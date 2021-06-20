Successfully reported this slideshow.
Анкета для детей
Jun. 20, 2021

  1. 1. Анкета для детей Ответ обвести кружком 1. Кто ты? 1. Мальчик 2. Девочка 3. Какой ты национальности? 1. Латыш ( латышка ) 2. Русский (русская) 3. Другая национальность 4. Не знаю 4. У тебя есть родители ? 1. Да, мама и папа 2. Да, только мама 3. Да, только папа 4. Нет родителей 5. Где ты живешь сейчас? 1. Дома 2. У родственников (бабушка, дедушка, тетя, дядя и др.) 3. В Детском доме 4. В Доме-интернате 5. Где придется 10. На что хватает денег в твоей семье? 1. Денег хватает на все, у нас богатая семья 2. Денег достаточно на обеспеченную жизнь 3. Денег хватает на необходимые продукты и одежду 4. Денег хватает только на питание 5. Денег не хватает даже на питание 6. Не знаю 11. Как ты питаешься? 1. Я ем столько, сколько хочу 2. Я недостаточно хорошо питаюсь 3. Я плохо питаюсь 4. Я испытываю постоянный голод, все время хочу кушать 12. Ты учишься? 1. Да 2. Нет 13. Если ты учишься, то где? 1. В школе 2. В лицее 3. В колледже 4. В училище 5. В техникуме 6. В школе-интернате 7. Дома 15. Какое у тебя здоровье? 1. У меня крепкое здоровье, я редко болею 2. У меня не очень крепкое здоровье, я часто болею 3. У меня слабое здоровье, я постоянно болею
  2. 2. 16. Получаешь ли ты необходимое лечение, лекарства, заботу и уход во время болезни? 1. Да, всегда 2. Да, но только когда сильно болею 3. Нет, я сам (а) о себе забочусь 17. Проходишь ли ты медицинское обследование, получаешь ли консультации врачей? 1. Да, регулярно 2. Да, когда что-то заболит 3. Нет, еще ни разу не обследовался (лась) у врачей 4. У нас в детском саду, школе проводят медицинский осмотр 18. Приходилось ли тебе работать ? 1. Да 2. Нет 19. Сейчас ты работаешь? 1. Да 2. Нет 20. Если ты работал (работаешь), то по собственному желанию или по принуждению? 1. По собственному желанию 2. По принуждению 21. Как к тебе относятся родители? 1. Постоянно заботятся и уделяют мне много внимания 2. Мало заботятся обо мне и редко уделяют мне внимание 3. Совсем не заботятся, им нет дела до меня 22. Есть ли у тебя свободное время на отдых и досуг? 1. Да 2. Нет 23. Если да, то проводишь ли ты свое свободное время так, как тебе хочется? 1. Да 2. Не всегда 3. Нет 24. Что тебе мешает проводить свободное время так, как тебе хочется? 1. Не разрешают 2. Нет средств и возможностей для этого 3. Нет информации, где можно интересно и бесплатно проводить время 25. Если у тебя нет свободного времени, то почему? (Можно выбрать все подходящие для тебя ответы) 1. Помогаю по дому 2. Готовлюсь к урокам, делаю домашнее задание 3. Присматриваю за младшими детьми 4. Посещаю спортивную секцию 5. Учусь в музыкальной школе 6. Хожу на языковые курсы 7. Посещаю компьютерные курсы 8. Зарабатываю деньги

