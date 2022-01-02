Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREGORY GONDWE BLANTYRE MALAWI
Who understands it? What is it then?
Creative and innovative ways to find information on a source or someone you’re investigating
Involves using freely available search tools to more usefully sift through publicly-accessible information that’s online....
Evil or Illegal or Both
“Social media sleuthing is not hacking and is not illegal but the most important aspect of social media sleuthing is to b...
According to Salzwedel People leave digital footprints or fingerprints which are not easily visible Social media sleuthi...
What are the Platforms that journalists can use to find public information of people on social media
For journalists, it answers the big picture questions about who you are looking into or monitoring.
Example, What Can You look into ?
A source,  Their past relationships and friendships, People they have met up with, Places they have been, Where they ...
During the 2018 African Journalism Investigative Conference Michael Salzwedel from shared simple tools for journalists to...
Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) OSINT Framework A tool that collects and brings data from public sources. Provides acc...
How it works:  Person’s registered companies.  Framework has an option of “business records” when you click on it, it op...
Fishing for names, fishing for nicknames  IntelTechniques, an OSINT has been taken down  Namecheckr is a website that, ...
Pipl It is a free to use, large people search engine, A person’s real identity behind their email address, social media...
How to use it, Copy and Paste or Type - phone number, email address, name or username of the person you’re looking for a...
Facebook Stalkscan Free tool that shows all public information of any given Facebook profile. Displays public informat...
 Attention!  As of June 6th, you can scan only your own profile with this tool.  After two years and 28M+ StalkScan ses...
The results depend on: Privacy settings. If the information is set to ‘friends only’ it will only show up for Facebook f...
How to use Stalkscan Pick a Facebook account you would like to sleuth, Open the profile (on Facebook), Facebook then ha...
 Stalkscan then gives you different tabs including:  Available options (you can set the year of the profile you like to ...
Tweetdeck Set up columns to monitor sources, Monitor specific hashtags, Refine columns (e.g for verified accounts only,...
FollowFly will sort by likes or retweets, but only for the last year. And only for accounts, not hashtags or anything. S...
Social bearing Provides free Twitter analytics and searches for tweets, timelines & twitter maps. Find, filter and sort...
Mentionmapp Visualise your social network, Discover connections and influencers, Make anyone the centre of your attent...
OTHER TOOLS MapChecking calculates the size of an area, How many people may be standing in it - based on how thick the ...
HaveIBeenPwned checks if your email has gotten got in a hack
Privacy tools  SelfControl  Tor Hides your web browsing Private windows, hide your browser history Google and other ...
Tor Protects protestors, secret agents, and journalists from being censored or killed Tor is the strongest tool for priv...
 https://socialweaver.com/  https://osintframework.com/  https://www.namecheckr.com/  https://pipl.com/  https://stal...
GOD BE WITH US ALL!
Social Media Sleuthing

