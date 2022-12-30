Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Promote your business now

Dec. 30, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Lecture Topic 1.pptx
nikhilKumar423885
Motivation for 2023
JefersonLuizBispoCar
How to Mack money 💰💲
PRPATEL8
evaluacion gsheet zoho.pdf
EddAgua2
Timothy Terrentine - A Very Hardworking Individual.pdf
Timothy Terrentine
Agri_Review_2022_Version 2.pdf
de Paor Consultancy
the motivation you need
DboraLopes83
Banking Presentation
Sajjad546190
1 of 4 Ad

Promote your business now

Dec. 30, 2022
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Use the opportunity, become a Fan of TOP.JOBfin.de, add the profile of your company
(organization) to the portal and promote your business with us. Fill out your profile add all
the important information and send people straight to your company.

Use the opportunity, become a Fan of TOP.JOBfin.de, add the profile of your company
(organization) to the portal and promote your business with us. Fill out your profile add all
the important information and send people straight to your company.

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
83.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
1.8k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.2k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.3k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.5k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Lecture Topic 1.pptx
nikhilKumar423885
0 views
Motivation for 2023
JefersonLuizBispoCar
0 views
How to Mack money 💰💲
PRPATEL8
0 views
evaluacion gsheet zoho.pdf
EddAgua2
0 views
Timothy Terrentine - A Very Hardworking Individual.pdf
Timothy Terrentine
0 views
Agri_Review_2022_Version 2.pdf
de Paor Consultancy
0 views
the motivation you need
DboraLopes83
0 views
Banking Presentation
Sajjad546190
0 views
Exhibition Display Bundle Pack.pdf
vcprint
0 views
A Brief History of Brochure Design.pptx
Logo Design India
0 views
WORK LIKE A LION.pdf
DanielHotujac1
0 views
How to Write a Letter of Recommendation
MartinWilson96
0 views
sedekahamalramadhan
ISTANAYATIMHARAPAN
0 views
shreyash bhise.pptx
CE01NayanRathod
0 views
Yasir khan 2 Supply Chain Management.pdf
Yasir Khan
0 views
VIDOXE AGENCY
AryanSuktekar
0 views
Chiddingstone Castle.pdf
ChilloutLondon
0 views
CH-1 Advanced FA .pptx
AbdiMuceeTube
0 views
Ivander Peps - Agolo Afrobeat.pdf
AdrikaRoy1
0 views
01 SCM Yasir .pdf
Yasir Khan
0 views
Lecture Topic 1.pptx
nikhilKumar423885
0 views
13 slides
Motivation for 2023
JefersonLuizBispoCar
0 views
1 slide
How to Mack money 💰💲
PRPATEL8
0 views
16 slides
evaluacion gsheet zoho.pdf
EddAgua2
0 views
4 slides
Timothy Terrentine - A Very Hardworking Individual.pdf
Timothy Terrentine
0 views
8 slides
Agri_Review_2022_Version 2.pdf
de Paor Consultancy
0 views
12 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.2k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.7k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.5k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.6k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
135.9k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
390.9k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.8k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.2k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.7k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.5k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Promote your business now

  1. 1. Promote your business now Use the opportunity, become a Fan of TOP.JOB몭n.de, add the pro몭le of your company (organization) to the portal and promote your business with us. Fill out your pro몭le, add all the important information and send people straight to your company. Become a fan in 3 steps * ITEM = company, branch, branch, resource, object or item per language 20 + − Leaflet | Map data © OpenStreetMap contributors, CC­BY­SA Choose your package, with Free Fan Subscription simply skip the sub-steps  Click on the link in the email to set a desired password,  Log in and add your ITEMs* and jobs.  Home TOP JOBs Log in
  2. 2. Free Once published, your listing will be shared on social media and companies will generate backlinks on search engines Instagram, Facebook, tumblr, LinkedIn, Twitter Google, Microsoft Bing + Clarity, Yandex, Pinterest To the Login 28* Euro Offer like free fan subscription and the following options Business Website-Builder URL desired Domain Website Featured in the slider For order 19 CATEGORIES 178 LOCATIONS 21 RESOURCES Fan Subscription 1 company incl. Jobs - publication is checked in advance by the team 3 company locations - Unlimited job offers - 24/7 publication WITHOUT veri몭cation by team 10 company locations - Unlimited job offers - 24/7 publication WITHOUT veri몭cation by team Unlimited company locations and job offers - 24/7 publication WITHOUT team veri몭cation FREE BUSINESS BUSINESS PRO MULTI BUSINESS
  3. 3. 84* Euro Offer like Fan Subscription Business and the following options Opening Hours To the order form 168* Euro Offer like Fan Abo Business Pro and the following options Photo Gallery To the order form TOP JOBs & Companies Simple, fast and efficient * Prices are incl. VAT Become a Fan Affiliate Program Log in Contact Terms of Use Privacy Imprint team      
  4. 4. Become a Fan Affiliate Program Log in Contact Terms of Use Privacy Imprint TOP JOBs & Companies 2022 © TOP.JOBfin.de

×