Barvinska2

Сформувати знання про особливості будови та життєдіяльності хвощеподібних, визначити риси пристосованості до умов життя, о...
1.Спорофіт - …. 2.У зелених мохів тіло почленоване на…… 3.Гаметофіт - ….. 4.У життєвому циклі мохів переважає…… 5.Вегетати...
Відділ Хвощеподібні Сучасні хвощеподібні, як і плауноподібні, - це виключно багаторічні трав'янисті рослини Ця група росли...
Хвощ польовий Ця рослина відома як бур'ян і може зростати на городах і полях. Оселяється він на кислих ґрунтах зі зниженою...
У ґрунті міститься багаторічне кореневище завдовжки 2 м, від якого відходять додаткові корені. На кореневищі утворюються м...
Навесні з'являються нерозгалужені пагони бурого кольору, які несуть розетки дрібних листків. І пагони, і листки позбавлені...
І пагони, і листки позбавлені хлорофілу. На верхівках цих пагонів утворюються спороносні колоски. Після розсівання спор ве...
Ці пагони кільчасто галузяться, на бічних гілках розташовані маленькі клиноподібні листки, позбавлені хлорофілу. Тому фото...
Вони мають вигляд дрібних пластинок, які ростуть на поверхні добре зволожених ґрунтів. Одні з цих заростків утворюють спер...
Різноманітність хвощеподібних Хвощі поширені у різних кліматичних зонах, переважно у вологих лісах, на болотах та луках. Д...
Хвощ зимовий
Хвощ великий
Хвощ лісовий
Хвощ водяний
Значення у природі та житті людини Практичне значення хвощів незначне. Хвощ польовий — один із злісних бур’янів, покажчик ...
Плауноподібні та хвощеподібні - два відділи вищих спорових рослин, які в наш час представлені багаторічними трав'янистими ...
×