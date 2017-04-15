Teste seus conhecimentos sobre a democracia no Brasil DEMOCRACIA “presente, passado,...”
1)Bertolt Brecht define o analfabeto político como: b) Um burro que estufa o peito dizendo que odeia política a)Uma pessoa...
a) mostra a cumplicidade entre os poderes estabelecidos na sociedade, que pode facilitar no momento de se prover benefício...
3) Presidente que promulgou a Lei da Anistia: a) Tancredo Neves b) José Sarney c) João Figueiredo
4) Como é conhecida a constituição de 1988: a)Constituição cidadã. b)Constituição democrática. c) Constituição do regime m...
5) Frase de Ulisses Guimarães na promulgação da Constituição de 1988: a)”A melhor constituição é aquela que eleva as melho...
6) Após o fim da ditadura militar (1964-1985), os seis políticos brasileiros que ocuparam a Presidência da República, excl...
7)No último vídeo, o presidente do Senado apresenta um argumento para a posse de Michel Temer, que argumento é esse? c) ”T...
Quiz democracia presente, passado, futuro

×