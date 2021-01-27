Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khúc xạ ánh sáng - Lý 12
Định luật chiết xạ, công thức Snell
Môi trường trong suốt, tán sắc, lăng kính, tia ló

  1. 1. Khúc Xạ Ánh Sáng I. Hiện tượng Khúc xạ (chiết xạ) ánh sáng: hiện tượng các tia sáng lệch phương (đường đi bị gãy) khi truyền xiên góc qua mặt phân cách giữa 2 môi trường trong suốt (có chiết suất khác nhau). Đây là hiện tượng ánh sáng đổi hướng đường đi của bức xạ điện từ Chiết suất: n = tốc độ ánh sáng trong chân ko (thường cho = 1) / tốc độ của tia sáng trong môi trường tương II. Định luật khúc xạ Ánh sáng truyền đi theo đường nào thì cũng truyền ngược lại theo đường đó Công thức Snell của Willebrord Snellius (nhà toán học Hà Lan) Sin phi2 / Sin phi1 = v2 / v1 = n1 / n2 Sin góc giới hạn: Sin igh = n2/n1 (n1>n2) n (chiết suất) tỷ lệ nghịch với v (vận tốc ánh sáng trong mtrg tg ứng) n1 . v1 = n2 . v2 = c (c là vận tốc ánh sáng trong chân ko = 3.10^8)
  2. 2. Chiết suất Góc tới i Góc khúc xạ r Độ chiết quang của môi trường n1 > n2 I<r Mtrg 1 > Mtrg 2 III. Sự phụ thuộc của chiết suấtcủa môi trường trong suốtvào màu sắc ánh sáng Khi chiếu 1 tia sáng đơn sắc qua 1 lăng kính: -Tia ló chắc chắn lệch về phía đáy lăng kính -Góc lệch có phụ thuộc vào chiết suất của môi trường truyền tia sáng

