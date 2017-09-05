Художня література як одна з форм духовної діяльності людини
План Художня література. Її функції. Художній образ. Різновиди образів. Художній твір. Аналіз художнього твору. Худо...
Ми зможемо  створювати елементарні образи;  відрізняти різні типи образів;  визначати художні засоби у тексті;  робити...
Художня література  Художня література, або красне письменство, — частина літератури, сукупність писаних і друкованих тво...
Художній образ  Художній образ — це будь-яке явище, яке було творчо відтворене автором у мистецтві.  Художній образ у лі...
Типи художніх образів Класифікація образів за способом творення і сприйняття:  слухові  зорові  дотикові  смакові  за...
Художній твір Художній твір — термін, яким позначають твір, що має передусім естетичну або розважальну цінність. Здебільшо...
Аналіз художнього твору (поезії)  Назва.  Автор.  Рік написання.  Тема.  Мотив (або тема й основна думка).  Художні ...
Художні засоби Епітет Метафора Гіпербола Літота Персоніфікац ія Метонімія Синекдоха Оксиморон
Література – це зброя. Не залишайте себе без захисту!
8 клас. Художня література як одна з форм духовної діяльності людини

Презентація для уроку української літератури у 8 класі.

  1. 1. Художня література як одна з форм духовної діяльності людини
  2. 2. План Художня література. Її функції. Художній образ. Різновиди образів. Художній твір. Аналіз художнього твору. Художні засоби.
  3. 3. Ми зможемо  створювати елементарні образи;  відрізняти різні типи образів;  визначати художні засоби у тексті;  робити аналіз художнього тексту.  що таке художній образ;  типологію образів;  визначення поняття «художній твір»;  художні засоби. Ми знатимемо
  4. 4. Художня література  Художня література, або красне письменство, — частина літератури, сукупність писаних і друкованих творів певного народу, епохи, людства; різновид мистецтва слова, який описує дійсність художніми образами. Функції художньої літератури:
  5. 5. Художній образ  Художній образ — це будь-яке явище, яке було творчо відтворене автором у мистецтві.  Художній образ у літературі створюється за допомогою слова.
  6. 6. Типи художніх образів Класифікація образів за способом творення і сприйняття:  слухові  зорові  дотикові  смакові  запахові
  7. 7. Художній твір Художній твір — термін, яким позначають твір, що має передусім естетичну або розважальну цінність. Здебільшого цей термін використовується, коли мова йде про твори літератури й кіно. Літературний твір — це твір у галузі літератури. До літературних творів відносяться такі традиційні твори, як романи, казки, вірші, статті, поеми тощо.
  8. 8. Аналіз художнього твору (поезії)  Назва.  Автор.  Рік написання.  Тема.  Мотив (або тема й основна думка).  Художні засоби.  Фразеологізми.  Вигуки.  Риторичні питання та риторичні оклики.
  9. 9. Художні засоби Епітет Метафора Гіпербола Літота Персоніфікац ія Метонімія Синекдоха Оксиморон
  10. 10. Література – це зброя. Не залишайте себе без захисту!

