Throughout 20 years, B2S has evolved and developed into a business platform that satisfies the demands of its over 2.5 million customers.

‘B2S’ is providing an exciting shopping experience around six key areas: Books, Stationery, Play & Learn, Art & Craft, Gadget & Lifestyle, Office Supply & IT.

Customers will enjoy discovering a wide product choice, new product launch, and activities in store, as each category is treated as a specialty store where everyone gathers to create a thoughtful life, looking for knowledge, new ideas, and inspiration including dedicated teams to provide a good quality of service.

