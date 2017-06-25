Molecular Biology Genetic Material

MOLECULAR BIOLOGY-1 THE TERM MOLECULAR BIOLOGY WAS FIRST USED IN 1945 BY WILLIAM ASTBURY, WHO WAS REFERRING TO THE STUDY O...
 At some point in the study of living cells, it is almost always necessary to examine individual cellular reactions separ...
UNIT-1 GENETIC MATERIAL MAHATHI SHARMA MTI-15019 June 17 3
DNA  When the abbreviation DNA is used usually, one blindly knows that it is THE key factor that has the genetic informat...
DNA AS GENETIC MATERIAL Before DNA was accepted as genetic material , experiments were conducted by scientists to find ou...
GRIFFITH EXPERIMENT Pneumonia was a serious cause of death in the wake of the post-world war I Spanish influenza pandemic...
 In this particular experiment, Griffith used the bacterium, ‘streptococcus pneumoniae’ , a highly pathogenic bacteria, w...
 When the III-S type bacteria was injected into the mice, the mice contracted pneumonia and died.  When the II-R type ba...
June 17 9
AVERY, MACLEOD AND MCCARTY EXPERIMENT June 17 10
 The Avery–MacLeod–McCarty experiment was an experimental demonstration, reported in 1944 by Oswald Avery, Collin Macleod...
Avery, Macleod and McCarty investigated the chemical nature of the transforming factor - more specifically, whether the t...
June 17 13
HERSHEY-CHASE EXPERIMENT June 17 14
June 17 15
 In 1952, the research team of Hershey and Chase published a report that concluded that DNA is the genetic material of th...
During a phage infection, it was hypothesized that some part of the phage was injected into the bacterium and it was this...
They found that the radioactive DNA was always found with the bacteria cells and that the radioactive protein was always ...
RNA The transformation and blender experiments settled once and for all the question of the chemical identity of the gene...
THE CENTRAL DOGMA June 17 20
RNA AS GENETIC MATERIAL RNA is the genetic material in viruses was demonstrated in 1956 with the experiments conducted on...
 H.Fraenkel-Conrat and B.Singer first developed the techniques for separating TMV particles into RNA and protein. They fo...
June 17 23
BIBLIOGRAPHY Molecular Biology; David Freifelder, Narosa Publishing House,2nd edition (2004). Cell Biology, Genetics, Mo...
CHEMICALAND PHYSICAL NATURE OF DNA THE DISCOVERY OF DNA DOUBLE HELIX IS ONE OF THE GREATEST FINDINGS OF ALL TIME, BUT IT’S...
KEY SCIENTISTS INVOLVED June 17 26
Rosalind Franklin James Watson Francis Crick Maurice Wilkins June 17 27
DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) and RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) DNA is a double stranded molecule that is twisted into a Helix (Spi...
DNA: Each strand consists of 1) A Sugar Phosphate Backbone June 17 29
Each strand consists of: 2) Four Base Chemicals (Attached in Pairs) 1) A Sugar Phosphate Backbone June 17 30
Gregor Mendel: Introduces the concept of heredity 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 31
Wilhelm Johannsen: Coins the term “Gene” 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 32
Thomas Hunt Morgan: Discovers that genes are responsible for inheritance 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts J...
Phoebus Levene: Discovers that DNA is made up of nucleotides, phosphates, sugars and 4 bases 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950...
Oswald Avery: Shows that DNA can transform the property of cells 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts However, ...
Erwin Chargaff: Shows that: A + G = T + C = 50% 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts Chargaff’s Rule is an impo...
ERWIN CHARGAFF  An Austrian Chemist.  Studied Chemistry in Vienna University and Yale University.  He worked at the Uni...
THEORY  First Parity Rule  Second Parity Rule  GC Rule  Cluster Rule  Erwin Chargaff provides more evidence that DNA ...
In 1951 Rosalind Franklin discovers the Two Forms of DNA through her X-ray diffraction images. A – Dry Form B – Wet Form T...
What is X-Ray Crystallography ?  An X-ray diffraction pattern is obtained after a fiber of DNA is bombarded with X- rays ...
Watson and Crick’s Work June 17 41
In 1951 James Watson traveled from the United States to work with Francis Crick at Cambridge University Watson and Crick u...
X-Ray Crystallography June 17 43
How Watson and Crick Solved the DNA Structure They already knew from Franklin and Wilkins’ work that DNA was in the form o...
Building Model  DNA existed and contained four bases, a ribose sugar and phosphate. Inspired by Pauling's successful atte...
Bases  John Griffith, the mathematician nephew of Fred Griffith, calculated the attractive forces between 'like' bases. C...
Explaination of the model  In DNA molecule the adjacent DNA are joined in a chain by phosphodiester bridges or bonds whic...
Watson-Crick double helical DNA model  One strand has phosphodiester linkage in 3'→5' direction, while other strand phosp...
The Final Model  This structure has two helical chains each coiled round the same axis.  Usual chemical assumptions, nam...
 In 1962 Watson, Crick & Wilkins won the Nobel Prize for their discovery of the structure of DNA The Nobel Prize  Howeve...
Watson & Crick quickly published their Scientific Journal called “Nature” on April 25th 1953 “Nature” June 17 51
Nucleic Acids  Nucleic acids are polymers  Monomer---nucleotides • Nitrogenous bases I. Purines II. Pyrimidines • Sugar ...
The Sugars  A Nucleotide consists of :  a nitrogenous base: purine (Adenine (A) or Guanine (G)) or pyrimidine (Cytosine ...
The Bases PYRIMIDINES PURINES June 17 54
Pyrimidines and Purines In order to understand the structure and properties of DNA and RNA, we need to look at their struc...
Uracil  It is colorless, crystalline organic compound that is involved in the transmission of hereditary information. Whi...
Cytosine  Cytosine is an important part of DNA and RNA, where it is one of the nitrogenous bases coding the genetic infor...
 At any moment, a small but finite number of cytosines lose their amino groups to become uracil. Imagine that during repl...
Thymine  The chemical structure of thymine contains the ring-shaped pyrimidine molecule, similarly to each of the nucleob...
Given that both uracil and thymine base-pair with adenine, why does RNA contain uracil and DNA contain thymine?  Scientis...
Adenine  Adenine(A) is one of the four bases that make up nucleic acids. It is a purine base that complementarily binds t...
Guanine  Guanine is a nitrogenous base. That means that it contains plenty of nitrogen atoms (five, to be exact) and, che...
DNA: Part of polynucleotide chain Portion of polynucleotide chain of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). The inset shows the corr...
DNA structure, showing the nucleotide bases cytosine (C), thymine (T), adenine (A), and guanine (G) linked to a backbone o...
Bibliography  https://www.britannica.com/science/DNA  http://www.biologydiscussion.com/cell-biology/composition-and-stru...
DNA -CHROMOSOMAL AND EXTRACHROMOSOMAL VYANKATESH D. ZAMBARE MTI-15024 June 17 66
CHROMOSOMAL DNA  DNA which is present inside the nucleus (in eukaryotes) is known as chromosomal DNA  Coils and supercoi...
PROKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA  Prokaryotes don’t have a true chromosomal DNA.  Prokaryotes have a basic nucleus like mater...
PROKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA Nucleoid June 17 69
EUKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA  Eukaryotic Chromosomal DNA is a well defined and well organised complex molecule  It is a do...
EUKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA June 17 71
TYPES OF EUKARYOTIC DNA (POLYMORPHISM)  Classified on the basis of following differences: 1. Helical Diameter 2. Sense of...
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN Z-DNA AND B-DNA  Both are double helical  Two polynucleotide strands of DNA are antiparallel  Both...
June 17 74
IMPORTANT FEATURES OF DIFFERENT FORMS OF DNA DOUBLE HELICAL STRUCTURES Helix Type Conditions Base per turn Rotation per bp...
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN Z-DNA AND B-DNA Z-DNA • Has left handed coiling sense • Phosphate backbone follows zig-zag course • Ad...
CHROMOSOME TO DNA June 17 77
COMPARISON OF CHROMOSOMAL DNAS Eukaryotic DNA 1. Eukaryotes have a well defined nucleus. The DNA is situated inside the nu...
COMPARISON June 17 79
EXTRACHROMOSOMAL DNA  DNA which is present outside the nucleus is known as extrachromosomal DNA  May be present in the c...
MITOCHONDRIAL DNA  Also known as mtDNA  16.6 kb pairs long  Circular in shape Total 37 genes 13 genes code for proteins...
MITOCHONDRIAL DNA June 17 82
CHLOROPLAST DNA Also known as cpDNA, plastome or plastidome. Present in the stroma of Chloroplast 100-200 kb pairs long...
CHLOROPLAST DNA June 17 84
PLASMIDS  Circular forms of prokaryotic extrachromosomal DNA  It is also double stranded  Introns are absent  Have var...
PLASMID June 17 86
EPISOMES Definition: Episome is a genetic material present in some bacterial cells that can replicate autonomously or can ...
LINEAR DNA  Prokaryotes: Generally bacteria have circular DNA in the form of plasmid. But many of the gram positive and g...
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LINEAR AND CIRCULAR DNA Linear DNA • Present mainly in higher organisms and some bacteria • Has histone...
BIBLIOGRAPHY  Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology by P.S.Verma and V.K.Agarwal. S.CHAND Publ...
DISTINGUISHING DSDNA AND SSDNA
Double stranded DNA  DsDNA has two phosphodiester linkages.  Along with the phosphodiester linkages joining the nucleoti...
Double stranded DNA  DsDNA is inflexible due to pairing of nitrogen base pairs which forms the double helix structure.  ...
Double stranded DNA DsDNA on heat supplied denaturation can separate the two strands and further cooling can prevent them...
BIBLIOGRAPHY • Wikipedia.org • Biology-online.org • www.nature.com/scitable • Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, E...
DNA SUPERCOILING SANIKA SHINGWEKAR MTI-15020 June 17 97
WONDERING WHAT IS SUPERCOILING ???? June 17 98
SUPERCOILING IS ….. June 17 99
NUCLEUS – THE ABODE OF DNA  Nucleus of human cell - 6 micrometer in length.  Consists of nuclear envelope, nucleolus, nu...
June 17 101
NUCLEOSOMES  The nucleosome is the fundamental subunit of chromatin. Each nucleosome is composed of a little less than tw...
PAIRING OF NUCLEOSOMES Combined with acidic DNA the nucleosomes make a stable nucleoprotein called chromatin which appear...
‘BEADS-ON-STRING’ PATTERN June 17 104
HOW DOES SUPERCOILING OCCUR ? Adding or subtracting the number of turns or spirals between the 10 base pairs can cause st...
If two stressed strands of DNA are joint together into a circle then it would take the shape of ‘Eight’. Further the two...
 The relaxed DNA gradually turning into shape ‘EIGHT’ and further goes on coiling at high intensity.  The phenomenon of ...
POSITIVE SUPERCOILING If the helix is under twisted so that it becomes tighter, the edges of the narrow grooves move clos...
NEGATIVE SUPERCOILING If the helix is over twisted, the edges of the narrow groove move further apart. Overwinding leads...
June 17 110
DNA TOPOLOGY The topological components of twisting has been described in a useful way. In case of DNA, the twisting num...
DNA TOPOLOGY FOR NEGATIVE SUPERCOILING June 17 112
DNA TOPOLOGY FOR POSITIVE SUPERCOILING June 17 113
MAIN SUPERCOILED STRUCTURES OF DNA Negative supercoiling takes place in two forms : a right handed helix called a toroid ...
CONDENSED STRUCTURES OF DNA June 17 115
ENZYME TOPOISOMERASE Topoisomerases are enzymes that regulate the overwinding or underwinding of DNA. The winding problem...
ACTION OF TOPOISOMERASE June 17 117
TYPES OF TOPOISOMERASES • Topoisomerases can fix the topological problem of supercoiling while DNA transcription or replic...
TYPE I TOPOISOMERASES :  A type I topoisomerase cuts one strand of a DNA double helix, relaxation occurs, and then the cu...
TYPE II TOPOISOMERASES :  A type II topoisomerase cuts both strands of one DNA double helix, passes another unbroken DNA ...
June 17 121
IMPORTANCE OF DNA SUPERCOILING DNA supercoiling is important because it efficiently adjusts or packages the genetic mater...
Condensins and cohesins are structural maintenance of chromosome (SMC) proteins that aid in the condensation of sister ch...
Supercoiling is also required for DNA and RNA synthesis. Because DNA must be unwound for DNA and RNA polymerase action, s...
THE PROCESS OF DNA SUPERCOILING LOOKS LIKE …..  Double helix of DNA.  ‘Beads-on-string’ structure of nucleosomes.  Chro...
Chromatin fibre. Extended form of Chromatin fibre. Chromosomes during Mitosis. June 17 126
Chromosomes during Mitosis. Chromosome in condensed form. June 17 127
STILL CONFUSED ????? June 17 128
LETS EXPERIENCE IT THROUGH OUR EYES ! June 17 129
I MEAN …… THROUGH THE LENS ! June 17 130
June 17 131
BIBLIOGRAPHY Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology; Dr. P.S. Verma and Dr. V.K. Agarwal; S.Cha...
RNA AND IT’S TYPES PRAKHAR VYAS MTI-13052 June 17 133
WHAT IS RNA ? RNA is a polymer of ribonucleotides linked together by 3’-5’ phosphodiester linkage. RNA or ribonucleic ac...
RNA performs many functions in an organism, such as coding, decoding, regulating, and expressing genes. It is also a sin...
RNA technology is used to suppress expression of fruit ripening genes so that fruits can remain on the vine longer, exten...
June 17 137
Size:  RNA molecule is much smaller in size than DNA. It consists of up to 12,000 nucleotides whereas DNA consists of up ...
TYPES OF RNA In all Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic organisms, three main classes of RNA molecule exist : 1. Messenger RNA (m ...
MESSENGER RNA (M-RNA) When a polypeptide is required, the triplet code of it’s gene is converted into a molecule of messe...
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MRNA June 17 141
June 17 142
June 17 143
The mRNA molecules are formed with the help of DNA template during the process of transcription. The sequence carried on...
June 17 145
TRANSFER RNA (T-RNA) Transfer RNA are the smallest among the three major species of RNA. They have 74-95 nucleotide resi...
The structure of alanine transfer RNA has been revealed by Robert W. Holley and his associates. It consists of a single p...
June 17 148
There are Primary, Secondary and tertiary structures. The Secondary structure-(Clover Leaf structure). All t-RNA contain...
June 17 150
1. Amino acid arm:  It has a seven base pairs stem formed by base pairing between 5′ and 3′ ends of tRNA. At 3′ end a seq...
3. Anticodon arm:  Next is the arm which lies opposite to the acceptor arm. It has a five base pair stem and a loop in wh...
RIBOSOMAL RNA (R-RNA) The mammalian ribosome contains two major nucleoprotein subunits- a larger one with weight 2.8 x 10...
It is being synthesised on special regions of chromosomal DNA that are concentrated in the nucleoli, small densely staini...
June 17 155
June 17 156
June 17 157
June 17 158
The main difference between DNA and RNA is the sugar present in the molecules. While the sugar present in a RNA molecule ...
June 17 160
June 17 161
BIBLIOGRAPHY 12th NCERT text book. Article by Mrs. Kanika Chabbra on mRNA and tRNA. Xam Idea (Reference Book for 12th C...
ANY QUESTIONS? June 17 163
Molecular Biology Genetic Material
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Molecular Biology Genetic Material

17 views

Published on

Introduction to Genetic Material, Physical and Chemical properties of the same and various types of coiling mechanisms as well as information about chromosomal and extra-chromosomal DNA.

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • pat

    • Molecular Biology Genetic Material

    1. 1. MOLECULAR BIOLOGY-1 THE TERM MOLECULAR BIOLOGY WAS FIRST USED IN 1945 BY WILLIAM ASTBURY, WHO WAS REFERRING TO THE STUDY OF THE CHEMICAL AND PHYSICAL STRUCTURE OF BIOLOGICAL MACROMOLECULES. June 17 1
    2. 2.  At some point in the study of living cells, it is almost always necessary to examine individual cellular reactions separately.  This approach usually has the advantage of some simplification of a system but ignores the fact that these reactions often interact with other cellular systems.  Nonetheless, a great deal of information can be obtained in this way. Thus, one does not usually study directly a phenomenon as complex as overall cell growth but in fact, looks separately at the synthesis of DNA, proteins, and other components representing a whole cell.  Here, in this presentation, we shall be mainly emphasizing on DNA and RNA , their key roles as genetic material, basic working and functions associated with them. June 17 2
    3. 3. UNIT-1 GENETIC MATERIAL MAHATHI SHARMA MTI-15019 June 17 3
    4. 4. DNA  When the abbreviation DNA is used usually, one blindly knows that it is THE key factor that has the genetic information encoded in it which is meant to be transferred to the next generation for ensuring the continuation of a particular species or life itself.  But what is not known, very often, is that why and how did we come to this assumption that this particular component played such a vital role in the encasing of genetic information that its loss or corruption could actually have the potential to destroy the entire existence of an organism. June 17 4
    5. 5. DNA AS GENETIC MATERIAL Before DNA was accepted as genetic material , experiments were conducted by scientists to find out the working of this component.  The 3 major experiments which we shall be talking about, revolutionized our biological thinking and paved way to an entire new study and subject called as GENETICS. June 17 5
    6. 6. GRIFFITH EXPERIMENT Pneumonia was a serious cause of death in the wake of the post-world war I Spanish influenza pandemic, and Frederick Griffith was studying the possibility of creating a vaccine. A German bacteriologist, Fred Neufeld had discovered the three pneumococcal types (Type I,II and III) and discovered the Quellung reaction to identify them in vitro. Until Griffith’s experiment, bacteriologists believed that the types were fixed and unchangeable, from one generation to another. In the year 1928, the first experiment was conducted which gave us the current idea that DNA is genetic material. FREDRICK GRIFFITH June 17 6
    7. 7.  In this particular experiment, Griffith used the bacterium, ‘streptococcus pneumoniae’ , a highly pathogenic bacteria, which causes pneumonia when injected into an organism.  He used batches of Mice to conduct this experiment. Thus, to ensure an efficient or more probable result ,experiments were conducted in triplets.  There are 3 strains of this bacteria. But Griffith used 2 strains viz., 1. The III-S strain which is capsulated, smooth and virulent. 2. The II-R strain which is non-capsulated, rough and non-virulent. STREPTOCOCCUS PNEUMONIAE June 17 7
    8. 8.  When the III-S type bacteria was injected into the mice, the mice contracted pneumonia and died.  When the II-R type bacteria was injected into the mice, the mice remained healthy.  Next, the III-S type bacteria was taken into a test-tube and heat killed. Then they were injected into the mice. The mice did not contract pneumonia.  In the next step of the experimentation, the heat killed III-S type was mixed with the II- R type bacteria. This solution was injected into the mice.  What was observed was phenomenal, the mice actually contracted pneumonia.  Thus, Griffith concluded that the III-S type bacteria had a ‘factor’ that ’Transformed’ the II-R type bacteria.  Hence, this experiment is also called as the ’TRANSFORMING PRINCIPLE’. June 17 8
    9. 9. June 17 9
    10. 10. AVERY, MACLEOD AND MCCARTY EXPERIMENT June 17 10
    11. 11.  The Avery–MacLeod–McCarty experiment was an experimental demonstration, reported in 1944 by Oswald Avery, Collin Macleod and Maclyn McCarty, that DNA is the substance that causes bacterial transformation, in an era where it had been widely believed that it was proteins that served the function of carrying genetic material.  Interesting fact to know is that, the term protein itself was coined to indicate its function as Primary.  Oswald Avery, Collin Macleod and Maclyn McCarty almost 16 years later, found a more definitive experiment analysis on DNA.  The experiment, thus, conducted gave slight evidence that perhaps there was a factor transferring genetic material from the parent to offspring which was supposedly DNA. In the case of proving that DNA was the genetic material, test assays were created. This was a different lookout as compared to the typical ’mice-conducted tests’. June 17 11
    12. 12. Avery, Macleod and McCarty investigated the chemical nature of the transforming factor - more specifically, whether the transforming factor was a protein or a nucleic acid. They, like Griffith, attempted to transform the II-R strain into the III-S strain by incubating living II-R and heat-killed III-S. However, they pretreated the heat-killed III-S with either a protease (an enzyme that degrades proteins) or with DNAase, and enzyme that degrades DNA. They reasoned that if the transforming factor was a protein, treatment of the heat- killed III-S with a protease would destroy the protein and inhibit transformation and treatment with DNAase should have no effect on the transformation process. On the other hand, if DNA were the genetic material, the opposite would be true. In their experiments, Avery, Macleod and McCarty found that protease did not affect the ability of the ‘dead’ III-S to transform the II-R but DNAase did, therefore they concluded that the Genetic material in the transformation principle was most likely DNA. June 17 12
    13. 13. June 17 13
    14. 14. HERSHEY-CHASE EXPERIMENT June 17 14
    15. 15. June 17 15
    16. 16.  In 1952, the research team of Hershey and Chase published a report that concluded that DNA is the genetic material of the bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria) T2 .  They knew that when a bacteria was infected with this phage, the bacteria soon became a machine that produced new phages. Phages have a very simple structure - they are composed of a strand of DNA surrounded by a protein coat.  Hershey and Chase set out to determine which component (the DNA or the protein) was responsible for the ability of the phage to 'take over' and control the metabolic activity of the bacteria to produce new phages. In their experiments, they used two radioactive markers to label the proteins and the DNA of the phages.  The proteins were labeled with 35S (a radioactive form of sulfur) and the DNA was labeled with 32P, a radioactive form of phosphorus.  This allowed the researchers to easily differentiate between a sample that contained protein (thus would have 35S present) and a sample that only contained DNA (thus would have 32P present). June 17 16
    17. 17. During a phage infection, it was hypothesized that some part of the phage was injected into the bacterium and it was this injected material that conveyed the genetic material necessary to produce new phages. Hershey and Chase determined that the phage injected only the DNA into the bacterium and concluded that DNA must be the genetic material in phages. This was done by a series of two experiments in which different sets of non-radioactive bacteria were incubated with phages that had either their protein or their DNA labeled. They allowed the phages to infect the bacteria for a short time, they agitated the incubations to dislodge any loose parts of the phages. The bacteria cells were then pelleted in a centrifuge and the location of the radioactivity (in the pellet with the bacteria or in the supernatant). June 17 17
    18. 18. They found that the radioactive DNA was always found with the bacteria cells and that the radioactive protein was always in the supernatant. This suggested that the DNA was injected into the bacteria but the protein coat was not. Thus all of the information needed to produce new viruses was contained in the DNA and not the protein. MARTHA CHASE AND ALFRED HERSHEY June 17 18
    19. 19. RNA The transformation and blender experiments settled once and for all the question of the chemical identity of the genetic material. The absolute generality of the conclusion remained a question, though, because several plant and animal viruses were known to contain single-stranded RNA and no DNA. The role of this particle in particular though became clear after its function in the flow of information from gene to protein was understood. Thus, the concept of the ‘Central dogma of the cell’ was discovered. June 17 19
    20. 20. THE CENTRAL DOGMA June 17 20
    21. 21. RNA AS GENETIC MATERIAL RNA is the genetic material in viruses was demonstrated in 1956 with the experiments conducted on tobacco plant by A.Gierer and G.Schramm. All viruses are not limited to bacterial hosts. Viruses infect and parasite plant cells, and even some animal cells contain RNA only. In these viruses, RNA act as genetic material. One plant virus, Tobacco mosaic virus(TMV), that contains RNA, not DNA was an important tool for genetic Experiments. TMV infects tobacco, causing the infected regions on leaves to become discolored and bristled. Different strains of TMV produce clearly different inherited lesions on the infected leaves.  The common virus produces a green mosaic disease, but a variant Holmes rib grass(TMV-HR), produces ring spot lesions. Moreover, the amino acid compositions of the proteins of these two strains differ. June 17 21
    22. 22.  H.Fraenkel-Conrat and B.Singer first developed the techniques for separating TMV particles into RNA and protein. They found that virus could be broken into component parts and they could again be reassembled or reconstituted to form functional virus. From the two strains of TMV they were able to reconstitute viruses with the RNA from TMV common enclosed in TMV-HR protein and TMV-HR RNA with TMV common protein.  When these reassembled viruses were used to infect tobacco leaves, the progeny viruses produced were always found to be phenotypically and genotypically identical to the parent strain from which the RNA had been obtained.  The reassembled viruses with the TMV-common RNA and TMV-HR protein produced a green mosaic disease characteristic of TMV-common. Recovered virus had protein characteristic of TMV common.  This proved that specificity of virus proteins was determined by RNA alone and that proteins carried no genetic information. Hence RNA carries genetic information not proteins.  The genetic RNA is usually found to be single stranded but in some it is double stranded as in reovirus, wound tumor virus. June 17 22
    23. 23. June 17 23
    24. 24. BIBLIOGRAPHY Molecular Biology; David Freifelder, Narosa Publishing House,2nd edition (2004). Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology by P.S.Verma and V.K.Agarwal. S.CHAND Publications. S.CHAND & Company Ltd. A textbook of Biology, Std.12th , Maharashtra H.S.C. Board Advanced Molecular Biology ;R. M. Twyman, 1st Edition , (2003) Lodish, H. et al. 1999. Molecular Cell Biology, 4th edition. New York: W. H. Freeman and Company (Pdf). June 17 24
    25. 25. CHEMICALAND PHYSICAL NATURE OF DNA THE DISCOVERY OF DNA DOUBLE HELIX IS ONE OF THE GREATEST FINDINGS OF ALL TIME, BUT IT’S ALSO ONE OF THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL. Anuja Naidu MTI- 15015 June 17 25
    26. 26. KEY SCIENTISTS INVOLVED June 17 26
    27. 27. Rosalind Franklin James Watson Francis Crick Maurice Wilkins June 17 27
    28. 28. DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) and RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) DNA is a double stranded molecule that is twisted into a Helix (Spiraling Staircase). DNA and RNA, the principle genetic materials of living oraganisms, are chemically called nucleic acids and are complex molecules larger than most proteins and contain carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and phosphorus. DNA Double Helix June 17 28
    29. 29. DNA: Each strand consists of 1) A Sugar Phosphate Backbone June 17 29
    30. 30. Each strand consists of: 2) Four Base Chemicals (Attached in Pairs) 1) A Sugar Phosphate Backbone June 17 30
    31. 31. Gregor Mendel: Introduces the concept of heredity 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 31
    32. 32. Wilhelm Johannsen: Coins the term “Gene” 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 32
    33. 33. Thomas Hunt Morgan: Discovers that genes are responsible for inheritance 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 33
    34. 34. Phoebus Levene: Discovers that DNA is made up of nucleotides, phosphates, sugars and 4 bases 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts June 17 34
    35. 35. Oswald Avery: Shows that DNA can transform the property of cells 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts However, this idea was not universally accepted June 17 35
    36. 36. Erwin Chargaff: Shows that: A + G = T + C = 50% 1865 1909 1911 1929 1944 1950 The Early Efforts Chargaff’s Rule is an important equation in the discovery of the structure of DNA June 17 36
    37. 37. ERWIN CHARGAFF  An Austrian Chemist.  Studied Chemistry in Vienna University and Yale University.  He worked at the University of Berlin.  A professor at the Columbia university. June 17 37
    38. 38. THEORY  First Parity Rule  Second Parity Rule  GC Rule  Cluster Rule  Erwin Chargaff provides more evidence that DNA = genetic material  Analysis of base composition of DNA compared between different organisms  Nitrogenous bases – Adenine (A) – Thymine (T) – Guanine (G) – Cytosine (C)  Conclusions of Chargaff • DNA composition is species specific • The amounts of A,G,C and T are not the same between species – Ratios of nitrogenous bases vary between species  Fourth observation was critical to Watson and Crick as they deduced the structure of DNA June 17 38
    39. 39. In 1951 Rosalind Franklin discovers the Two Forms of DNA through her X-ray diffraction images. A – Dry Form B – Wet Form TWO FORMS OF DNA- FRANKLIN'S WORK June 17 39
    40. 40. What is X-Ray Crystallography ?  An X-ray diffraction pattern is obtained after a fiber of DNA is bombarded with X- rays (0.1-10nm).  Some rays pass through the DNA molecule.  Some are diffracted and emerge at a different angle.  A fiber consists of many DNA molecules, therefore resulting in overlapping circles of interfering diffracted waves.  Using photographic film spots and smears are revealed giving a X-ray diffraction pattern. June 17 40
    41. 41. Watson and Crick’s Work June 17 41
    42. 42. In 1951 James Watson traveled from the United States to work with Francis Crick at Cambridge University Watson and Crick used the “Model Building” approach They physically built models out of wire, sheet metal, nuts and bolts to come up with the structure of DNA Why did they build models? “Sometimes the fingers can grasp what the mind cannot” (Biology the Science of Life) Watson and Crick’s Work June 17 42
    43. 43. X-Ray Crystallography June 17 43
    44. 44. How Watson and Crick Solved the DNA Structure They already knew from Franklin and Wilkins’ work that DNA was in the form of a Double Helix They used Chargaff’s Rule to figure out how the 4 Bases match up in pairs Photo 51 June 17 44
    45. 45. Building Model  DNA existed and contained four bases, a ribose sugar and phosphate. Inspired by Pauling's successful attempts at building 3-D models of proteins, Crick and Watson believed this to be the correct way to proceed. June 17 45
    46. 46. Bases  John Griffith, the mathematician nephew of Fred Griffith, calculated the attractive forces between 'like' bases. Crick's idea was that since the bases were flat, perhaps they could be stacked on top of one another, and attracted that way. Griffith informed him that adenine attracted thymine and guanine attracts cytosine. June 17 46
    47. 47. Explaination of the model  In DNA molecule the adjacent DNA are joined in a chain by phosphodiester bridges or bonds which link the 5' carbon of the deoxyribose of one mononucleotide unit with the 3' carbon of deoxyribose of the next mononucleotide unit.  The hydrogen bonds between purines and pyrimidines are such that adenine can bond only to thymine by two hydrogen bonds, and guanine can bond only to cytosine by three hydrogen bonds and no other alternative is possible between them. The specificity of the kind of hydrogen bonds that can be formed assures that for every adenine in one chain there will be thymine in the other.  For every guanine in first chain there will be a cystosine in the other and so on. Thus, the two chains are complementary to each other; that is, the sequence of nucleotides in one chain dictates the sequence of nucleotides in the other. The two strands run anti-parallely- that is, have opposite directions. June 17 47
    48. 48. Watson-Crick double helical DNA model  One strand has phosphodiester linkage in 3'→5' direction, while other strand phosphodiester linkage in just reverse or 5'→3' direction. Further, both polynucleotides strands remain separated by 20 A° distance.  Coiling of double helix is right handed and complete turn occurs every 3.4 A° distance.  The helix has two external grooves, a deep wide one, called major groove and a shallow narrow one, called minor groove: both these grooves are large enough to allow protein molecules to come in contact with the bases. June 17 48
    49. 49. The Final Model  This structure has two helical chains each coiled round the same axis.  Usual chemical assumptions, namely, that each chain consists of phosphate diester groups joining ß-D-deoxyribofuranose residues with 3',5' linkages.  Both chains follow right- handed helices, but owing to the dyad the sequences of the atoms in the two chains run in opposite directions.  An angle of 36 degrees between adjacent residues in the same chain, so that the structure repeats after 10 residues on each chain, that is, after 34 A. The distance of a phosphorus atom from the fibre axis is 10 A.  As the phosphates are on the outside, cations have easy access to them  The phosphates are negatively charged, and attract cations. The phosphates, being charged, are also hydrophilic. June 17 49
    50. 50.  In 1962 Watson, Crick & Wilkins won the Nobel Prize for their discovery of the structure of DNA The Nobel Prize  However, there is no mention of Franklin’s key work. June 17 50
    51. 51. Watson & Crick quickly published their Scientific Journal called “Nature” on April 25th 1953 “Nature” June 17 51
    52. 52. Nucleic Acids  Nucleic acids are polymers  Monomer---nucleotides • Nitrogenous bases I. Purines II. Pyrimidines • Sugar I. Ribose II. Deoxyribose • Phosphates + nucleoside = nucleotide }Nucleosides June 17 52
    53. 53. The Sugars  A Nucleotide consists of :  a nitrogenous base: purine (Adenine (A) or Guanine (G)) or pyrimidine (Cytosine (C) or Thymine (T) (or Uracil (U)in RNA)).  a sugar : Deoxyribose (DNA) or Ribose (RNA).  a phosphate group  A sugar and a base form a Nucleoside. A Nucleotide is a phosphorylated nucleoside. Inter-nucleotide linkages are formed by a phosphodiester bond between a 5'-phosphate group and the 3'-hydroxyl group of the next nucleotide sugar. The nucleotide sequence encodes the information required for constructing proteins. June 17 53
    54. 54. The Bases PYRIMIDINES PURINES June 17 54
    55. 55. Pyrimidines and Purines In order to understand the structure and properties of DNA and RNA, we need to look at their structural components. We begin with certain heterocyclic aromatic compounds called pyrimidines and purines. Pyrimidine and purine are the names of the parent compounds of two types of nitrogen-containing heterocyclic aromatic compounds. N N N N N N H Pyrimidine Purine June 17 55
    56. 56. Uracil  It is colorless, crystalline organic compound that is involved in the transmission of hereditary information. While Uracil can bond with all of the other bases, it readily bonds with adenine most often.  It is important to know that Uracil is a component in several enzymes as well.  It aids in the metabolism of complex carbohydrates June 17 56
    57. 57. Cytosine  Cytosine is an important part of DNA and RNA, where it is one of the nitrogenous bases coding the genetic information these molecules carry. Cytosine can even be modified into different bases to carry epigenetic information. Cytosine has other roles in the cell, too, as the energy carrier and cofactor CTP. Cytosine June 17 57
    58. 58.  At any moment, a small but finite number of cytosines lose their amino groups to become uracil. Imagine that during replication, a C–G base pair separates. If at that moment the C deaminates to U, it would tend to base-pair to A instead of to G. If U were a natural base in DNA, the DNA polymerases would just line up an adenine across from the uracil, and there would be no way to know that the uracil was a mistake. This would lead to a much higher level of mutation during replication. Because uracil is an unnatural base in DNA, DNA polymerases can recognize it as a mistake and can replace it. Thus, the incorporation of thymine into DNA, though energetically more costly, helps ensure that the DNA is replicated faithfully. June 17 58
    59. 59. Thymine  The chemical structure of thymine contains the ring-shaped pyrimidine molecule, similarly to each of the nucleobases.  In the formation of DNA, thymine and adenine are always paired together by the force of two hydrogen bonds, which creates a stable nucleic acid structure. In a comparable fashion, guanine and cytosine bind together in the creation of DNA. Under specific conditions, such as exposure to ultraviolet light, thymine dimers may also occur, although this is much less common that the thymine-adenine pairing. In most cases, thymine is not present in RNA structures because it is replaced by uracil.  The scientific name of thymine, 5-methyluracil, implies that it can be derived with methylation process of uracil at the position of the 5th carbon. Specifically in the chemical structure, this means that a methyl- branch (-CH3) is added to the pyrimidine ring. Thymine June 17 59
    60. 60. Given that both uracil and thymine base-pair with adenine, why does RNA contain uracil and DNA contain thymine?  Scientists now believe that RNA was the original hereditary molecule, and that DNA developed later. If we compare the structure of uracil and thymine, the only difference is the presence of a methyl group at C-5 of thymine. This group is not on the side of the molecule involved in base pairing. Because carbon sources and energy are required to methylate a molecule, there must be a reason for DNA developing with a base that does the same thing as uracil but that requires more energy to produce. The answer is that thymine helps guarantee replication fidelity. One of the most common spontaneous mutations of bases is the natural deamination of cytosine. June 17 60
    61. 61. Adenine  Adenine(A) is one of the four bases that make up nucleic acids. It is a purine base that complementarily binds to Thymine (T) in DNA and Uracil (U) in RNA. This bond is formed by two hydrogen bonds, which help stabilize the nucleic acid structures. Different structures of adenine mainly result from tautomerization of adenine, which allows the molecule to be available in isomeric forms in chemical equilibrium. The molecular formula of adenine is C5H5N5 .  An adenine molecule bound to a deoxyribose, a sugar, is known as deoxyadenosine. An adenine bound to ribose, also a sugar, is known as adenosine, a key component in Adenosine Triphosphate. When adenosine attaches to three phosphate groups, a nucleotide, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is formed. Adenosine triphosphate is an important source of energy that is used in many cellular mechanisms, primarily in the transfer of energy in chemical reactions. The phosphate of ATP can detach, resulting in a release of energy.  In addition to ATP, adenosine also plays a key role in other organic molecules nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD), both molecules of which are involved in metabolism.  Also, adenine can be found in tea, vitamin B12and several other coenzymes. June 17 61
    62. 62. Guanine  Guanine is a nitrogenous base. That means that it contains plenty of nitrogen atoms (five, to be exact) and, chemically, it's basic rather than acidic.  Guanine's shape includes two rings, putting it in the category of purines. (All nitrogenous bases are either purines or pyrimidines.)  It can make three weak hydrogen bonds, allowing it to bond to its buddy cytosine.  Guanine, like other nitrogenous bases, can be part of a nucleotide; this means it's attached to a sugar and one or more phosphates. DNA and RNA are both nucleic acids, made of nucleotides chained together. That makes guanine an important part of your genetic material.  Structure of a nucleotide, showing the sugar, the phosphate, and the base. Guanine is one type of base.  Nucleotide structure  Guanine bonds to cytosine because they both share three hydrogen bonds. When a nucleotide in one chain of DNA or RNA has guanine as its base, the opposite chain will have cytosine in the same spot June 17 62
    63. 63. DNA: Part of polynucleotide chain Portion of polynucleotide chain of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). The inset shows the corresponding pentose sugar and pyrimidine base in ribonucleic acid (RNA). June 17 63
    64. 64. DNA structure, showing the nucleotide bases cytosine (C), thymine (T), adenine (A), and guanine (G) linked to a backbone of alternating phosphate (P) and deoxyribose sugar (S) groups. Two sugar-phosphate chains are paired through hydrogen bonds between A and T and between G and C, thus forming the twin-stranded double helix of the DNA molecule. June 17 64
    65. 65. Bibliography  https://www.britannica.com/science/DNA  http://www.biologydiscussion.com/cell-biology/composition-and-structure-of-the- nucleic-acids-dna-rna/3223  Cell biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology by P.S. Verma and V.K. Agarwal (S.Chand- Library issue)  http://library.med.utah.edu/NetBiochem/pupyr/pp.htm  https://www.researchgate.net/post/Why_is_thymine_present_in_DNA_instead_of_U racil June 17 65
    66. 66. DNA -CHROMOSOMAL AND EXTRACHROMOSOMAL VYANKATESH D. ZAMBARE MTI-15024 June 17 66
    67. 67. CHROMOSOMAL DNA  DNA which is present inside the nucleus (in eukaryotes) is known as chromosomal DNA  Coils and supercoils to form a chromosome  Plays a role in heredity and variations  Important in the regulation of protein synthesis  Generally double stranded and helical in structure  In prokaryotes there is no specific nucleus present. So the DNA is present directly in the cytoplasm known as nucleoid DNA June 17 67
    68. 68. PROKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA  Prokaryotes don’t have a true chromosomal DNA.  Prokaryotes have a basic nucleus like material named as nucleoid.  It is also known as Genephore or Prokaryotic Chromosome.  It is suspended in the cytoplasm itself and doesn’t have a well defined nucleus.  It is made up of 60% of DNA with a small amount of RNA (m-RNA) and protein (transcription factor).  It is generally a circular and double stranded DNA.  It has proteins that are necessary for the dynamic arrangement of the prokaryotic genome known as nucleoid proteins or nucleoid associated proteins (NAPs) but it doesn’t have histone proteins .  There are about 4.6 million base pairs in the chromosome of model bacteria E.coli.  The chromosome is very long and is formed of a single thread of long DNA.  Nucleoid is clearly visible under the high magnification of an electron micrograph. June 17 68
    69. 69. PROKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA Nucleoid June 17 69
    70. 70. EUKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA  Eukaryotic Chromosomal DNA is a well defined and well organised complex molecule  It is a double stranded linear helix  There are about 2,33,785 exons and 2,07,344 introns  It is very stable in nature unlike prokaryotic DNA  It doesn’t have specific restriction sites and antibiotic resistance sites  Made up of DNA and histone proteins Total No. of genes = 33,000 Active genes(Protein Coding genes) = 20,000 – 25,000 Oncogenes = 1,200 Intronic Genes June 17 70
    71. 71. EUKARYOTIC CHROMOSOMAL DNA June 17 71
    72. 72. TYPES OF EUKARYOTIC DNA (POLYMORPHISM)  Classified on the basis of following differences: 1. Helical Diameter 2. Sense of rotation 3. Number of residues (monomers) present per turn (also known as pitch) 4. Presence of Major and Minor grooves June 17 72
    73. 73. SIMILARITIES BETWEEN Z-DNA AND B-DNA  Both are double helical  Two polynucleotide strands of DNA are antiparallel  Both forms exhibit G≡C pairing June 17 73
    74. 74. June 17 74
    75. 75. IMPORTANT FEATURES OF DIFFERENT FORMS OF DNA DOUBLE HELICAL STRUCTURES Helix Type Conditions Base per turn Rotation per bp Vertical Rise per bp Helical Diamete r A 75% relative humidity; Na+ K+,Cs- ions 11 +32.7o (RH) 2.56 Ao 23 Ao B 92% relative humidity, low ionic strength 10 +36.0o (RH) 3.38 Ao 19 Ao C 66% relative humidity, Li+ ions 9.33 +38.6o (RH) 3.32 Ao 19 Ao Z Very lilght salt concentration 12 -30.0o (LH) 3.71 Ao 18 Ao June 17 75
    76. 76. DIFFERENCES BETWEEN Z-DNA AND B-DNA Z-DNA • Has left handed coiling sense • Phosphate backbone follows zig-zag course • Adjacent sugar residues have opposite orientations • One complete helix turn is 45o long B-DNA • Has right handed coiling sense • Phosphate backbone is regular • Adjacent sugar residues have same orientations • One complete helix turn is 34o long Presence of various forms of DNA has shown that DNA is more polymorphic that it was thought to be and it is more flexible and can attain a variety of forms. June 17 76
    77. 77. CHROMOSOME TO DNA June 17 77
    78. 78. COMPARISON OF CHROMOSOMAL DNAS Eukaryotic DNA 1. Eukaryotes have a well defined nucleus. The DNA is situated inside the nucleus. DNA coils and supercoils to form a solenoid fibre which again condenses to form a chromosome. 2. Eukaryotic DNA doesn’t have certain restriction sites and antibiotic resistance site. Prokaryotic DNA 1. Prokaryotes do not have a well defined nucleus. The chromosomal DNA is very basic in structure and in the form of a nucleoid (nucleus like) material, which may be attached to the cell membrane. 2. Prokaryotic plasmid DNA has antibiotic resistance sites as well as restriction sites which make them a very important tool in Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering. June 17 78
    79. 79. COMPARISON June 17 79
    80. 80. EXTRACHROMOSOMAL DNA  DNA which is present outside the nucleus is known as extrachromosomal DNA  May be present in the cytoplasm or in the cell organelles depending upon the type of cell  Prokaryotes have their extrachromosomal DNA in the form of circular plasmid  Cell organelles like mitochondria and chloroplast in eukaryotic cells also contain circular DNA which have their individual replication mechanism  Plasmids have a great importance in cloning techniques Extrachromosomal DNA Eukaryotic extrachromosomal DNA Prokaryotic extrachromosomal DNA Mitochondrial DNA Chloroplast DNA Plasmid DNA EpisomesJune 17 80
    81. 81. MITOCHONDRIAL DNA  Also known as mtDNA  16.6 kb pairs long  Circular in shape Total 37 genes 13 genes code for proteins required in ETS 24 genes code for other mitochondrial proteins 2 genes produce r-RNA 22 genes produce t-RNAJune 17 81
    82. 82. MITOCHONDRIAL DNA June 17 82
    83. 83. CHLOROPLAST DNA Also known as cpDNA, plastome or plastidome. Present in the stroma of Chloroplast 100-200 kb pairs long Circular Generally codes of the proteins and enzymes requires for the dark reaction of photosynthesis The DNA is generally 1,20,000 – 1,70,000 base pairs long having a length of 30 – 60 micrometres The weight is 80-130 million Daltons June 17 83
    84. 84. CHLOROPLAST DNA June 17 84
    85. 85. PLASMIDS  Circular forms of prokaryotic extrachromosomal DNA  It is also double stranded  Introns are absent  Have various restriction sites and replicative sites  Replication is autonomous  Usually 100 kb pairs long  May be linear in structure in some bacteria  Some plasmids have transposons or jumping genes (Barbara McClintock,1948) June 17 85
    86. 86. PLASMID June 17 86
    87. 87. EPISOMES Definition: Episome is a genetic material present in some bacterial cells that can replicate autonomously or can integrate to the DNA chromosome for its replication. Episomes:  The term episome was proposed by Francois Jacob and Elie Wallmon  They are the DNA molecules which are not essential. So they may or may not be present.  If not present, not acquired by de novo synthesis  May be acquired from other strains by infections or conjugations  When present, may be present autonomously in the cytoplasm or may be integrated into the chromosome  They may be lost  Considering above criteria the elements like sex factor (F factor or fertility factor), bacteriophages and colicinogenic factors are included in the class of episomes (Note: Colisin is a bacteriosin (bacterial proteinaceous toxin) which inhibit the growth and metabolism of the same type of bacteria.) June 17 87
    88. 88. LINEAR DNA  Prokaryotes: Generally bacteria have circular DNA in the form of plasmid. But many of the gram positive and gram negative bacteria and some spirochete bacteria are now found to have Linear DNA ,i.e., Linear plasmid. Structurally, there are two types of linear DNA. Linear plasmids of the spirochete bacteria Borrelia have a covalently closed hairpin loop at each end and linear plasmids of the Gram-positive filamentous species of the genus Streptomyces have a covalently attached protein at each end. There is another species of gram negative bacteria named Thiobacillus versutus which has linear DNA.  Eukaryotes: Eukaryotes readily have a linear DNA. The DNA structure is double helical. DNA has histone proteins and is organized into chromosomes. Unlike eukaryotes, prokaryotes don’t have histones. Hence, their DNA is said to be Naked. June 17 88
    89. 89. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LINEAR AND CIRCULAR DNA Linear DNA • Present mainly in higher organisms and some bacteria • Has histones • Introns are present • Abundant non-functional regions • Transposons are present • Has open ends Circular DNA • Present in many bacteria and some cell organelles of higher organisms • No histones • Introns are absent • Fewer non-functional regions • No transposons • Ends are closed June 17 89
    90. 90. BIBLIOGRAPHY  Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology by P.S.Verma and V.K.Agarwal. S.CHAND Publications. S.CHAND & Company Ltd.  A textbook of Biology, Std.12th , Maharashtra H.S.C. Board  www.wikipedia.com  Advanced Molecular Biology ;R. M. Twyman, 1st Edition , (2003)  Molecular Biology; David Freifelder, Narosa Publishing House,2nd edition (2004) Molecular Microbiology 1993 Dec;10(5):917-22.  Linear plasmids and chromosomes in bacteria.  Hinnebusch J1, Tilly K.  Laboratory of Vectors and Pathogens, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,  National Institutes of Health, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, Hamilton, Montana 59840. June 17 90
    91. 91. DISTINGUISHING DSDNA AND SSDNA
    92. 92. Double stranded DNA  DsDNA has two phosphodiester linkages.  Along with the phosphodiester linkages joining the nucleotides, the nitrogen bases of two adjacent nucleotides form pairing i.e. complementary base pairing. Single stranded DNA SsDNA has only one phosphodiester strand (phosphodiester backbone).  The non-bridging oxygen of phospodiester backbone joins two adjacent nucleotides but the nitrogen bases do not form complementary base pairing . June 17 92
    93. 93. Double stranded DNA  DsDNA is inflexible due to pairing of nitrogen base pairs which forms the double helix structure.  Double stranded DNA binding proteins (DBPs) helps the DsDNA in regulation of gene expression.  DBPs cause DNA transcription, cleavage of DNA molecules, etc. Single stranded DNA  SsDNA has high flexibility and can rotate freely and does not form a helical structure.  Single stranded DNA binding proteins (SBPs) prevent the separated single strands from coiling.  SBPs help in DNA replication and recombination.
    94. 94. Double stranded DNA DsDNA on heat supplied denaturation can separate the two strands and further cooling can prevent them from renaturation. Thus giving rise to two SsDNA strands. DsDNA containing genome is found in eukaryotic cells and some prokaryotic cells as well as viruses. Single stranded DNA SsDNA can get converted into DsDNA by the process of renaturation immediately after undergoing denaturation and cooling. Thus forming a double helix of DNA. SsDNA containing genome is found in class Parvoviridae of Viruses.
    95. 95. BIBLIOGRAPHY • Wikipedia.org • Biology-online.org • www.nature.com/scitable • Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology; Dr. P.S. Verma and Dr. V.K. Agarwal; S.Chand Publishers. • H.S.C Textbook.
    96. 96. DNA SUPERCOILING SANIKA SHINGWEKAR MTI-15020 June 17 97
    97. 97. WONDERING WHAT IS SUPERCOILING ???? June 17 98
    98. 98. SUPERCOILING IS ….. June 17 99
    99. 99. NUCLEUS – THE ABODE OF DNA  Nucleus of human cell - 6 micrometer in length.  Consists of nuclear envelope, nucleolus, nucleoplasm and chromosomes.  During the interphase stage of mitosis, the chromosomes have to double the DNA molecules in them and hence the chromosomal content increases.  This causes the nuclear organelles to get disturbed and hence to maintain favorable conditions inside the cells, the DNA contents of a chromosomes undergo structural changes.  Thus to get adjusted in the nucleus the chromosomal DNA has to get coiled and super coiled and stay in the condensed form . June 17 100
    100. 100. June 17 101
    101. 101. NUCLEOSOMES  The nucleosome is the fundamental subunit of chromatin. Each nucleosome is composed of a little less than two turns of DNA wrapped around a set of eight proteins called histones, which are known as a histone octamer. Each histone octamer is composed of two copies each of the histone proteins H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. June 17 102
    102. 102. PAIRING OF NUCLEOSOMES Combined with acidic DNA the nucleosomes make a stable nucleoprotein called chromatin which appears as the ‘beads- on-string’ pattern. June 17 103
    103. 103. ‘BEADS-ON-STRING’ PATTERN June 17 104
    104. 104. HOW DOES SUPERCOILING OCCUR ? Adding or subtracting the number of turns or spirals between the 10 base pairs can cause strain. This strain enables the DNA strand to get twisted more. June 17 105
    105. 105. If two stressed strands of DNA are joint together into a circle then it would take the shape of ‘Eight’. Further the two circular DNAs in the figure ‘eight’ would twist and form numerous helical strands. This process of twisting and re-twisting of DNA into miniature helical structures is called as super coiling of DNA. June 17 106
    106. 106.  The relaxed DNA gradually turning into shape ‘EIGHT’ and further goes on coiling at high intensity.  The phenomenon of supercoiling is based on DNA topology technique. June 17 107
    107. 107. POSITIVE SUPERCOILING If the helix is under twisted so that it becomes tighter, the edges of the narrow grooves move closer. Underwinding leads to positive supercoiling which is also achieved by twisting the helix to its right side. Supercoiling relieves the strain in the molecule but negative supercoiling can relieve a larger amount of stress as the strands may get separated. June 17 108
    108. 108. NEGATIVE SUPERCOILING If the helix is over twisted, the edges of the narrow groove move further apart. Overwinding leads to negative supercoiling which is also achieved by twisting the helix to its left side. June 17 109
    109. 109. June 17 110
    110. 110. DNA TOPOLOGY The topological components of twisting has been described in a useful way. In case of DNA, the twisting number T is defined as the total number of turns of the double stranded molecule. The writhe W is the number of turns of the axis of double stranded helix in space. The linking number L is the total number of times the two strands of double helix of a closed molecule cross each other. The expression can be given as L = W + T and ∆L = ∆W + ∆T June 17 111
    111. 111. DNA TOPOLOGY FOR NEGATIVE SUPERCOILING June 17 112
    112. 112. DNA TOPOLOGY FOR POSITIVE SUPERCOILING June 17 113
    113. 113. MAIN SUPERCOILED STRUCTURES OF DNA Negative supercoiling takes place in two forms : a right handed helix called a toroid and a right handed helix with terminal loops called as a plectoneme. June 17 114
    114. 114. CONDENSED STRUCTURES OF DNA June 17 115
    115. 115. ENZYME TOPOISOMERASE Topoisomerases are enzymes that regulate the overwinding or underwinding of DNA. The winding problem of DNA arises due to the intertwined nature of its double-helical structure. During DNA replication and transcription, DNA becomes overwound ahead of a replication fork. If left unabated, this torsion would eventually stop the ability of RNA & DNA polymerase involved in these processes to continue down the DNA strand. June 17 116
    116. 116. ACTION OF TOPOISOMERASE June 17 117
    117. 117. TYPES OF TOPOISOMERASES • Topoisomerases can fix the topological problem of supercoiling while DNA transcription or replication and are separated into two types depending on the number of strands cut in one round of action. Both these classes of enzyme utilize a conserved tyrosine. However these enzymes are structurally and mechanistically different. June 17 118
    118. 118. TYPE I TOPOISOMERASES :  A type I topoisomerase cuts one strand of a DNA double helix, relaxation occurs, and then the cut strand is reannealed. Cutting one strand allows the part of the molecule on one side of the cut to rotate around the uncut strand, thereby reducing stress from too much or too little twist in the helix. Such stress is introduced when the DNA strand is supercoiled or uncoiled.  Type I topoisomerases are subdivided as : type IA topoisomerases, which share many structural and mechanistic features with the type II topoisomerases, and type IB topoisomerases, which utilize a controlled rotary mechanism. Examples of type IA topoisomerases include topo I and topo III. In the past, type IB topoisomerases were referred to as eukaryotic topo I, but IB topoisomerases are present in all three domains of life.  Recently, a type IC topoisomerase has been identified, called topo V. While it is structurally unique from type IA and IB topoisomerases, it shares a similar mechanism with type IB topoisomerase. June 17 119
    119. 119. TYPE II TOPOISOMERASES :  A type II topoisomerase cuts both strands of one DNA double helix, passes another unbroken DNA helix through it, and then reanneals the cut strands. These topoisomerases relaxes both negative and positive supercoiled DNA. This class is also split into two subclasses: type IIA and type IIB topoisomerases.  Type IIA topoisomerase is also known as DNA gyrase. June 17 120
    120. 120. June 17 121
    121. 121. IMPORTANCE OF DNA SUPERCOILING DNA supercoiling is important because it efficiently adjusts or packages the genetic material into the nucleus of cell as the length of a DNA strand could be thousand times greater than the cell. DNA packaging is greatly increased during nuclear division events such as mitosis or meiosis, where DNA must be compacted and segregated to form daughter cells. June 17 122
    122. 122. Condensins and cohesins are structural maintenance of chromosome (SMC) proteins that aid in the condensation of sister chromatids and the linkage of the centromere in sister chromatids. These SMC proteins induce positive supercoils. June 17 123
    123. 123. Supercoiling is also required for DNA and RNA synthesis. Because DNA must be unwound for DNA and RNA polymerase action, supercoils will result. The region ahead of the polymerase complex will be unwound; this stress is compensated with positive supercoils ahead of the complex. Behind the complex, DNA is rewound and there will be compensatory negative supercoils. Topoisomerases such as DNA gyrase play a role in relieving some of the stress during DNA and RNA synthesis. June 17 124
    124. 124. THE PROCESS OF DNA SUPERCOILING LOOKS LIKE …..  Double helix of DNA.  ‘Beads-on-string’ structure of nucleosomes.  Chromatin fibre i.e. network of nucleosome and DNA. June 17 125
    125. 125. Chromatin fibre. Extended form of Chromatin fibre. Chromosomes during Mitosis. June 17 126
    126. 126. Chromosomes during Mitosis. Chromosome in condensed form. June 17 127
    127. 127. STILL CONFUSED ????? June 17 128
    128. 128. LETS EXPERIENCE IT THROUGH OUR EYES ! June 17 129
    129. 129. I MEAN …… THROUGH THE LENS ! June 17 130
    130. 130. June 17 131
    131. 131. BIBLIOGRAPHY Cell Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Evolution and Ecology; Dr. P.S. Verma and Dr. V.K. Agarwal; S.Chand Publishers. Advanced Molecular Biology, Twyman H.S.C Textbook Wikipedia.org Tandem.bu.edu Mol-bio4masters www.boundless.com
    132. 132. RNA AND IT’S TYPES PRAKHAR VYAS MTI-13052 June 17 133
    133. 133. WHAT IS RNA ? RNA is a polymer of ribonucleotides linked together by 3’-5’ phosphodiester linkage. RNA or ribonucleic acid is used to translate instructions from DNA to make proteins in your body. Each RNA nucleotide consists of a nitrogenous base, a ribose sugar and a phosphate. Each RNA molecule typically is a single strand, consisting of a relatively short chain of nucleotides. RNA can be shaped like a single helix, a straight molecule, or may be bent or twisted upon itself. DNA, in comparison, is double-stranded and consists of a very long chain of nucleotides. In RNA, the base adenine binds to uracil. In DNA, adenine binds to thymine. RNA does not contain thymine -- uracil is an un methylated form of thymine capable of absorbing light. Guanine binds to cytosine in both DNA and RNA. June 17 134
    134. 134. RNA performs many functions in an organism, such as coding, decoding, regulating, and expressing genes. It is also a single stranded structure unlike DNA which is a double stranded structure, also it is a nucleic acid. The sugar present here is ribose and the nitrogen bases present here are Adenine – Uracil - Cytosine and Guanine. RNA performs many functions in an organism, such as coding, decoding, regulating, and expressing genes. RNA is found in both the nucleus and cytoplasm of humans cells. DNA is only found in the cell nucleus. RNA is the genetic material for some organisms which don't have DNA. Some viruses contain DNA; many only contain RNA. RNA is used in some cancer gene therapies to reduce the expression of cancer-causing genes. June 17 135
    135. 135. RNA technology is used to suppress expression of fruit ripening genes so that fruits can remain on the vine longer, extending their season and availability for marketing. Friedrich Miescher discovered nucleic acids ('nuclein') in 1868. After that time, scientists realized there were different types of nucleic acids and different types of RNA, so there is no single person or date for the discovery of RNA. In 1939, researchers determined RNA is responsible for protein synthesis. In 1959, Severo Ochoa won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering how RNA is synthesized. June 17 136
    136. 136. June 17 137
    137. 137. Size:  RNA molecule is much smaller in size than DNA. It consists of up to 12,000 nucleotides whereas DNA consists of up to 4.3 million nucleotides. Location:  RNA found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. In eukaryotic cell RNA found in cytoplasm as well as in nucleus. In the cytoplasm it occurs freely as well as in the ribosomes while in the nucleus it is present in association with chromosomes. RNA also found in matrix of mitochondria and stroma of chloroplast. June 17 138
    138. 138. TYPES OF RNA In all Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic organisms, three main classes of RNA molecule exist : 1. Messenger RNA (m RNA) 2. Transfer RNA (t RNA) 3. Ribosomal RNA (r RNA). The other types are – 1. Small nuclear RNA (SnRNA), 2. Micro RNA (mi RNA), 3. Small interfering RNA (Si RNA) and 4. Heterogeneous nuclear RNA (Hn RNA). June 17 139
    139. 139. MESSENGER RNA (M-RNA) When a polypeptide is required, the triplet code of it’s gene is converted into a molecule of messenger RNA (mRNA). This process is called transcription and is the first stage of protein synthesis. Comprises only 5% of the RNA in the cell. Most heterogeneous in size and base sequence. All members in the class function as messengers carrying the information in a gene to the protein synthesizing machinery. mRNA transcribes the genetic code from DNA into a form that can be read and used to make proteins. mRNA carries genetic information from the nucleus to the cytoplasm of a cell. June 17 140
    140. 140. STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MRNA June 17 141
    141. 141. June 17 142
    142. 142. June 17 143
    143. 143. The mRNA molecules are formed with the help of DNA template during the process of transcription. The sequence carried on m-RNA is read in the form of codons. A codon is made up of 3 nucleotides. The m-RNA is formed after the processing of heterogeneous nuclear RNA. June 17 144
    144. 144. June 17 145
    145. 145. TRANSFER RNA (T-RNA) Transfer RNA are the smallest among the three major species of RNA. They have 74-95 nucleotide residue. They are synthesized by the nuclear processing of a precursor molecule. They transfer the amino acids from the cytoplasm to the protein synthesizing machinery, hence the name t-RNA. They are easily soluble and hence called soluble RNA or s-RNA. They are also called as adapter molecules, since they act as adapters for the translation of the sequence of nucleotides of the m-RNA into specific amino acids. There are at least 20 species of t-RNA one corresponding to each of the amino acids required for protein synthesis. June 17 146
    146. 146. The structure of alanine transfer RNA has been revealed by Robert W. Holley and his associates. It consists of a single polynucleotide chain of 77 subunits. Transfer RNA is synthesised in the nucleus on a DNA template. Transfer RNA does not show any obvious base relationship of DNA. The main function of transfer RNA is to carry amino acids to mRNA during protein synthesis. Each amino acid is carried by a specific tRNA. The structure of transfer RNA molecule is conventionally represented in the form of a clover leaf although recent evidence indicates that tRNA molecules are L-shaped. June 17 147
    147. 147. June 17 148
    148. 148. There are Primary, Secondary and tertiary structures. The Secondary structure-(Clover Leaf structure). All t-RNA contain 5 arms or loops which are as follows : i. Acceptor. ii. Anticodon Arm. iii. D H U Arm. iv. TѰ C Arm. v. Extra Arm. June 17 149
    149. 149. June 17 150
    150. 150. 1. Amino acid arm:  It has a seven base pairs stem formed by base pairing between 5′ and 3′ ends of tRNA. At 3′ end a sequence of 5′-CCA-3′ is added. This is called CCA arm or amino acid acceptor arm. Amino acid binds to this arm during protein synthesis. 2. D-arm:  Going from 5′ to 3′ direction or anticlockwise direction, next arm is D-arm. It has a 3 to 4 base pair stem and a loop called D-loop or DHU-loop. It contains a modified base dihydrouracil. June 17 151
    151. 151. 3. Anticodon arm:  Next is the arm which lies opposite to the acceptor arm. It has a five base pair stem and a loop in which there are three adjacent nucleotides called anticodon which are complementary to the codon of mRNA. 4. An extra arm:  Next lies an extra arm which consists of 3-21 bases. Depending upon the length, extra arms are of two types, small extra arm with 3-5 bases and other a large arm having 13-21 bases. 5. T-arm or TψC arm:  It has a modified base pseudouridine ψ. It has a five base pair stem with a loop.  There are about 50 different types of modified bases in different tRNAs, but four bases are more common. One is ribothymidine which contains thymine which is not found in RNA. Other modified bases are pseudouridine ψ, dihyrouridine and inosine. June 17 152
    152. 152. RIBOSOMAL RNA (R-RNA) The mammalian ribosome contains two major nucleoprotein subunits- a larger one with weight 2.8 x 106 and a smaller subunit with a molecular weight of 1.4 x 106. The functions of the Ribosomal RNA molecules in the ribosomal particle are not fully understood, but they are important for ribosomal assembly. They also play a keen role in binding RNA to ribosomes and it’s translation. rRNA component also performs peptidyl transferase activity and thus is an enzyme called as Ribozyme. It occurs in combination with protein as ribonucleoprotein in the minute round particles called ribosomes which are attached to the surfaces of the intracellular membrane system called- endoplasmic reticulum. It constitutes about 80% of the total RNA of the cell. June 17 153
    153. 153. It is being synthesised on special regions of chromosomal DNA that are concentrated in the nucleoli, small densely staining spots in the nucleus. Ribosomal RNA molecule may be a short compact rod, a compact coil or an extended strand. The rRNA does not show pyrimidine equality. The rRNA strands unfold upon heating and refold upon cooling. The rRNA has been found to be stable for at least two generations. June 17 154
    154. 154. June 17 155
    155. 155. June 17 156
    156. 156. June 17 157
    157. 157. June 17 158
    158. 158. The main difference between DNA and RNA is the sugar present in the molecules. While the sugar present in a RNA molecule is ribose, the sugar present in a molecule of DNA is deoxyribose. Deoxyribose is the same as ribose, except that the former has one more OH. DNA does not usually exist as a single molecule, but instead as a tightly-associated pair of molecules.  These two long strands entwine like vines, in the shape of a double helix. This arrangement of DNA strands is called antiparallel. The asymmetric ends of DNA strands are referred to as the 5′ (five prime) and 3′ (three prime) ends. One of the major differences between DNA and RNA is the sugar, with 2-deoxyribose being replaced by the alternative pentose sugar ribose in RNA.  The four bases found in DNA are adenine (abbreviated A), cytosine (C), guanine (G) and thymine (T). A fifth pyrimidine base, called uracil (U), usually takes the place of thymine in RNA and differs from thymine by lacking a methyl group on its ring. June 17 159
    159. 159. June 17 160
    160. 160. June 17 161
    161. 161. BIBLIOGRAPHY 12th NCERT text book. Article by Mrs. Kanika Chabbra on mRNA and tRNA. Xam Idea (Reference Book for 12th CBSE). Pictures from Google images. June 17 162
    162. 162. ANY QUESTIONS? June 17 163

    ×