Пепельная среда.
Jun. 20, 2021

Пепельная среда

Пепельная среда

Пепельная среда

  1. 1. Пепельная среда. Пепельная среда— день начала Великого поста в латинском обряде католической, англиканской и некоторых лютеранских церквей. Отмечается за 46 календарных дней до праздника Пасхи. Пепельная среда – это день, который католики считают днем смирения и покаяния. В этот день в католических соборах проводят обряд посыпания пеплом, когда священник наносит на лоб верующих пеплом крест. С X века обряд посыпания стали применять ко всем присутствовавшим в первый день поста на службе — в знак того, что каждый человек в той или иной степени грешен и каждому есть в чем покаяться. Это символическое действо призвано напоминать о том, что пребывание человека на земле временно и рано или поздно он превратится в прах. Подобный обряд берет свое начало с древних времен и упоминается в Ветхом Завете. Причем для проведения этого обряда берут не простой пепел, а специально приготовленный, оставшийся после сожжения пальмовых или вербных ветвей. Но и сами ветви не простые, а те, которые сжигают в Вербное воскресенье! Многие, может быть, знают, что Вербное воскресенье – это праздник, символизирующий вход Господен в Иерусалим. В этот день все верующие приносят в дом вербные или пальмовые ветви, которые после засыхания сжигаются. Многие христиане не стирают знак креста со лба и в оставшееся время дня, как свидетельство того, что все люди являются грешниками и нуждаются в покаянии, и что через Иисуса Христа, по вере в Него, нам прощаются все грехи. Сегодня многие ученые предполагают, что впервые Пепельную среду стали отмечать с III-IV-го веков, но только к XIV-му веку Пепельная
  2. 2. среда превратилась в праздник, который стали отмечать католики повсеместно по всему миру. На сегодняшний день Пепельная среда – это день, в который все католики придерживаются строгого поста. В эту среду нельзя есть мясо, а постную пищу можно вкушать досыта лишь один раз в день. В этот период надо отказаться от всякого рода увеселительных мероприятий, кроме празднования дня рождения и именин. В католических церквях наряду с обрядом возложения освященного пепла, священники, возлагая на голову раскаявшихся в грехах пепел, говорили: «Помните, что вы являетесь прахом и в прах вернетесь, поэтому покайтесь и веруйте в Евангелие!» А в средневековой Европе в Пепельную среду священники возлагали публичные проклятия на головы нераскаявшихся грешников. При этом все верующие в церкви после каждого проклятия провозглашали: «Аминь!». Поэтому существовал обычай, который заключался в том, что нераскаявшиеся грешники в этот день обходили церковь стороной, дабы не услышать в свою сторону проклятий. В народе говорят, если в этот день светит солнце, то лето будет сухим и жарким.
