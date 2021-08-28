Uk immigration visa program pdf converted (1)

Like several countries all over the world, UK also has people from various cultures, backgrounds, and different reasons who like to settle down there. United Kingdom gives several opportunities to international migrants who would like to immigrate and make a life there. There are Tourist Visas for those who would like to visit for a short term for purposes like holidaying, etc. However, for long term residence you would require an Immigration Visa. The country has a wide range of immigration visas. They are categorized depending on the reason or purpose of immigration to the UK.