Case study for business process optimization of a FMCG Production Company

Case study for business process optimization of a FMCG Production Company using excel

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Case study for business process optimization of a FMCG Production Company

  1. 1. Case Study for Business Process Optimization for a FMCG Production Company Executive Summary The Client is a manufacturer of brownies and has its production, stores and dispatch operations at their factory. They have several teams who are looking after different departments of the business but there was no proper communication amongst the departments with the result that a lot of time was wasted in syncing the production and dispatch quantities and the stores to which the products were to be dispatched. This resulted in a lot of wasted time and energy and was building discontentment amongst the staff and a tension filled environment resulting in low productivity. Requirement Currently all the departments were using individual excel sheets and they used to punch in the data from the sales order sheet to their own sheets and then process it. This would lead to errors in data entry and hence calculations and on-the-fly changes in one department were not communicated to others in a timely manner to synchronize their activities resulting in confusion at the time of packaging and dispatches. They required a system wherein once the sales order were confirmed, the production, stores, dispatch and billing sheets and activities would be automatically generated without any additional data entry. This would result in all the sheets having the same source and hence would be synchronized and no changes in individual sheets should be permitted once the documents have been printed. They are supplying their products through various sales channels such as local stores, multiplexes, outstation stores, outstation multiplexes, local distributors, local exhibitions and online agencies and each channel has different requirement of packaging material and dispatch instructions based on the sales channel. As the sheets were not in sync, there was always confusion in the packaging and repackaging had to be done almost daily based on the final dispatches resulting in wastages of product and packaging materials not the mention the frustration of the dispatch team. They wanted a simple data entry system which was portable to enable all sales team members to punch in their requirements in the same format and mail it to the sales manager and which could be easily reconfigured as per the dynamic nature of their business. Due to the dynamic nature of their business, they keep on introducing new products depending on the buying trends and experimenting with new recipes and setting up new sales channels and processes. They did not want a programmed application which would require a programmer to change the code every time a new product or process was added but wanted the system to be created in Excel as everyone is used to and comfortable with it and could be dynamically updated easily
  2. 2. Solution After studying and understanding their flow of operations and discussion with the team members to understand the problems they were facing in executing their activities we implemented the following solution using Excel. There is only one data entry sheet which is filled in by the Sales Manager. Based on the sales orders all the other sheets are auto generated 1. Sales Order and Production Planning Sheet a. Sales order entry with validation and data consistency checks i. Different sections created for different sales channels each with its packaging requirements ii. Each section has its own validation and checks for minimum order lots, sales data and product mapping for each outlet iii. Appropriate messages shown for inconsistent data entry 2. Stores a. A summary sheet detailing the total raw material to be issued for the days production is created b. A summary sheet detailing the total packaging material to be issued for the days production is created 3. Batch Production a. The total production was segregated into production lots as per the standard batch size simplifying the calculation of Raw Materials required for each batch 4. Sampling Sheet a. The sample calculations are fixed for the store type and where they have a promoter. This sheet is printed separately to keep track of samples issued 5. Packaging, Dispatch and Logistics a. A summary sheet detailing the total packaging material issued for the days packaging b. Coordinated Route plan for local stores and multiplexes with travelling and waiting time for cost calculation of transportation c. Outstation Courier sheet with store names and packaging details with a list of required documentation for different cities d. Checklist to ensure that total production has been dispatched and delivered e. Checklist to track the expired product returns and their processing status 6. Billing a. Billing sheet for the billing team to generate invoices as per the dispatch schedule All the sheets are protected to ensure that no changes can be done in any other sheet than the sales order sheet by authorized personnel. Data validation and error checking is implemented to ensure uniformity and consistency in the production schedule. As all the sheets are auto-generated from a single Sales Order sheet, there is no conflict regarding stores issues, packaging or dispatches and the team started executing operations smoothly which resulted in higher productivity and kept the staff happy and contented with their jobs. After implementation of the above solution the company has seen better productivity and a calm working environment which has enabled it to concentrate on sales and new product development rather than managing production issues and coordination
  3. 3. DATA ENTRY SHEET
  4. 4. RAW MATERIAL ISSUE SHEET
  5. 5. PACKING MATERIAL ISSUE SHEET
  6. 6. LOCAL DELIVERY SHEET BILLING SHEET

