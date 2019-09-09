[PDF] Download Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets Treats: Over 100 Recipes and Ideas for Low-Carb Breads, Cakes, Cookies and More Ebook | READ ONLINE



More Info => http://rasepifocbook.com/?book=0358074304

Download Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets Treats: Over 100 Recipes and Ideas for Low-Carb Breads, Cakes, Cookies and More read ebook Online PDF EPUB KINDLE

Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets Treats: Over 100 Recipes and Ideas for Low-Carb Breads, Cakes, Cookies and More by: Urvashi Pitre



Description :



Delicious desserts, baked goods, and other high-fat treats for people following the incredibly popular ketogenic diet The ketogenic diet has taken America by storm, and author Urvashi Pitre can attest to its effectiveness firsthand. Following this high-fat,?low-carb way of eating helped her lose (and keep off) 80 pounds. Best known for the high-quality and impeccably tested recipes on her blog, TwoSleevers.com, Urvashi here turns her expertise to the snacks and treats that people miss most when they're eating the keto way?quick breads, muffins, pancakes, cookies, cakes, pies, ice cream, and more. Urvashi offers recipes for many classic, high-carb favorites that have been reworked to be ?fat bombs,? which help keep your macros in balance, as well as prevent you from craving all the things you usually can?t eat when you're trying to lose weight. Many of the 75 recipes require?no more than 10 to 15 minutes of prep time, and they taste as delicious and indulgent as they sound?how about

