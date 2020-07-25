Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2020 *
* Este año tan particular, atravesado por la emergencia sanitaria, nos encuentra iniciando la tarea bajo tres premisas:  ...
* Hemos construido colectivamente un posicionamiento ético, político y pedagógico que tienen expresión en torno a los sigu...
* *Vuelve a ser Dirección de Psicología Comunitaria y Pedagogía Social de la Subsecretaría de Educación y cuenta con el De...
* Actúan como modelos organizativos para planificar las acciones de los PII y los Proyectos Institucionales de los CEC *Or...
* Subdirección de Orientaciones Pedagógicas y Didácticas :  “Leer y escribir el mundo” Se focalizará en las prácticas soc...
* *Subdirección de Convivencia escolar : Subrayar las dinámicas de convivencia escolar presentes en los procesos de enseña...
* *Frente a la situación actual, COVID-19, tenemos la premisa de fortalecer el lazo social y acompañar a las comunidades m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo prioritarios pcps 2020

30 views

Published on

Lineas de trabajo prioritario de la PC yPS 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo prioritarios pcps 2020

  1. 1. 2020 *
  2. 2. * Este año tan particular, atravesado por la emergencia sanitaria, nos encuentra iniciando la tarea bajo tres premisas:  la responsabilidad,  la solidaridad y  el trabajo en comunidad como formas organizativas de nuestra tarea diaria y cotidiana en las escuelas.
  3. 3. * Hemos construido colectivamente un posicionamiento ético, político y pedagógico que tienen expresión en torno a los siguientes irrenunciables:  La enseñanza y el aprendizaje son derechos sociales. Nuestro trabajo se sostiene en una matriz crítica y una mirada anclada en la complejidad El Conflicto es una oportunidad política para la transformación e interpelación de los instituidos. La Intervención como dispositivo anclado en una perspectiva situada, intersectorial y transversal con carácter pedagógico. La Intervención desde la Psicología Comunitaria y Pedagogía Social. Sostenimiento del enfoque de derecho, de género e interseccional.
  4. 4. * *Vuelve a ser Dirección de Psicología Comunitaria y Pedagogía Social de la Subsecretaría de Educación y cuenta con el Departamento de Centros de Educación Complementaria Subdirección de Campo de trabajo Orientaciones Pedagógicas y Didácticas Los procesos de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Convivencia Escolar La convivencia como expresión de las relaciones sociales en el escenario escolar y comunitario
  5. 5. * Actúan como modelos organizativos para planificar las acciones de los PII y los Proyectos Institucionales de los CEC *Orientar la tarea en relación con los procesos de enseñanza y de aprendizaje. * Articulación Pedagógica y Didáctica con los Niveles y Modalidades *Revisión y reformulación de los marcos normativos y las líneas prioritarias de intervención. *Construcción de un enfoque integral de cuidado como línea directriz para el trabajo sobre la convivencia institucional. *La intersectorialidad en el marco de la intervención corresponsable en la garantía de derechos de NNAJyA, la estrategia de Cuidado y la dimensión comunitaria del trabajo de la Dirección de PCyPS.
  6. 6. * Subdirección de Orientaciones Pedagógicas y Didácticas :  “Leer y escribir el mundo” Se focalizará en las prácticas sociales de lectura y escritura durante el proceso de alfabetización y en situaciones de vulnerabilidad educativa.
  7. 7. * *Subdirección de Convivencia escolar : Subrayar las dinámicas de convivencia escolar presentes en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, para favorecer aquellas que generan crecimiento institucional en sentido amplio y comprender aquéllas que lo obstaculizan y acercar recursos que permitan instrumentar su transformación.
  8. 8. * *Frente a la situación actual, COVID-19, tenemos la premisa de fortalecer el lazo social y acompañar a las comunidades más afectadas, como así también convocarnos a desplegar intervenciones desde nuestra especificidad que operen como sostén de los NNA y sus familias

×