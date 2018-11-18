Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation on Visual Effects and Computer Generated Imagery for my university course. Short, exampling couple of techniques and types of VFX.

Vfx

  1. 1. Visual Effects by Vladimir Dench. & Aydan Buncombe What is it? Wiki says - “Any imagery created, altered, or enhanced for a film or other moving media that cannot be accomplished during live-action shooting” It`s what makes you go through a portal instead of jumping trough a prop light. It allows you to pet a for real dragon instead of a horse-on-a- stick covered in green cloth.
  2. 2. Computer Generated Imagery Nowadays standard part of VFX, CGI is Smaug and his fire or Pacific Rim`s Kaijus. Deriving from its name, CGI is everything computer generated that we see in movies.
  3. 3. Quick examples? Bullet time (or hyper-slow motion) for example is the technique of detaching the time and space of a camera (or viewer) from that of its visible subject. Famously known for its use in The Matrix where Neo is doing his Neo- Lean-Bullet-Dodging or not so famously used in Zombieland`s opening scenes (Rule #4 – Seatbelts) Me over the phone: Dolly Zoom is an optical illusion where the camera is being moved closer or further from its target while the lens is expanded or contracted to create effect where the background changes whilst the foreground stays virtually the same. Malcolm`s reaction when I told him.
  4. 4. Some good CGI? The CGI scene in Marvel`s Doctor Strange, where Vincent Strange is being sent on an eye-opening stroll trough dimensions is by far one of my favourite examples of CGI. The effects and their implementation in the movie are remarkable and very well made, considering how hard it is to recreate a comic book environment. Warp time with us and spend 2 minutes to see how Luma Pictures breaks down the CGI in Doc. Strange
  5. 5. Now some disappointing CGI We`ve all seen Fantastic Four, we`ve all enjoyed the adventures of the four superheroes and their powers…but then there is Reed Richard`s Wolverine transformation…. One has to be blind, skew-eyed or sitting 4 miles away from the screen to not notice how bad this CGI was. The overlay, that barely represents Hugh Jackman, is just plain bad and a very distasteful idea of the movie-makers. I wont be surprised if it turns out some hungover students made the material in the last second and drugged the producers to believe it is cinema-worthy. DC is a big name and naturally one would expect their movies to be equally good. In most of their movies the CGI has been exceptionally well made and integrated in the fighting scenes, environment and characters. And all of a sudden, they decide it will be too much to put effort into Wolverine`s claws… When the money are just not enough for a good CGI
  6. 6. In a nutshell… Visual effects and computer generated imagery is all fun and games, until someone messes it up. In the future maybe there will be more impressive examples of improving CGI and more versatile VFX and hopefully a lot more technology will come to live and help upcoming generations to create impressive movies and games. Thank you for your time and attention. Any questions to be answered by Lecturer, Google or anyone who knows more about this. Disclaimer: No real images were harmed in the making of this presentation. This presentation is brought to you by: Google Images Youtube.com Wikipedia Adobe Photoshop Microsoft Powerpoint MakeaGif.com Two cups of coffee Half a bottle of water And our desire to pass university

