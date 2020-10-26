Volition Oct 2020 Meetup - Life Insurance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Volition Investment Mastermind October 2020
Who is Volition?
Thank you Creeds!! We're still open for coffee takeout and dry cleaning!
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Who is Volition? ● Certiﬁed Real Estate Investment Advisors ● Toronto’s Exclusive...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Mentorship & Education & Consultation Acquisition of Investment Properties Design...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Investor agents make the best “normal” agents! ● We can help you ﬁnd your dream h...
The Investing Maze The Volition Team!
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Private Volition Mastermind Chat Group ● Open to Investor clients & Advisory clie...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Monthly Mastermind Zoom Calls are BACK!! ● What: No format. No presentation. No s...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Sign up for Advisory! ● 60 Minute complimentary Advisory Consultation ● We will h...
Ming's Market Minute
Sales Volume
Average Resale Home Price
New Listings
National Rent Rankings YOY and MOM - Oct
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com “It is clear that the core of Toronto is feeling the impact of COVID-19 more than...
Avg Rent / sq ft in select Condos Apr to Sept
Volition Market Data
Toronto Downtown Core
Volition Metrics - Downtown municipalities
Volition Metrics - Downtown SF Detached
Toronto - Everywhere else
Volition Metrics - Uptown municipalities
Volition Metrics - Uptown SF Detached
Volition Metrics - Condos
Property Showcase
Volition Property Spotlight - Legal Triplex THE BEFORE
Volition Property Spotlight - Legal Triplex THE AFTER
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Volition Property Spotlight - Legal Triplex ● Purchased Price: $1.158MM ● Downpay...
The Main Event Life Insurance for Sophisticated Real Estate Investors!
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Mary Sun - Life Insurance Expert Mary holds a CPA (Chartered Professional Account...
Prepared by: Mary Sun, CPA, MBA Oct 21, 2020 Life Insurance through the Lens of Real Estate Investors Presentation Summary
Disclaimer This presentation is prepared for information purposes and any examples are for illustration purpose only. The ...
Mary’s Bio 3 o Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) o MBA degree from Schulich School of Business o 10+ years of experi...
Life Insurance Intro 4 Non - Participating Participating Term Insurance: T10, T20, T30 Permanent Life Insurance or Term 10...
Participating Whole-life Insurance Case Study Insured: David, age 35, non-smoker, healthy Insurance Policy: Sun Par Protec...
Paid up additional insurance
Participating Whole-life Insurance Case Study – Cont’d 7 Age Guaranteed cash value Guaranteed insurance amount Annual divi...
4 Main Ways to Access Cash Value ▪ Dividend Cash Payment ▪ Cash Withdrawal ▪ Policy Loan ▪ Collateral Loan
Insurance Retirement Plan Collateral Loan Interest rate: 4.45%
Competitive Edges of Sun Life Participating Account 10 * Asset mix as of Dec 31, 2019 1. Private Fixed Income: ▪ competito...
Historical Average Dividend Scale Rates Sun Life Canada Life Equitable Life 6.25% 5.10% 6.2% Current Dividend Scale Interest Rate Comparison
Sun Life Participating Account Historical Performance
Give your kid a head start for their financial future – Andrew, age 2, NS, healthy, Sun Par Protector (Participating Whole life Insurance)
Financial Planning Pyramid
Summary 1 pair: Real Estate and Insurance work hand in hand 2 certificates needed before beneficiaries can inherit a prope...
Now What?
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Sign up for Advisory! ● 60 Minute complimentary Advisory Consultation ● We will h...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Volition Ventures LP ● Talk to your Volition team member ● OR contact Shelby at i...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Monthly Mastermind Zoom Calls are BACK!! ● What: No format. No presentation. No s...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com Next Meetup - November 18th, 2020 COVID x LTB Your biggest risk is bigger! Learn ...
@volitionproperties www.volitionprop.com
THANK YOU!
×