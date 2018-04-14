Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
fisiología del sistema digestivo de los rumiantes PRESENTA VLADIMIR ADELIO JAIMES MUNGUIA LUIS ÁNGEL SEGOVIA
FISIOLOGIA ANIMAL:  La fisiología animal estudia todas las funciones biológicas de las diferentes especies animales. Los...
ESPECIES DE RUMIANTES DOMESTICOS DE INTERES: García S. 1995; destaca tres especies domésticas y de interés productivo: Bos...
ESPECIES DE ANIMALES MONOGASTRICO DE INTERES: Los monogástricos son todos aquellos animales que tienen un estómago simple;...
DIGESTION: La digestión es el proceso de transformación de los alimentos que son ingeridos en sustancias más sencillas p...
 RUMIANTE:  Es un animal que digiere alimentos en dos etapas: primero los consume y luego realiza la rumia. Ésta consist...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
tarea
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

tarea

46 views

Published on

fisiología del sistema digestivo de los rumiantes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

tarea

  1. 1. fisiología del sistema digestivo de los rumiantes PRESENTA VLADIMIR ADELIO JAIMES MUNGUIA LUIS ÁNGEL SEGOVIA
  2. 2. FISIOLOGIA ANIMAL:  La fisiología animal estudia todas las funciones biológicas de las diferentes especies animales. Los estudios pueden realizarse a nivel celular o nivel de órgano. De tal manera que después de un estudio fisiológico una persona puede comprender el comportamiento de un aparato, de un órgano o un tejido y en conjunto comprender el porqué del comportamiento animal.
  3. 3. ESPECIES DE RUMIANTES DOMESTICOS DE INTERES: García S. 1995; destaca tres especies domésticas y de interés productivo: Bos Taurus (ganado vacuno domestico), Ovis Aries (oveja domestica) y cabra hircus hircus (cabra domestica). Estos rumiantes domésticos han desempeñado un importante papel para la alimentación humana y otros fines desde hace siglos.
  4. 4. ESPECIES DE ANIMALES MONOGASTRICO DE INTERES: Los monogástricos son todos aquellos animales que tienen un estómago simple; entre las especies de animales monogástricos encontramos a los equinos, caninos, felinos, aves, suinos.
  5. 5. DIGESTION: La digestión es el proceso de transformación de los alimentos que son ingeridos en sustancias más sencillas para ser absorbidos. La digestión ocurre tanto en los organismos pluricelulares como en las células, como a nivel subcelular.
  6. 6.  RUMIANTE:  Es un animal que digiere alimentos en dos etapas: primero los consume y luego realiza la rumia. Ésta consiste en regurgitación de material semidigerido, remasticación (que lo desmenuza) y agregación de saliva.  García S. 1995; Los animales rumiantes se incluyen en la subclase de los ungulados (Mamíferos con pezuña), orden artiodactyla (dedos pares) y su orden ruminantia. La palabra rumiante proviene del termino latino ruminare que significa masticar de nuevo.
  7. 7. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

×