Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
Health & Medicine
Jan. 10, 2022
18 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

9 yoga asanas that can benefit you to lose weight

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 10, 2022
18 views

Stress can have a devastating impact on your body as well as your mind. It can reveal in the form of pain, anxiety, insomnia, and inability to concentrate on work. Well, stress is one of the main causes of weight gain. Yoga can help you deal with these situations. This procedure does not result in immediate weight loss but mostly focuses on building body flexibility, improving concentration, and building your muscle tone. Once your body gets suited to these poses, you will love to practice these asanas for weight loss.

Here are some of the asanas that can help you to lose weight.

● Chaturanga Dandasana- Plank Pose
● Virabhadrasana- Warrior Pose
● Trikonasana- Triangle Pose
● Adho Mukha Svanasana- Downward Dog Pose
● Sarvangasana- Shoulder Stand Pose
● Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana- Bridge Pose
● Parivrtta Utkatasana- Twisted Chair Pose
● Dhanurasana- Bow Pose
● Surya Namaskara- Sun Salutation Pose

Yoga is considered as one is the Indian form of mind and body rejuvenation because of its significant benefits. People who are obese and want to shed their weight can practice these asanas. Along with yoga, you must also try some weight loss herbal supplements like Turmeric Juice, Amla Juice and Aloe Vera Juice, and many more from Vitro Naturals.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Stress can have a devastating impact on your body as well as your mind. It can reveal in the form of pain, anxiety, insomnia, and inability to concentrate on work. Well, stress is one of the main causes of weight gain. Yoga can help you deal with these situations. This procedure does not result in immediate weight loss but mostly focuses on building body flexibility, improving concentration, and building your muscle tone. Once your body gets suited to these poses, you will love to practice these asanas for weight loss. Here are some of the asanas that can help you to lose weight. ● Chaturanga Dandasana- Plank Pose ● Virabhadrasana- Warrior Pose ● Trikonasana- Triangle Pose ● Adho Mukha Svanasana- Downward Dog Pose ● Sarvangasana- Shoulder Stand Pose ● Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana- Bridge Pose ● Parivrtta Utkatasana- Twisted Chair Pose ● Dhanurasana- Bow Pose ● Surya Namaskara- Sun Salutation Pose Yoga is considered as one is the Indian form of mind and body rejuvenation because of its significant benefits. People who are obese and want to shed their weight can practice these asanas. Along with yoga, you must also try some weight loss herbal supplements like Turmeric Juice, Amla Juice and Aloe Vera Juice, and many more from Vitro Naturals.

Views

Total views

18

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×