2 75th 8.1 4.1 6.6 5.1 3.9 95th 5.4 3.3 4.6 3.9 2.9 Low 1.5 3.1 4.0 3.4 2.2 3 Year Beta* PERCENTILES* EQUITY HEDGE EVENT DRIVEN GLOBAL MACRO MULTI-STRAT RELATIVE VALUE High 2.8 1.7 8.1 4.8 8.0 5th 2.0 1.1 4.0 2.2 4.0 25th 1.4 0.7 2.0 1.3 1.4 Median 1.0 0.4 1.1 0.9 0.9 75th 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.5 95th -0.3 0.2 0.0 -11.0 -0.3 Low -1.6 0.1 -22.9 -23.9 -73.0 Peer Count 141 24 54 66 88
  20. 20. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 20 Note: Index constituent count is based on Wilshire Associates bi-annual reconstitution. Source: Wilshire Associates, 6/30/2020 Constituent Count Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠ Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Dec-99 Jun-00 Dec-00 Jun-01 Dec-01 Jun-02 Dec-02 Jun-03 Dec-03 Jun-04 Dec-04 Jun-05 Dec-05 Jun-06 Dec-06 Jun-07 Dec-07 Jun-08 Dec-08 Jun-09 Dec-09 Jun-10 Dec-10 Jun-11 Dec-11 Jun-12 Dec-12 Jun-13 Dec-13 Jun-14 Dec-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Jun-20 NumberofConstituents Equity Hedge Event Driven Global Macro Multi-Strategy Relative Value
  21. 21. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 21 Note: Weightings are based on Wilshire Associates bi-annual reconstitution. Source: Wilshire Associates, 6/30/2020 Sub-Strategy Weights Wilshire Liquid Alternative Index℠ Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Dec-99 Jun-00 Dec-00 Jun-01 Dec-01 Jun-02 Dec-02 Jun-03 Dec-03 Jun-04 Dec-04 Jun-05 Dec-05 Jun-06 Dec-06 Jun-07 Dec-07 Jun-08 Dec-08 Jun-09 Dec-09 Jun-10 Dec-10 Jun-11 Dec-11 Jun-12 Dec-12 Jun-13 Dec-13 Jun-14 Dec-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Jun-20 Equity Hedge Event Driven Global Macro Multi-Strategy Relative Value
  22. 22. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 22 Wilshire Manager Coverage Process
  23. 23. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 23 Manager Coverage Process Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR Wilshire’s Research Coverage Model Wilshire’s Alternatives team actively covers approximately 30 liquid alternative strategies • Wilshire’s manager coverage represents 40% of industry assets Coverage is driven by the following criteria: • Industry: Top 10 by AUM • PM Team: Wilshire portfolios • Research Team: focus lists TOP 10 BY AUM WILSHIRE PORTFOLIOS FOCUS LISTS Our criteria overlap provides significant ownership of the broader liquid alternatives universe
  24. 24. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 24 For additional information please contact: Email: managedportfolios@wilshire.com Office: 855.626.8281 Wilshire Associates 1299 Ocean Avenue, Suite 700 Santa Monica, CA 90401 Contact Us Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR
  25. 25. ©2020 Wilshire Associates. For Financial Advisors Only. 25 Wilshire is a global financial services firm providing diverse services to various types of investors and intermediaries. Wilshire’s products, services, investment approach and advice may differ between clients and all of Wilshire’s products and services may not be available to all clients. For more information regarding Wilshire’s services, please see Wilshire’s ADV Part 2 available at www.wilshire.com/ADV. This material represents the current opinion of Wilshire Associates Incorporated (‘Wilshire’) and is based on sources believed to be reliable. Information and opinions are as of the date indicated, and are subject to change without notice. Wilshire shall not be liable (including for indirect, consequential, or incidental damages) for any error, omission, or inaccuracy of the information contained herein or for results obtained from its use. The Wilshire Indexes are calculated and distributed by Wilshire. The indices do not represent an investment. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments derived from that index. Wilshire makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in investment products based on the Wilshire Indexes that are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Wilshire. Index returns do not reflect payment of certain sales charges or fees an investor may pay to purchase the securities underlying the Indices or investment vehicles intended to track the performance of the Indices. The imposition of these fees and charges would cause actual performance of the securities/vehicles to be lower than the Indices performance shown. Inclusion of a company in the Wilshire Indices does not in any way reflect an opinion of Wilshire on the investment merits of the company. This material contains confidential and proprietary information of Wilshire and is intended for the exclusive use of the person to whom it is provided. It may not be disclosed, reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person or entity without prior written permission from Wilshire. This material is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an attempt to sell or solicit any Wilshire products or services and should not be construed as legal, accounting, tax, investment, or other professional advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Wilshire® is a registered service mark of Wilshire Associates Incorporated, Santa Monica, California. All other trade names, trademarks, and/or service marks are the property of their respective holders. Copyright © 2020 Wilshire Associates Incorporated. All rights reserved. 10690477 E1020 Important Information Q2 2020 LIQUID ALTERNATIVES INDUSTRY MONITOR

