  1. 1. Владислав Бабанин8.a 1 вопрос Барокко призван продемонстрироватьроскошьибогатство.Повышеннаяэмоциональность, динамизм. Сущностьжизни – в движении и в борьбе переменчивых стихий.Иррационализм, мистика,экспрессия.Подчеркнутаятеатральность, декоративность,экзальтация. Классицизм воплощение лучших образцовантичности.Спокойствиеиутонченность.Ясностьи лаконичность.Благороднаяпростота.Стремлениекидеальности,рационализм.Следование принципампорядка,единообразия,согласованности. Роккоко - галантность,стремлениескрытьсяотреальностивпасторальнойидиллии.Изящество, легкость,игривость,затейливость,изысканность.Празднично-ликующийстиль.Светлыетона. 2 вопрос Классицизм и барокко объединяетмасштабностьв архитектуре. 3 вопрос Толькороккоко построеннаасимметрии,внимание к мелкимдеталямв интерьере. Чрезмернаяроскошь. 4 вопрос(В исскустве) Роккоко – Присущи тонкая культурацвета.Усилиласьрольреалистическогонаправления, достигли расцветапортрет натюрморт,бытовойжанри пейзаж. Классицизм – строгое соблюдение нормиправил,преобладание рационального(разумнад чувствами).Стремлениеясностистиля.Тяготение кясным гармоничнымформам исскуства, поручаливоспитательнуюфункцию. Барокко - Совмещение реальностиииллюзии.Высокаяэмоциональность.Пышностьи грандиозностьмасштабов, контрасностьнапряженностьобразов,вычурность,трагическое восприятие жизни. 5 вопрос Представительбарокко- БартоломеоФранческоРастрелли, русский архитектор итальянского происхождения. Рундальский Дворец
  2. 2. ПредставительБарокко - Иоганн Себастьян, немецкийкомпозитор,органист- виртуоз, капельмейстер,музыкальныйпедагог. Начало шестиголоснойфугииз «Музыкальногоприношения»,автографБаха Представительроккоко- Франсуа Буше, французский живописец,гравёр,декоратор. (Справаот портераФрансуаБуше) (Справаот портретаФрансуаБуше) АвтопортретФрансуаБуше,1720
  3. 3. Представительроккоко - АнтуанВатто, французский живописецпервойтретиXVIIIвека,чье творчествосталопрологомобщеевропейскогостиля рококо. Затруднительное предложение.1715—1716
  4. 4. Представительклассицизма- Денис Иванович Фонвизин, русский литератор екатерининскойэпохи,создательрусскойбытовойкомедии Недоросль «Недоросль» — комедияДенисаИвановичаФонвизина. Слово«недоросль» вXVIIIвеке означаломолодогодворянина,не получившегописьменногоудостоверенияовыучке отучителя
  5. 5. Представительклассицизма- Никола Пуссен, французский художник, стоявшийу истоков живописи классицизма . НиколоПуссен. ‘’Избиение Младенцев’’

×