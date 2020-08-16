Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Календарно-тематичне планування уроків інформатики для 9 класу – 2020-2021 н.р. (для учнів, які вивчали інформатику в 2-4 ...
текстових частин та їх рендеринг. 16. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Анімація. Переміщення по кадрах. Шкала часу. Попередній п...
зв’язок» предметної області. 36. __.__.__ Практична робота №12. Інструктаж з БЖД. Проектування баз даних. Поняття сутності...
Вчитель інформатики _______ _________________ 58. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Знаходження мінімального та максимального зна...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Календарне планування 9 клас - Інформатика - Python

23 views

Published on

Календарне планування 9 клас - Інформатика - Python

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Календарне планування 9 клас - Інформатика - Python

  1. 1. Календарно-тематичне планування уроків інформатики для 9 класу – 2020-2021 н.р. (для учнів, які вивчали інформатику в 2-4 класах) за навчальною програмою 2017 року Навчальна програма з інформатики для учнів 5-9 класів загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів затверджена Наказом Міністерства освіти і науки України від 07.06.2017 № 804 № уро- ку Дата уроку Тема уроку Примітки І семестр Тема 1. Програмне забезпечення та інформаційна безпека 1. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Класифікація програмного забезпечення. Операційні системи, їхні різновиди. Драйвери. Налаштування та підтримка роботи операційної системи. 2. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Ліцензії на програмне забезпечення, їх типи. Інтелектуальна власність та авторське право 3. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Поняття інсталяції та деінсталяції програмного забезпечення. Практична робота №1 4. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Повторення теми «Кодування даних» за 8 клас. Стиснення та архівування даних. Види стиснення даних. Архіватори. Типи архівних файлів. Операції над архівами. Практична робота №2 5. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Шкідливе програмне забезпечення та боротьба з ним. Антивірусні та антишпигунські програми, налаштування їхніх основних параметрів. 6. Інструктаж з БЖД. Основні дії для захисту персональних комп’ютерів від шкідливого програмного забезпечення. Основи захисту даних у комп’ютерних системах. 7. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Резервне копіювання даних. Практична робота №3 8. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Безпека в Інтернеті. Загрози безпеці та пошкодження даних у комп’ютерних системах. Тема 2. 3D-графіка 9. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Тривимірна графіка. Класифікація програм для роботи з тривимірною графікою. 10. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Принципи тривимірної навігації. Додавання тривимірних примітивів. Переміщення, масштабування, групування об’єктів. 11. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Додавання тривимірних примітивів. Вирівнювання, обертання, копіювання та клонування об’єктів. Витягування (екструдування) форми об’єкта. 12. __.__.__ Практична робота №4. Інструктаж з БЖД. Додавання тривимірних примітивів. Переміщення, масштабування, групування, вирівнювання, обертання, копіювання, клонування та екструдування форми об’єктів. 13. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Вершини, ребра, грані. Графічні текстури. 14. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Текстові об’єкти та їх редагування. Рендеринг тривимірної сцени. 15. __.__.__ Практична робота №5. Інструктаж з БЖД. Побудова тривимірних об’єктів з використанням графічних текстур,
  2. 2. текстових частин та їх рендеринг. 16. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Анімація. Переміщення по кадрах. Шкала часу. Попередній перегляд анімації. 17. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Створення анімованої тривимірної моделі. Поняття про 3D-друк 18. __.__.__ Практична робота №6. Інструктаж з БЖД. Створення анімованої тривимірної моделі. Тема 3. Опрацювання табличних даних 19. Інструктаж з БЖД. Електронна таблиця, як засіб подання відомостей про однотипні об’єкти. 20. Інструктаж з БЖД. Абсолютні та мішані посилання. 21. Практична робота №7. Інструктаж з БЖД. Абсолютні та мішані посилання. 22. Інструктаж з БЖД. Логічні функції if, and, or, not. 23. Практична робота №8. Інструктаж з БЖД. Використання логічних функцій для вирішення поставлених задач. 24. Інструктаж з БЖД. Математичні та статистичні функції – max, min, sum, average, count, countif. 25. Інструктаж з БЖД. Текстові функції табличного редактора. Практична робота №9. Використання логічних, математичних та статистичнихфункцій під час вирішення поставленої задачі. 26. Інструктаж з БЖД. Упорядкування даних. Умовне форматування. 27. Інструктаж з БЖД. Практична робота №10. Упорядкування даних. Умовне форматування. 28. Інструктаж з БЖД. Прості та розширені фільтри. Обчислення підсумків. 29. Інструктаж з БЖД. Інтерпретування даних у вигляді діаграм. Вибір типу та побудова діаграм. Зображення рядів даних. 30. Інструктаж з БЖД. Розв’язування задач із фізики, хімії, математики та інших дисциплін засобами табличного процесора з використанням інтерпретації даних у вигляді діаграм. 31. Практична робота №11. Інструктаж з БЖД. Розв’язування задач із фізики, хімії, математики та інших дисциплін засобами табличного процесора з використанням інтерпретації даних у вигляді діаграм. 32. Інструктаж з БЖД. Експорт та імпорт електронних таблиць. Узагальнення та систематизація знань учнів за І семестр. ІІ семестр Тема 4. Бази даних. Системи керування базами даних 33. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Поняття бази даних. Поняття, призначення й основні функції систем управління базами даних 34. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Поняття моделі подання даних, основні моделі подання даних. 35. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Проектування баз даних. Поняття сутності, атрибута, ключа, зв’язку. Модель «сутність-
  3. 3. зв’язок» предметної області. 36. __.__.__ Практична робота №12. Інструктаж з БЖД. Проектування баз даних. Поняття сутності, атрибута, ключа, зв’язку. Модель «сутність-зв’язок» предметної області. 37. Інструктаж з БЖД. Бази даних в інформаційних системах. 38. Інструктаж з БЖД. Основні відомості про СУБД Access. Поняття таблиці, поля, запису. Додавання, видалення, редагування даних у базі. 39. Інструктаж з БЖД. Створення таблиць, означення полів і ключів у середовищі СКБД. Властивості полів, типи даних. 40. Практична робота №13. Інструктаж з БЖД. Створення таблиць, означення полів за типом даних. Заповнення таблиць значеннями. 41. Інструктаж з БЖД. Модифікація структури таблиць. 42. Інструктаж з БЖД. Уведення, пошук і редагування даних у таблиці 43. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Фільтрація та сортування даних у таблицях. 44. Практична робота №14. Інструктаж з БЖД. Фільтрація та сортування даних у таблицях. 45. Інструктаж з БЖД. Загальні відомості про запити 46. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Автоматизоване створення запитів у базі даних 47. __.__.__ Практична робота №15. Інструктаж з БЖД. Додавання, видалення, редагування даних у базі. Фільтрація та сортування даних у таблицях. Автоматизоване створення запитів у базі даних Тема 5. Алгоритми та програми (Мова програмування Python) 48. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Повторення знань з теми «Алгоритми та програми» за 8 клас. 49. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Структуровані типи даних 50. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Табличні величини. Основнідії зі списками. 51. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Введення та виведення табличних величин. Командний інтерфейс. 52. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Введення та виведення табличних величин. Графічний інтерфейс. 53. __.__.__ Практична робота №16. Інструктаж з БЖД. Введення та виведення табличних величин через командний та графічний інтерфейси. 54. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Алгоритми опрацювання списків. Знаходження довжини списку. 55. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Зміна та видалення значень списку 56. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Знаходження кількості заданих елементів. 57. __.__.__ Практична робота №17. Інструктаж з БЖД. Довжина списку. Зміна, видалення та знаходження заданих елементів списку.
  4. 4. Вчитель інформатики _______ _________________ 58. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Знаходження мінімального та максимального значення списку. 59. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Знаходження суми та середнього значення елементів списку. 60. __.__.__ Практична робота №18. Інструктаж з БЖД. Знаходження мінімального, максимального значення списку, сума та середнє значення елементів. 61. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Застосування циклу for для опрацювання табличнихвеличин. 62. __.__.__ Практична робота №19. Інструктаж з БЖД. Застосування циклу for для опрацювання табличних величин. 63. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Робота з рядком тексту. 64. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Визначення теми програмного проєкту. Побудова етапів реалізації програмного проєкту. 65. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Розробка програмного рішення 66. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Розробка програмного рішення 67. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Поняття «бета-тест». Збір та аналіз відгуків користувачів програми. 68. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Підготовка звіту та презентації проєкту. 69. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Презентація проєкту. 70. __.__.__ Інструктаж з БЖД. Узагальнення та систематизація знань учнів за рік.

×