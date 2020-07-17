Plastifloor 800 for highways

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 1 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Produkteigenschaften: Plastifloor® 800 PUMMA ist ein Beschichtungssystem das für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen an Start und Landebahnen, als Mörtel, für Markierungen und für Brückenabdichtungen innen und außen verwendet werden kann. Es kombiniert die schnelle Aushärtung von MMA Harzen (auch bei niedrigen Temperaturen) mit der Kälteflexibilität von Polyurethan Harzen (PUMMA- technology) Das Plastifloor® System besteht aus verschiedenen Grundierungen wie Plastifloor® 112 Primer für Beton und Plastifloor® 116 Primer für Asphalt oder Plastifloor® 118 für leicht feuchten Untergrund. Bei Verwendung von Haftvermittler HP kann es auch auf Stahl eingesetzt werden. Alle Plastifloor® Harze reagieren bei Zugabe des Härters 50 W. Plastifloor® Härter 50 W besteht aus Dibenzolperoxid und startet den Polymerisationsprozess, je nach Bodentemperatur werden zwischen 1,5 -6% Härter 50 W zum Harz hinzugegeben, dieses härtet dann binnen 45-60 min. vollständig aus. Um Gummispuren zu reduzieren kann für die Versiegelung Plastifloor® Härter/M benutzt werden. Grundanwendungen des Beschichtungssystems sind Rampen, Zwischen- und Top Parkdecks als auch Spindeln sowie stark beanspruchte Bereiche wie Tiefkühler-Auflieger, Brücken und auch Sortieroberflächen in Recyclingbetrieben (Plastifloor® 800 Mörtel C2). Hinzu kommen Flächen in Kühl und TK-Bereichen, da diese häufig nur während des Betriebes bearbeitet werden können. Zeitvorteil: Plastifloor® PUMMA-Systeme härten schnell aus, so dass während einer Sanierung keine Einnahmeverluste oder nur geringfügige Betriebsstörungen entstehen. Minimale Wartezeit (ca. 45 Minuten) zwischen den Schichten, auch bei kalten Temperaturen sind ein Vorteil für Verarbeiter und Endkunden. Aufgrund der hohen Haftung und der extremen Abriebfestigkeit innerhalb einer Stunde nach Fertigstellung der Applikation können Flächen bereits frühzeitig wieder für den Verkehr geöffnet werden. Hohe Verschleißfestigkeit: Plastifloor® 800 wurde für hohe Beanspruchung entwickelt und ist beständig gegen die Belastung durch Schneepflug Schilde, als auch gegenüber Treibstoffen und Taumitteln, es wurde entwickelt für die Abdichtung von Beton und Asphaltflächen sowie den Schutz vor Wasserschäden in stark genutzten Bereichen wie Ladedocks, unter Müllcontainern, auf Parkdecks und Radwegen als auch für spiralförmige Auf und Abfahrten.
  2. 2. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 2 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Die schnell aushärtende MMA-Technologie in Plastifloor® Harzen in Kombination mit hochelastischen Polyurethan- Compounds bietet extreme Haltbarkeit, dekorative Funktionalität und Rissüberbrückungsfähigkeit für Zwischen- und Oberdecks in Parkhäusern selbst bei niedrigsten Temperaturen. So werden die PUMMA Harze beispielsweise auch für Runway Reparaturen auf Flugplätzen in Permafrost Gebieten verwendet. Anwendung auch bei tiefen Temperaturen: Die Vielseitigkeit von Plastifloor® 800 PUMMA Harzen ist besonders bei der Planung der Applikation in den Wintermonaten von Vorteil. Das System kann bei Temperaturen bis zu -35 ° C angewendet werden, wenn Sie vor Ort den Plastifloor®- Kältetemperaturbeschleuniger B 101 hinzufügen. Die Plastifloor® 800 PUMMA-Harze sind in der Lage, eine breite Palette von baulichen Lösungen für Parkdecks, Markierungen, Abdichtungen, Fugenkonstruktionen, sowie Beläge für Fahr- und Radwege anzubieten. Basierend auf der schnell aushärtenden und unglaublich langlebigen PUMMA- Harztechnologie sind diese Kunstharzsysteme ideal geeignet für stark frequentierte Bereiche und helfen bei der Bewältigung von zeitlich bedingten Installationsproblemen, die sich aus langen Perioden mit schlechtem/kalten Wetter ergeben. Rutschfestigkeit, Installationsgeschwindigkeit und hervorragende Haltbarkeit sind einige der wichtigsten Faktoren, die Kunden von unseren Harzsystemen erwarten. Daher wurden unsere Systeme entwickelt, um in all diesen Bereichen die höchste Leistung zu bieten. Plastifloor® ist ein Markenname für MMA- und PUMMA-basierte Beschichtungen für alle unsere Parkdeck-, Linienmarkierungs- und Oberflächenmarkierungssysteme. Alle unsere Systeme wurden für den Einsatz auf Beton- und Asphaltsubstraten entwickelt und härten innerhalb von 1 Stunde nach der Installation bei Temperaturen von bis zu -35 ° C aus. Dadurch sind sie das ganze Jahr über in allen Regionen ideal einsetzbar. Die von uns angebotene ultraschnelle Aushärtungszeit ermöglicht die schnelle Fertigstellung von Projekten, wodurch Störungen reduziert und Kosten gesenkt werden. Park deck Beschichtungen Markierungen
  3. 3. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 3 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Radwege Brückenbeschichtungen Ergänzend zu unserer Produktpalette für Parkplätze, Radwege und Autobahnen haben wir auch eine innovative Lösung für die dauerhafte Reparatur von Schlaglöchern entwickelt, Plastifloor® 050/051F, eignet sich ideal für alle Reparaturen von Schlaglöchern, für die Instandsetzung kleiner Parkflächen oder für die Instandsetzung von Runways als auch die Befestigung von Metall Pylonen. Plastifloor® Mörtel 050/051F Vorverpackt, verarbeitungsfertig ausgehärtet in 45 min. MMA-Harze werden seit vielen Jahren für Straßenreparaturen, als Mörtel zum schnellen Füllen von Löchern und für Auskleidungen verwendet. Wir haben eine neue Kombination zwischen MMA und PU entwickelt. Diese neue Art von Hybridharz namens PUMMA 800 kombiniert den Vorteil der schnellen Aushärtung von MMA-Harzen mit der Flexibilität, die PU-Harze auch bei niedrigen Temperaturen. PUMMA-Harze werden in Bereichen eingesetzt, in denen ein breiter Temperaturbereich zwischen Sommer und Winter / Tag und Nacht zu erwarten ist.
  4. 4. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 4 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Plastifloor 800/C2 Mörtel System: Plastifloor® 800 Mörtel aus Mörtelmischung C2 für hoch abrasive und gleichzeitig hochelastische Mörtel werden als Fahrbelag und zur Reparatur von Löchern verwendet. Der Mörtel ist auch sehr effektiv, wenn Sie Metallprofile oder Fugenprofilsysteme installieren möchten. Aufgrund seiner Elastizität nimmt er Vibrationen besser auf als Mörtel auf Betonbasis. Das Ergebnis ist eine länger haltende Verbindungskonstruktion, Schlaglochreparatur oder Kantenreparatur. Plastifloor® 800 Mörtel kann in Eimern von 10 kg und 25 kg oder in Fässern von 180 kg geliefert werden. Das Mörtelaggregat C2 wird in 25 kg Papiersäcken geliefert. Mischung: 1: 5 Plastifloor® 800 das PUMMA Hybrid-Beschichtungssystem mit wasserdichter Schicht für Parkdecks einfach zu installieren, 2h nach der Installation können Sie wieder darauf fahren! 2. Versiegelung 1. Versiegelung Beschichtung Membrane Grundierung Plastifloor® 528 Plastifloor® 526 Plastifloor® 800 Plastifloor® 800 Plastifloor® 112 0,4 kg/m² 0,4 kg/m² 1,2 kg/m²; 1:1 s/l filler 1,2 kg/m²; 1:1 s/l filler 0,5 kg/m² 100 ft²/gal 100 ft²/gal 30 ft²/gal; 1:1 s/l filler 30 ft²/gal; 1:1 s/l filler 75 – 100 ft²/gal grey grau voll abgestreut leicht abgestreut leicht abgestreut Quartz 0,6 -1,2 mm Quartz 0,6- 1,2 mm Quartz 0,6-1,2 mm
  5. 5. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 5 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Plastifloor® Verkehrsabdichtungssystem für Fahr, Rad und Fußgängerwege gebrauchsfertig und nur 1 Stunde nach dem Auftragen voll belastbar. Produkt Beschreibung Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA-Technologie zeichnet sich durch gute Haftung zum Untergrund und extreme Abriebfestigkeit aus. Es kann in einer Stunde begangen/befahren werden, wodurch Betriebsstörungen minimiert werden. Plastifloor® 800 ist ein wasserdichtes Deckbeschichtungssystem mit Polyurethan- Methacrylat-Technologie (PUMMA). Das Plastifloor® 800 System besteht aus einer Grundierung Plastifloor® Primer 112/116/118, einer Zwischenschicht aus Plastifloor® 800 und einer Deckschicht Plastifloor® 800 sowie 2 Versiegelungen Plastifloor® 526. Alle Systemkomponenten werden mit Plastifloor® Härter 50 W polymerisiert. Plastifloor® 112 Primer ist ein Methylmethacrylat (MMA), ein Zweikomponenten-Primer für poröse und nicht poröse Untergründe aus Beton/Estrich, falls Sie einen feuchten Untergrund erwarten benutzen Sie Plastifloor® 118 -> siehe Datenblatt, für Metalluntergründe oder Fliesen Haftvermittler HP verwenden - > Datenblatt und für Asphalt / Bitumensubstrat Plastifloor® 116 verwenden -> siehe Datenblatt. Plastifloor® 800 ist eine modifizierte Polyurethan-Methacrylat-Beschichtung (PUMMA). Plastifloor® 800 haftet fest auf Plastifloor® 112/116 und 118 Primer. Es behält seine Funktion, auch wenn die Bewegung des Substrats Haarrisse von bis zu 1,5 mm verursacht. Wenn Plastifloor® 800 geschnitten oder beschädigt wird, verhindert es die Wasserwanderung zwischen ihm und dem Untergrund. Um die Flexibilität und Festigkeit anzupassen, bieten wir zwei verschiedene Füllstoffe an. Plastifloor® s / l PET Füller enthält ein flexibles Kunststoffgranulat, das die Dehnung der Bodenschicht erhöht. Wir empfehlen es für Zwischenbeschichtungen und Abdichtungssysteme auf schwingenden Stahl- und Betonbrücken. Plastifloor® s / l Füller ist ein mineralisches Füllersystem, das die Flexibilität von Plastifloor® 800er Harz und hohe Schlagzähigkeit kombiniert. Es wird auf starren Beton und Estrichkonstruktionen verwendet. Plastifloor® 526 ist eine flexibilisierte Versiegelung aus Methylmethacrylat (MMA). Die intermediale Haftung auf Plastifloor® 800 ist außerordentlich stark, da die Versiegelung die Deckschicht beim Auftragen anlöst und damit eine homogene Verbindung zur Deckschicht bildet. Der Decklack bietet eine hervorragende Abriebfestigkeit, UV-Beständigkeit und chemische Beständigkeit, um das Plastifloor® 800- Abdichtungssystem zu komplettieren. Plastifloor® 526 kann klar oder farbig nach RAL eingebaut werden. Basis Anwendungen Plastifloor® 800 ist ein kalt zu verarbeitendes Verkehrswege-Beschichtungssystem, das zur Abdichtung von Betonplatten, Stahl und Asphaltflächen und zum Schutz der darunter befindlichen Bereiche vor Wasserschäden entwickelt wurde. Zusätzlich schützt das System den Beton vor schädlichen Einflüssen von Chlorid, Tausalzen, Chemikalien, Benzin, Ölen und Frostschutzmitteln. Das Fußgänger Belagssystem ist ideal für Stadien, Balkone und Pooldecks, Terrassen und Radwege einsetzbar.
  6. 6. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 6 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Funktionen und Vorteile • Die Polyurethan-Methacrylat-Technologie (PUMMA) bietet extreme Haltbarkeit bei gleichzeitiger Beibehaltung der rissüberbrückenden Eigenschaften. • Schnelle Rüstzeiten ermöglichen eine schnelle Gesamtinstallation und eine Stunde später die Freigabe für den Straßen/Fußgängerverkehr. • Kann bei Temperaturen unter -30 ° C angewendet werden, sodass Projekte in den kälteren Monaten fortgesetzt werden können. • Initiatoreinstellungen ermöglichen eine Aushärtezeit von 30 bis 45 Minuten zwischen den Anwendungen, auch bei Temperaturen unter dem Gefrierpunkt. • Kompatibel mit Plastifloor®-Dichtungsmassen und -Beschichtungen, die für Einbindungen, Details und Durchdringungen unerlässlich sind. • Durch die extrem fehlerverzeihende Anwendung können Benutzer zusätzliche Schichten auftragen, lange nachdem die vorherige Schicht ausgehärtet ist. (Überarbeitbarkeit) • Einzigartige Chemie ermöglicht eine einfache Reparatur. Verpackung Plastifloor® 112/116/118 Grundierung 10, 25 kg Eimer sowie 180 kg Fässer Plastifloor® 800 Beschichtung 10, 25 kg Eimer sowie 180 kg Fässer Plastifloor® 526 Versiegelung 10, 25 kg Eimer sowie 180 kg Fässer Plastifloor® Härter 50W 25 kg Karton Plastifloor® Härter/M 25 kg Karton Plastifloor® s/l und s/l PET 25 kg Säcke Standard Farben Plastifloor® 526 ist in den Farben nach der Plastifloor RAL Farbtonkarte erhältlich. Installation Beton muss ausgehärtet sein und mindestens 28 Tage alt sein. Auf grünem Beton muss zuerst die Plastistone® 127-Feuchtigkeitsbarriere installiert werden. -> Datenblatt. Die Betonoberfläche muss geglättet sein, gefolgt von einem Besen oder Feinstrich oder einer gleichwertigen Oberfläche. Neue oder vorhandene Platten müssen trocken, sauber, fest und frei von jeglichen Verunreinigungen sein, die die Haftung oder die ordnungsgemäße Aushärtung beeinträchtigen können. Eine chemische und / oder mechanische Oberflächenvorbereitung mit Fräsen oder Kugelstrahlen ist erforderlich. Die vollständigen Anwendungsdetails finden Sie in der Plastifloor® 800-Verarbeitungsanleitung auf dem Produktdatenblatt. Möglicherweise müssen die Techniken geändert werden, um sie an die örtlichen Gegebenheiten anzupassen. Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Plasti-Chemie-Vertriebsbeauftragten, oder informieren Sie sich beim Technischen Service von Plasti-Chemie über die Standortbedingungen und -anforderungen.
  7. 7. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 7 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Einschränkungen • Bei ausreichender Belüftung verwenden. • Arbeiten Sie nicht in direktem Sonnenlicht! Verfügbarkeit Plastifloor Harze werden weltweit verkauft, fragen Sie uns nach dem nächsten Handelspartner/Verarbeiter www.plasti-chemie.de Eigenschaft Test Methode Coating Plastifloor® 800 TopCoat Plastifloor® 526 Feststoffgehalt ASTM D1353 100% 100% Härtezeit ASTM D1640 80 mil film 17 mil film @75 ˚F, 50% RH 1 hr 1 hr Flammpunkt Set-A-Flash 53 ˚F 53 ˚F Härte (Shore D) ASTM D2240 35 55 Zerreißfestigkeit ASTM D638 @ 75 ˚F 1600 psi 980 psi Dehnung ASTM D638 400% 125% Abriebfestigkeit ASTM D4060 N/A 51 mgm (1000 Zyklen) Verwitterung ASTM D822 N/A No effect Resistenz Weatherometer 350 hr Rissüberbrückung ASTM C1305 Passes N/A
  8. 8. Plastifloor® 800 mit PUMMA Technologie Beschichtungssystem für Verkehrswege, Reparaturen Mörtel, Markierungen und Brückenabdichtungen 12/02/2019 8 /8 Plasti-Chemie Produktionsgesellschaft mbH Telefon: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-0 Email: info@plasti-chemi.de Falgardring 1 Telefax: +49 (0) 3745 / 74432-27 Internet: www.plasti-chemie.de D – 08223 Falkenstein / Germany Garantie Alle Reklamationen des Käufers, insbesondere Mängelrügen, sind unverzüglich, spätestens jedoch innerhalb von zehn (10) Tagen nach Erhalt der Ware oder bei latenten Mängeln innerhalb von zehn (10) Tagen nach Entdeckung schriftlich bei uns einzureichen. Bei berechtigten Ansprüchen aus der Beschaffenheit der gelieferten Ware behalten wir uns das Recht vor, nach unserer Wahl die Ware entweder zu ersetzen oder nachzubessern oder sie unter vollständiger oder teilweiser Rückerstattung des Kaufpreises an den Käufer zurückzunehmen. Schlägt unsere Nachbesserung fehl oder ist die Ersatzware mangelhaft, ist der Besteller nach seiner Wahl berechtigt, den Kaufpreis anzupassen oder vom Vertrag zurückzutreten. Bei Lieferengpässen werden wir den Mangel, soweit zumutbar, decken oder eine Gutschrift in angemessener Höhe erteilen. Bei Verzug oder Unmöglichkeit der Leistung ist unsere Haftung auf den Rechnungswert der nicht rechtzeitig gelieferten Ware beschränkt, es sei denn, es liegt Vorsatz oder grobe Fahrlässigkeit unsererseits oder unserer gesetzlichen Vertreter oder Erfüllungsgehilfen oder seitens der von uns zur Erfüllung unserer Pflichten beschäftigten Personen vor. Bei positiver Verletzung einer Vertragspflicht (z.B.: Lieferverzug, zu teurer Versand etc.), Verstößen gegen vorvertragliche Pflichten und unerlaubten Handlungen werden wir nur beschränkt haften, wenn wir, unsere gesetzlichen Vertreter oder Erfüllungsgehilfen vorsätzlich oder grob fahrlässig gehandelt haben. Dies gilt nicht, soweit wir für Personen- oder Sachschäden nach dem Produkthaftungsgesetz oder aus sonstigen Gründen haften. Der Besteller hat die Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit der Kontoauszüge, insbesondere der Saldenbestätigungen sowie der Banknoten und Abrechnungen, zu überprüfen. Einwendungen gegen Kontoauszüge bedürfen der Schriftform und sind innerhalb eines Monats nach Eingang der gegenständlichen Erklärung zu übersenden. Alle anderen Einwände sind unverzüglich zu erheben. Nicht rechtzeitige Beanstandungen begründen die Verjährung. Bei berechtigten Einwänden bleiben die gesetzlichen Rechte des Bestellers nach Ablauf dieser Frist unberührt. Unsere Angaben über unsere Produkte und Geräte sowie über unsere Anlagen und Verfahren beruhen auf umfangreicher Entwicklungsarbeit und anwendungstechnischer Erfahrung. Wir vermitteln diese Ergebnisse, mit denen wir keine über den jeweiligen Einzelvertrag hinaus gehenden Haftung übernehmen, in Wort und Schrift nach bestem Wissen, behalten uns jedoch technische Änderungen im Zuge der Produktionsentwicklung vor. Das entbindet den Benutzer jedoch nicht davon, unsere Erzeugnisse und Verfahren auf ihre Anwendung für den eigenen Gebrauch selbst zu prüfen. Das gilt auch hinsichtlich der Wahrung von Schutzrechten Dritter sowie für die Anwendungen und Verfahrensweisen, die von uns nicht ausdrücklich schriftlich abgegeben sind.

