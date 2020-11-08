Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uso responsable de las tic
Uso responsable de las tic

Uso de las tics.

Published in: Education
Uso responsable de las tic

  1. 1. Uso responsable de las tic. Viviana Beatriz Rebolledo Mesa. Universidad del Atlántico.
  2. 2. Contribuciones del internet o ventajas.  Nos aporta herramientas para estar mejor conectado.  Podemos mantener contacto y conocer mas personas.  Facilita la accesibilidad a la búsqueda de información.
  3. 3. Las tic y el aprendizaje.  El internet es una herramienta que ha contribuido en el aprendizaje.  En muchos casos es difícil acceder a información relevante o de calidad. Para hallar información que realmente necesitemos tenemos que utilizar nuevas estrategias de aprendizaje.
  4. 4. Estrategia de el desarrollo de los llamados PLE o entornos personales de aprendizaje.  Todas las personas tienen un entorno personal por medio del cual aprendemos. Puede estar formado por: Personas. Objetos tecnológicos.
  5. 5. LOS PLE Y LA ESCUELA. Gran importancia que los educandos aprendan a utilizar los recursos ofrecidos por la red. Empleo de las redes sociales para que sean capaces de crear su propio entorno personal de aprendizaje.
  6. 6. Educar en el uso seguro de las tics.  El internet es una gran herramienta que tiene muchas ventajas pero también encontramos desventajas y muchos peligros. Por lo tanto es importante que en las instituciones educativas se les instruya a los estudiantes en el uso responsable de las TIC y se les informe de los peligros que existen en su uso. Uno de los medios más potentes que tiene la escuela para educar el uso responsable de las TIC es precisamente obligar a los alumnos a utilizar las TIC en su proceso de aprendizaje enseñándoles a transformar la información contenida en Internet en conocimiento, creando dinámicas de trabajo en las que deban comunicarse a través de la red para la realización de trabajos, usando las herramientas que ponen a nuestra disposición las nuevas tecnologías para que los alumnos puedan construir sus propios objetos de aprendizaje y sobre todo como medio para crear comunidades de aprendizaje y colaboración entre todos los agentes de la comunidad educativa.

