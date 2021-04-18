Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vỏ, di động, nha bào, lông, khí - Vi khuẩn

Phân loại các loài vi khuẩn dựa trên đặc điểm vỏ bọc, khả năng di động, có sinh nha bào hay không, ít lông hay nhiều lông, kị khí hay hiếu khí ...

  1. 1. Vỏ, di động, nha bào, lông, khí – vi khuẩn VSV Vỏ Di động Di chuyển vị trí Nha bào Lông Khí Staphylococcus aureus - - - - Hiếu & kỵ Streptococcus Kỵ Streptococcus pneumoniae + - - Hiếu kỵ tùy tiện Diplococcus (VD: Neisseria gonorrhoeae) - - - - Hiếu N.meningtidis + Hiếu (5-8% CO2) Bacillus cereus + Hiếu
  2. 2. Bacillus anthacis + - + - Hiếu tuyệt đối Clostridium + + Kị tuyệt đối C.tetani - + + + C.botulium - + (slow) + + C.perfrigens + - - Pseudomonas aeruginosa - + Hiếu tuyệt đối
  3. 3. Helicobacter pylori + + Hiếu Burkholderia pseudomallei - + Hiếu tuyệt đối Acinetobacter baumannii - Haemophilus influenzae + - - - Hiếu (4% CO2) E.Coli + + - + Hiếu kỵ tùy tiện Salmonella - + - ++
  4. 4. Shigella - + - - Tốt ở hiếu Hiếu kỵ tùy tiện Vibrio cholerae - ++ - + Hiếu Yersinia pestis + (37 độ C) - (28 độ C) - Mycobacterium tuberculosis - - - Hiếu T.pallidum - Leptospira interrogans ++ - Hiếu (giàu O2)
  5. 5. Xoắn khuẩn duy 1st như vậy Rickettsia - - Bordetella pertussis - Chlamydia - Mycoplasma pneumoniae - -

