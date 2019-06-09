Everyone who built any API encountered some questions, about design of API, sharing info about endpoints, what should be exposed and similar. Not a small number of us hit few limitations and problems along the way.



All this problems and limitations of traditional REST API's are becoming more and more obvious with the move to distributed systems, Microsevices and working in large organizations with lot of teams across multiple countries and continents, who each build one part of big system.



Join me in this talk, while I will show you some of the best practices that will help you to navigate this dangerous waters and also share how GraphQL can help you with some of them. After this talk you will understand why Facebook built and shared GraphQL with the world.



All of this will be done through Java code, since code worth much more then only words

