Niveles o ciclos. El reto de la articulación
La propuesta de transitar de una educación organizada en niveles a otra organizada en ciclos tiene como base la inclusión,...
Reforma educativa.  años 60 y 70 : se centró en el aula  años 80 y 90 : se centro en la escuela  En la actualidad: modi...
Desarrollo fundacional de los sistemas educativos 1. Necesidad de la sociedad: instrucción general. Educación primaria. Un...
Niveles: Lógica propia y Objetivo Inicial juego. Procesos de maduración. Primario Organización del desarrollo del alumno. ...
Ciclo: unidad de organización, de método y de promoción de igual jerarquía Pedagógico institucional Planeamiento situacion...
Sistema articulado: Integrar la lógica de todos los niveles •Juego •Desarrollo del alumno •Disciplina. Respetar las etapas...
 Para articular adecuadamente hay que romper con la idea de los niveles y pensar en ciclos que sirven para potenciar la m...
Articulacion. niveles o ciclos

11 views

Published on

Articulación escolar

Published in: Education
Articulacion. niveles o ciclos

  1. 1. Niveles o ciclos. El reto de la articulación
  2. 2. La propuesta de transitar de una educación organizada en niveles a otra organizada en ciclos tiene como base la inclusión, la justicia social y la igualdad política.
  3. 3. Reforma educativa.  años 60 y 70 : se centró en el aula  años 80 y 90 : se centro en la escuela  En la actualidad: modificar la base organizativa general de la educación.
  4. 4. Desarrollo fundacional de los sistemas educativos 1. Necesidad de la sociedad: instrucción general. Educación primaria. Universidad. 2. Necesidad del sistema productivo: Educación media y sus modalidades: Comercial, industrial, agrotécnicas, etc. 3. Desarrollo del educando: Jardines de infantes. Media básica.
  5. 5. Niveles: Lógica propia y Objetivo Inicial juego. Procesos de maduración. Primario Organización del desarrollo del alumno. Formación instrumental y moral. Secundario Disciplinas Desarrollo cognitivo
  6. 6. Ciclo: unidad de organización, de método y de promoción de igual jerarquía Pedagógico institucional Planeamiento situacional. Social
  7. 7. Sistema articulado: Integrar la lógica de todos los niveles •Juego •Desarrollo del alumno •Disciplina. Respetar las etapas madurativas •Propuestas acordes al desarrollo del niño.
  8. 8.  Para articular adecuadamente hay que romper con la idea de los niveles y pensar en ciclos que sirven para potenciar la maduración cognitiva , la responsabilidad moral de los alumnos y todas la demás dimensiones que se requieren para el desarrollo integral.

