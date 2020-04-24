Aktivitas Fisik Untuk Anak Di Rumah

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AKTIVITAS FISIK U N T U K A N A K
BERJALAN DI ATAS BANTAL Sebar bantal di seluruh ruangan, lalu minta anak Anda berjalan, berlari, melompat, atau berjalan m...
PERMAINAN BERBURU Sembunyikan beberapa mainan kesukaan anak dan biarkan mereka memburunya.
MENGGALI HARTA KARUN Sembunyikan mainan kecil seperti dinosaurus plastik, mobil-mobilan kecil, atau kelereng di dalam kota...
BERMAIN BALON GELEMBUNG Gunakan tongkat tiup gelembung dengan berbagai macam dan ukuran. Minta anak meniup gelembung atau ...
KABUR DARI MONSTER Seperti main kejar-kejaran, melarikan diri dari monster "seram" yang memakai masker atau mainan.
BERJALAN SEPERTI HEWAN Di dalam atau luar ruangan, ajak anak Anda untuk melata seperti ular, melompat seperti katak, berla...
MELEMPAR BALON Di dalam atau luar ruangan, ajak anak melempar balon dengan tangan agar balon terus melambung.Anda bisa lih...
TONGKAT PITA Ikat seutas pita di ujung tongkat dan lihat anak Anda menari dan memutar- mutar pitanya di udara.
LAGU & GERAKAN Bernyanyi bersama atau putar lagu yang memungkinkan anak menggerakkan badan dalam berbagai cara. Contoh lag...
LIMBO Dengan menggunakan busa stik (pool noodle), sapu, atau seutas tali, anak Anda lalu harus lewat di bawahnya tanpa men...
MEMUKUL-MUKUL PANCI DAN WAJAN Ajak anak Anda memukul-mukul panci dan wajan untuk keterlibatan bersama.
WAHANA SELIMUT Tarik anak Anda menggunakan sprei atau selimut.
ENGKLEK Engklek adalah permainan yang dapat dimainkan di dalam atau luar ruangan. Gunakan selotip untuk melukis (painter's...
PERANG BANTAL Permainan perang menggunakan bantal sebagai senjata.
BURRITO ANAK Buat burrito anak dengan menggulungnya dengan ketat menggunakan selimut.
SANDWICH ANAK Buat sandwich anak dengan cara menempatkan anak di antara dua bantal atau bantal sofa dan menekannya.
AyunanTrampolin Bola pantul
Permainan Laser Halang Rintang
Sepatu roda Mengendarai mobil mini Skuter
Perosotan Meja air Meja pasir
Parasut Main panjat-panjatan Terowongan merangkak
Aktivitas Fisik Untuk Anak Di Rumah

Aktivitas fisik untuk dilakukan anak di rumah

Aktivitas Fisik Untuk Anak Di Rumah

