Optimalna veličina dvosobnog stana iznosi 50-60m² Predprostor –ulazna zonaKuhinja –prostor za pripremanje hrane Kupatilo T...
Dnevni boravak Minimalna širina: 3,4m Minimalna površina: 18m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: JUGOISTOK, JUGOZA...
Spavaća soba OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: JUGOISTOK, JUGOZAPAD ISTOK (NAJPOVOLJNIJI) Minimalna širina: 2.8m Minimalna površina: Za 1...
Kuhinja OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER, SJEVEROISTOK, SJEVEROZAPAD Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Normativi: Po...
Kupatilo OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER Normativi: Kada: 70-140cm WC šolja: 40-60cm Umivaonik: 45-60cm Minimalna površina: 4m² ...
Trpezarija-prostor za objedovanje Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Minimalna širina: 2,2m OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ:...
Predprostor-ulazna zona OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Minimalna širina prostora...
Otvoreni prostor-lođa Pregrade na lođama, koje dele dva stana, ugrađuju se po celoj spratnoj visini i izrađuju od materija...
Sanitarno-higijenski uslovi Da bi nam određeni stambeni objekat bio funkcionalan potrebno je da se ispune određeni uslovi:...
Sanitarno-higijenske mjere unutar stanova Prilikom projektovanja stana potrebno je obratiti pažnju na sljedeće stavke: • I...
HVALA NA PAŽNJI!!
  1. 1. DVOSOBAN STAN -SANITARNE TEHNIKE- STEFAN STARČEVIĆ IV7
  2. 2. Optimalna veličina dvosobnog stana iznosi 50-60m² Predprostor –ulazna zonaKuhinja –prostor za pripremanje hrane Kupatilo Trpezarija Spavaća soba Dnevni boravak Lođa
  3. 3. Dnevni boravak Minimalna širina: 3,4m Minimalna površina: 18m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: JUGOISTOK, JUGOZAPADOsvjetljavanje: prirodno(prozori),vještačko(lampe,lusteri...) Provjetravanje: Prirodno(prozori,otvori),vještačko(ventilacija) Laminat-najčešći tip podnih obloga (estetski veoma prihvatljiv) Poželjna što veća površina prozora da bi se omogućila sto veća insolacija tokom dana
  4. 4. Spavaća soba OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: JUGOISTOK, JUGOZAPAD ISTOK (NAJPOVOLJNIJI) Minimalna širina: 2.8m Minimalna površina: Za 1 osobu: 7m² Za 2 osobe: 11m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Normativi: Zajednički krevet:160-200cm Radna površina: 90-60cm Stolica:50-40cm Osvjetljavanje: prirodno(prozori),vještačko(lampe,lusteri...) Provjetravanje: Prirodno(prozori,otvori),vještačko(ventilacija,klima) Podne obloge: laminat,tepih,itison...
  5. 5. Kuhinja OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER, SJEVEROISTOK, SJEVEROZAPAD Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Normativi: Površine za pripremanje hrane 170cm, Šporet i frižider 60-60cm Osvjetljavanje: prirodno(prozori),vještačko(lampe,lusteri...) Provjetravanje: Prirodno(prozori,otvori),vještačko(ventilacija,napa) Podne obloge: laminat,pločice... Napa-uređaj za vještačko odvođenje pare iz kuhinje
  6. 6. Kupatilo OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER Normativi: Kada: 70-140cm WC šolja: 40-60cm Umivaonik: 45-60cm Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Minimalna širina: 1,6m Pločice: estetski i higijenski najprihvatljivije,vodootporne Osvjetljavanje: prirodno(prozori),vještačko(lampe,lusteri...) Provjetravanje: Prirodno(prozori,otvori),vještačko(ventilacija-povećana količina vodene pare)
  7. 7. Trpezarija-prostor za objedovanje Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Minimalna širina: 2,2m OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: POVEZANA SA KUHINJOMOsvjetljavanje: prirodno(prozori),vještačko(lusteri...) Provjetravanje: Prirodno(prozori),vještačko(ventilacija,klima) Povezana je sa kuhinjom radi lakše cirkulacije ljudi i hrane tokom objeda. Najveća količina dnevne svjetlosti u kuhinju upravo dolazi kroz trpezariju. Podne obloge: laminat,pločice...
  8. 8. Predprostor-ulazna zona OPTIMALAN POLOŽAJ: SJEVER Minimalna površina: 4m² Minimalna visina: 2,6m Minimalna širina prostora za kretanje na ulazu u stan iznosi 120 cm, a ostalih hodnika i degažmana 90 cm. Prostor za kretanje mora biti pravilno projektovan da bi se omogućilo nesmetano povezivanje prostorija i kretanje među njima. Podne obloge: laminat,tepih,itison...
  9. 9. Otvoreni prostor-lođa Pregrade na lođama, koje dele dva stana, ugrađuju se po celoj spratnoj visini i izrađuju od materijala koji ne dozvoljavaju sagledivost unutrašnjosti drugog stana. Visina zaštitne ograde na stepeništima i otvorenim prostorima u stanu i zgradi (lođama, balkonima, terasama i slično) podignutim nad okolnim terenom više 45 cm mereno od finalno obrađenog poda, do sedme nadzemne etaže iznosi 110 cm, a preko sedme nadzemne etaže 120 cm Lođa BalkonTerasa
  10. 10. Sanitarno-higijenski uslovi Da bi nam određeni stambeni objekat bio funkcionalan potrebno je da se ispune određeni uslovi: • Kvalitetno zemljište (da nije sklono odronima, nagib 1-7%) • Mogućnost ozelenjavanja površina • Da se obrati pažnja na smijer duvanja vjetrova • Adekvatni materijali za izgradnju kao i adekvatna izolacija(zvučna,hidro,termo...) • Temelj mora biti ukopan 80cm • Adekvatno snabdjevanje vodom kao i kanalizacioni odvodi • Protivpožarna zaštita • Pravilna orjentacija prostorija u stambenoj jedinici
  11. 11. Sanitarno-higijenske mjere unutar stanova Prilikom projektovanja stana potrebno je obratiti pažnju na sljedeće stavke: • Izbor materijala: Pločice(kuhinja,kupatilo-zbog vodotpornog svojstva) Drvo,metal.... • Adekvatnu izolaciju(hidro,termo,zvučna.... Zahvaljujući adekvatnoj izolaciji osoba dobija na privatnosti i samoj ustedi energije bilo to prilikom zagrijavanja prostorije ili hlađenja-staklena vuna,kamena vuna..) • Adekvatan raspored prostorija(omogućava veću funkcionalnost stana kao i ustedu energije npr. Ukoliko je dnevni boravak postavljen na jugoistok-jugozapad omogucice cjelodnevnu osuncanost(insolaciju) i time ustedi energija potrebne za vještačko osvjetljenje) • Adekvatno osvjetljenje (prirodno-sunceva svjetlost, vještačka-lampe,lusteri....) • Adekvatan način zagrijavanja ( centralno,lokalno-grijalice,kotlovnice.... 20-24°C • Adekvatan način provjetravanja (prirodno-prozori, vještački-ventilacija,klima,napa....) • Dovod i odvod vode i štetnih meterija
  12. 12. HVALA NA PAŽNJI!!

