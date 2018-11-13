Successfully reported this slideshow.
14 november 2018 Erfgoedbibliotheken
Het Vlaamse cultureel- erfgoedbeleid en het decretale kader ©MauritsSabbebibliotheek
Vlaams cultureel-erfgoedbeleid Vooraf: meer dan het alleen het Cultureelerfgoeddecreet Topstukken- en sleutelwerken: besch...
Cultureelerfgoeddecreet Instrumenten Werkingssubsidies Erfgoedronde 2019-2023 Ronde regionale rollen 2021-2026 Projectsubs...
Cultureelerfgoeddecreet Begrippenkader Cultureel-erfgoedwerking = functies of rollen 5 functies: basistaken in cultureel-e...
Cultureelerfgoeddecreet Strategische Visienota Cultureel Erfgoed Beleidsprioriteiten van de minister voor deze legislatuur...
Projecten KMSKAFotoJesseWillems
Types projectsubsidies CED: Projectsubsidies voor cultureel-erfgoedwerking op landelijk en internationaal niveau Projectsu...
Cultureel-erfgoedwerking op landelijk en internationaal niveau Uitvoeren van een of meer functies Herkennen en verzamelen ...
Ontvankelijkheidsvoorwaarden Rechtspersoonlijkheid zonder winstgevend doel (1 uitzondering) Gevestigd in Vlaanderen Voldoe...
Subsidiëringsvoorwaarden In hoofdzaak betrekking op cultureel-erfgoedwerking Landelijke of internationale schaalgrootte, r...
Criteria (1) Voor projecten die uitvoeren van een of meer functies als doelstelling hebben Belang cultureel erfgoed Wijze ...
Criteria (2) Voor alle projecten Kwaliteit van inhoudelijke concept, concrete uitwerking en haalbaarheid Samenwerking met ...
Cofinanciering voor internationale cultureel- erfgoedprojecten Stimuleren deelname grootschalige internationale initiatiev...
Voorwaarden Rechtspersoonlijkheid zonder winstgevend doel Gevestigd in Vlaanderen Werkingssubsidie op basis van decreet Pa...
Criteria Meerwaarde voor cultureel-erfgoedveld in Vlaanderen Mate waarin aanvrager zelf bijdraagt tot vereiste cofinancier...
Timing Twee projectrondes per jaar: uiterlijk 15 oktober: start 1e jaarhelft volgende jaar uiterlijk 15 maart: start 2e ja...
Nieuwe beoordelingsprocedure CED2017: advisering door Departement, bijgestaan door experten Nieuw gegeven ( > vorige CED =...
Procedurestappen Aanvraag Ontvankelijkheidstoets Departement Selectie experten Insteek expert Advies Departement Beslissin...
Aanvraag Digitaal via KIOSK Vragenlijst om de subsidiëringsvoorwaarden en criteria te kunnen beoordelen Bijlage(n): Begrot...
Ontvankelijkheidstoets Door Departement Uiterlijk binnen 10 werkdagen Check ontvankelijkheidsvoorwaarden Aanvraag niet ont...
Communicatie Zo snel mogelijk na beslissing Aanvragers Derden Definitieve adviezen worden bezorgd aan betrokken experten
Kwaliteitslabels CultureelErfgoedAnnuntiatenHeverlee©PieterBaert
Kwaliteitslabel: doel Erkenning van de kwaliteitsvolle werking Zichtbaar maken van de kwaliteit van de werking, deze opvol...
Kwaliteitslabel Bij een professionele cultureel-erfgoedwerking worden de functies op een basisniveau uitgevoerd Herkennen ...
Kwaliteitslabel Erfgoedbibliotheek Hendrik Conscience Provinciale Bibliotheek Limburg Openbare Bibliotheek Brugge Universi...
Aanvraag Handleiding Aanvraagformulier dat ter beschikking wordt gesteld, aangevuld met 5 bijlagen: bijlage 1: het aanvraa...
Ontvankelijkheidsvoorwaarden Publiekrechtelijke of privaatrechtelijke rechtspersoon zonder winstgevend doel Gevestigd in V...
Erkenningsvoorwaarden collectie cultureel erfgoed die voldoende belangrijk is om cultureel-erfgoedwerking uit te voeren Pe...
Criteria (1) Uitvoeren functies op basisniveau vanuit visie op cultureel- erfgoedwerking Herkennen en verzamelen Behouden ...
Criteria (2) Uitvoeren professionele cultureel-erfgoedwerking met schaalgrootte en reikwijdte met minstens lokale betekeni...
Procedurestappen Aanvraag Ontvankelijkheidstoets Departement Selectie experten Plaatsbezoek experten en Departement Versla...
Timing Eén indienronde per jaar Uiterlijk op 15 januari Beslissing minister Uiterlijk op 1 juli
Van onbepaalde duur Jaarverslag inhoudelijk verslag overzicht kosten en opbrengsten 1 april na werkingsjaar Evaluatie mins...
Intrekking Om het even welk moment Negatieve evaluatie met voorlopig advies tot intrekking Zes maanden voor in regel te st...
Intrekking Verkorte procedure indien: organisatie zelf aangeeft niet meer te willen beschikken over een kwaliteitslabel we...
Meer info http://www.kunstenerfgoed.be Team Kunsten en Erfgoed: 02 553 68 49
Hulp nodig bij de aanvraag? FARO Vlaamse Erfgoedbibliotheek
Vragen?
Cultureel-erfgoedprojecten van de Vlaamse Overheid en kwaliteitslabel - Overlegplatform voor erfgoedbibliotheken 2018

