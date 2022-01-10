9 yoga asanas that can benefit you to lose weight

Stress can have a devastating impact on your body as well as your mind. It can reveal in the form of pain, anxiety, insomnia, and inability to concentrate on work. Well, stress is one of the main causes of weight gain. Yoga can help you deal with these situations. This procedure does not result in immediate weight loss but mostly focuses on building body flexibility, improving concentration, and building your muscle tone. Once your body gets suited to these poses, you will love to practice these asanas for weight loss. Here are some of the asanas that can help you to lose weight. ● Chaturanga Dandasana- Plank Pose ● Virabhadrasana- Warrior Pose ● Trikonasana- Triangle Pose ● Adho Mukha Svanasana- Downward Dog Pose ● Sarvangasana- Shoulder Stand Pose ● Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana- Bridge Pose ● Parivrtta Utkatasana- Twisted Chair Pose ● Dhanurasana- Bow Pose ● Surya Namaskara- Sun Salutation Pose Yoga is considered as one is the Indian form of mind and body rejuvenation because of its significant benefits. People who are obese and want to shed their weight can practice these asanas. Along with yoga, you must also try some weight loss herbal supplements like Turmeric Juice, Amla Juice and Aloe Vera Juice, and many more from Vitro Naturals.