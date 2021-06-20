Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. День Лачплесиса в Латвии. Каждый год 11 ноября в Латвии отмечается государственный праздник — День Лачплесиса. В этот день в 1919 году вооруженные формирования молодого латвийского государства в борьбе за независимость отразили нападение войск Германии, наступавших на Ригу. Первое подразделение Латвийской армии было образовано 7 декабря 1918 года, когда германский уполномоченный в Прибалтике Август Винниг заключил договор с правительством Карлиса Улманиса о создании Балтийского ландесвера (ополчения) из германских, латышских и русских рот. Однако официальный День памяти латышских воинов отмечается 11 ноября, когда из Пардаугавы были выбиты части Западной армии белого генерала Бермонта-Авалова. В наши дни День Лачплесиса отмечается как День защитника Отечества. В этот день проходит возложение цветов на Братском кладбище в Риге. Около памятника Свободы проходит парад войск Рижского гарнизона. В окнах домов многих латышей можно увидеть зажженные свечи, свечи горят и в Рижском соборе.
  2. 2. Лачплесис — имя латышского народного героя, богатыря латышских народных сказок, олицетворяющего величие народа, его волю к борьбе и героизм. Лачплесис в латышском фольклоре символизирует героизм, отвагу человека, очищающего землю от захватчиков. Легенда о Лачплесисе Целый ряд латышских народных сказок рассказывает о происхождении героя от человека и медведя. Подобные сказки записаны в Рижском, Цесиском, Валкском, Талсинском, Бауском, Екабпилском и других уездах Латвии. В них рассказывается, как медведь похищает женщину, чаще всего молодую, и уносит ее в лес, в берлогу. От медведя у женщины родится сын. Матерью медвежьего сына в этих вариантах является дочь крестьянина или бедного дровосека, принцесса, жена священника. По преданию Стабурадзе нашла в порожней сердцевине прекрасного юношу, который лежал в колоде бездыханно. Богатырь был рожден от медведицы и человека – лесного жителя. Лачплесис называется медвежьеухим, потому что
  3. 3. унаследовал от матери медвежьи уши. У Пумпура имя Лачплесис, или Лачаусис («Раздирающий медведя») объясняется тем, что юноша истребил вокруг отцовского дома медведей и других хищных зверей. Герой убивает медведя, освобождает свою мать из плена. Герой убивает не своего родителя, а другого медведя. Мотив раздирания зверя – древний и достаточно широко распространенный. Он положен в основу известной библейской легенды о древнееврейском богатыре Самсоне. Юный Самсон встречает на пути льва и голыми руками разрывает зверя, «как козленка».
