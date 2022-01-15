Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

B2S

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Services

Throughout 20 years, B2S has evolved and developed into a business platform that satisfies the demands of its over 2.5 million customers.
‘B2S’ is providing an exciting shopping experience around six key areas: Books, Stationery, Play & Learn, Art & Craft, Gadget & Lifestyle, Office Supply & IT.
Customers will enjoy discovering a wide product choice, new product launch, and activities in store, as each category is treated as a specialty store where everyone gathers to create a thoughtful life, looking for knowledge, new ideas, and inspiration including dedicated teams to provide a good quality of service.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

B2S

  1. 1. Get your B2S Promo Code
  2. 2. About B2S Throughout 20 years, B2S has evolved and developed into a business platform that satisfies the demands of its over 2.5 million customers. ‘B2S’ is providing an exciting shopping experience around six key areas: Books, Stationery, Play & Learn, Art & Craft, Gadget & Lifestyle, Office Supply & IT. Customers will enjoy discovering a wide product choice, new product launch, and activities in store, as each category is treated as a specialty store where everyone gathers to create a thoughtful life, looking for knowledge, new ideas, and inspiration including dedicated teams to provide a good quality of service.
  3. 3. Today's Agenda
  4. 4. Best Deals and Offers Available On B2S TH? • B2S is a lifestyle center that is consistent and responds to the choices and preferences of customers. B2S, therefore, selects a variety of products for daily use to open up a shopping experience and enjoy shopping for a variety of famous brands and has a unique design, divided into five groups: Books, Art and Craft, Play & Learn, Stationery, and Lifestyle Products. • In case you want different discount codes or exclusive offers then you can visit the Vouchers Portal Website which will provide you with all the great deals, code ส่วนลด B2S, offers, and much more. • To avail of discounts and ongoing offers, Click the get discount button from the offers page which will redirect you to the discounted product section on the website or the app.
  5. 5. Products
  6. 6. How To Use B2S Discount Codes and Voucher Code? 1. For using code ส่วนลด B2S on the store from Vouchers Portal TH, visit the B2S offers a section on the website. 2. Choose the desired promo code which you want to use and then click the get code button beside the offer listed on our website this will take you to the website with a selected range of products. 3. Choose your desired product to purchase and proceed to the payment page, where you will find a “apply code” or “redeem code” option, switch back to our webpage, and copy the provided code which will appear on a pop-up. 4. Copy the code on the payment page, code bar, and click apply. This will result in a discounted rate on your purchase from the online store.
  7. 7. Thank You To get great discounts on your every shopping, visit Vouchers Portal Thailand Visit: https://www.vouchersportal.com/th/b2s

×