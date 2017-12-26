Portfólio 2017 visibilidades e resistencias - cecms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VISIBILIDADES E RESISTÊNCIAS 2017 Supervisora: Cláudia Nascimento Bolsistas: Grasiella Azevedo Mylena Provenzano Allana Ca...
13 de fevereiro Reunião com confecção de cronograma, uma breve apresentação do PIBID para a turma de terceiro ano e planej...
20 de fevereiro Produção de um cartaz com máscaras de carnaval e máscaras africanas para a colaboração com uma atividade f...
09 de março GRUPO DE ESTUDOS. UERJ/FFP. (Abertura das correspondências... por entre escritos, escutas e cartas para formar...
13 de março Planejando uma atividade para o dia 20/03. Palestra de um Geólogo, Professor da UFF, iniciando uma série de ou...
17 de março Assistimos o filme “Assédio” de Bernardo Bertolucci (1998), com os alunos. O filme é sobre uma africana com o ...
20 de março Conversas Sobre Experiências Profissionais PROFISSÃO GEÓLOGO E ALGUMAS PERSPECTIVAS AMBIENTAIS DA GEOLOGIA PAR...
23 de março ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA . UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO “A escrita de si”. (Foucault, M).
23 de março Reunião do coletivo na FFP – Grupo de Estudos.
27 de março A Roda de Conversas com o Geólogo Vitor Nascimento ( UFF) se fez presente na turma 3004 no horário das aulas d...
30 de março ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA. C. E. C. MACEDO SOARES. (Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós).
03 de abril II Mostra de Vídeos sobre Povos Indígenas.
Primeiro dia – Filmes curta metragem e documentários indígenas. A atividade tem como objetivo mostrar a cultura do povo in...
06 de abril GRUPO DE ESTUDOS. UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO: “Fragmentos de diários de campo, escrita e devir texto”. (DIAS, R...
07 de abril Segundo dia da II Mostra de Vídeos sobre Povos Indígenas. Autobiografia, Narrativas sobre a Origem do Mundo, D...
17 de abril Tivemos exercícios (os alunos foram professores e alunos), utilizando técnicas do Teatro do oprimido com uma t...
24 de abril Em nossas Manhãs Literárias, segunda edição, hoje unindo músicas ,palmas e leituras nas turmas 3001 e 3003.  N...
27 de abril GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. FILME INCRÍVEL E EMOCIONANTE VISTO PELO GRUPO: “Minhas tardes com Margueritte”.
08 de maio Levamos a atividade/vivência (utilizando provérbios indígenas) para a turma 3001, como complemento da Mostra de...
11 de maio GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO: “Por entre tardes e os efeitos dos encontros com Margueritte ou d...
15 de maio Finalizando os marcadores de textos com provérbios indígenas. Sensibilização com a música "Cartas pra Você", do...
25 de maio Ofip - (oficina de formação inventiva de professores) em cartas.
29 de maio Oficina feita no pátio para a escrita de cartas de temas livres para correspondência com o CIEP e o Paulo Amara...
Escrita das cartas pelos alunos Foi interessante perceber a expectativa que os alunos criavam para escrever ou receber uma...
1º de junho ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA. C. E. C. MACEDO SOARES. Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós.
02 de junho Visita Guiada ao Teatro Municipal de Niterói com a turma 3002.
07 de junho Confeccionando materiais para um pequeno evento que acontecerá na segunda feira. Falaremos de como as relações...
08 de junho GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. Ofip (oficina de formação inventiva de professores) em cartas.
09 de junho Conversas sobre Literatura e Teatro com a 3003.
12 de junho  "O tempo e as relações afetivas". Tivemos produções de bilhetes em formato de coração e em desenhos fofos par...
22 de junho II Seminário de Sexualidade e Gênero Manhã na sala de vídeo.
Tarde na Oficina "Enfrentamento à violência contra a mulher”.
28 de junho  VIII Encontro e conversa sobre formação inventiva de professores com o professor Anderson Ferrari da UFJF.
04 de julho  Atividade: Sensibilização sobre Povos Itinerantes (primeira etapa) Perguntas, respostas e reflexões, antes e ...
06 de Julho VII Seminário de Avaliação do SubProjeto de Pedagogia da FFP-PIBID-CAPES-UERJ.
03 de Agosto Reinício das Sensibilizações sobre Povos Ciganos. Conversas com a Turma 603 do turno da tarde com a participa...
Sensibilização com vídeos e conversas sobre Povos Ciganos e como tema principal Mulheres Ciganas. Atividade de reconhecime...
10 de agosto Abertura das correspondências... por entre escritos, escutas e cartas para formar professores entre universid...
Produção de decorações para o “II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)” com...
18 de Agosto “II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um Olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)”.
“II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um Olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)”. Evento no C. E. C. Macedo Soares...
Confecção do Cartaz e planejamento para inscrição dos professores com suas respectivas turmas na XV Semana Afro-Brasileira...
Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós (Restituições escritas das cartas para a produção do nosso livro feitas por Rosime...
Prática reflexiva A imersão do professor a uma linguagem comunicativa formal com preenchimento de diários de classe, escri...
Debate e modificações no Texto das Experiências das Cartas e planejamento de atividades! 18 de Setembro
Evento: “Cine Relações Raciais”- Filme e conversas-, com as turmas do Fundamental II, no auditório do C.E.C.Macedo Soares....
“Animalidades e Práticas de Si (MELLO, A.L.G.D, 2017)” (Grupo de Estudos - FFP). 28 de Setembro
Retirada do Cartaz da Sala dos Professores para a montagem do Cronograma da XV Semana Afro- Brasileira. 03 de Outubro
05 de Outubro “ Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós”. Atividades de orientação e supervisão nas escolas com as Supervi...
Alguns dos desenhos e Frases elaborados pela turma 3001, do C.E.C.Macedo Soares sobre o Filme: “Estrelas Além do Tempo”.
“IX Encontro e conversas sobre formação inventiva de professores: cartas, escutas e práticas de si entre universidade e es...
Alguns trechos de anotações feitas na palestra do IX Encontro e Conversas... ”Passamos por linhas duras, conversando sobre...
Continuação do Cronograma da XV Semana Afro- Brasileira - Confirmando Convidados. 20 de Outubro
Participação do Grupo Visibilidades e Resistências na Semana de Ciência e Tecnologia no C.E.C. Macedo Soares. Confecção de...
“Discussão dos textos produzidos pelo grupo” E FOTOS DO GRUPO PARA A CAMPANHA DO FICA PIBID E UERJ RESISTE. (Macedo Soares...
Dia de análise e de confirmação dos últimos detalhes para a XV Semana Afro-Brasileira. Presença da professora Maria Amélia...
XV SEMANA AFRO- BRASILEIRA. Dias:06,07 e 10 de Novembro de 2017. “Caminhos que se Encontram”
06 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Primeiro dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã, tarde e noite. ...
07 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Segundo dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã e tarde.
10 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Último dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã e tarde.
ENCONTRO DOS GRUPOS (INFORMES E COMEÇO DOS TRABALHOS PARA A APRESENTAÇÃO FINAL). 23 de novembro
Conversa sobre os textos das experiências com cartas e organização das apresentações finais do subprojeto.(FFP - Grupo de ...
01 de Dezembro Finalização da produção do texto das experiências do PIBID em formato de carta, do portfólio e das imagens ...
Observamos e ao longo do tempo nos transformamos com cada experiência e isso faz com que possamos nos renovar como docente...
VIII Seminário de Avaliação do Subprojeto de Pedagogia da FFP – “FFP das Cartas: por entre escritas e escutas do Subprojet...
*PRÊMIO CEDINE-RJ Conselho Estadual de Direitos do Negro – Edição 2017 1º Lugar Apresentação no SEPE-RJ
Referência bibliográfica FOUCAULT, M. A arqueologia do saber. Rio de Janeiro: Forense Universitária, 1997. CALLAI, Crsitin...
Portfólio do Grupo Visibilidades e Resistências - 2017.
Colégio Estadual Conselheiro Macedo Soares - CECMS
PIBID de Pedagogia da UERJ/CAPES/FFP-SG.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. VISIBILIDADES E RESISTÊNCIAS 2017 Supervisora: Cláudia Nascimento Bolsistas: Grasiella Azevedo Mylena Provenzano Allana Caldas Jéssica Tertuliano
  2. 2. 13 de fevereiro Reunião com confecção de cronograma, uma breve apresentação do PIBID para a turma de terceiro ano e planejamento para o ano.
  3. 3. 20 de fevereiro Produção de um cartaz com máscaras de carnaval e máscaras africanas para a colaboração com uma atividade feita pelos professores do CECMS.
  4. 4. 09 de março GRUPO DE ESTUDOS. UERJ/FFP. (Abertura das correspondências... por entre escritos, escutas e cartas para formar professores entre universidade e escola básica).
  5. 5. 13 de março Planejando uma atividade para o dia 20/03. Palestra de um Geólogo, Professor da UFF, iniciando uma série de outras profissões que serão apresentadas no decorrer do semestre. Fomos na turma de terceiro ano perguntar quais as profissões que gostariam de conhecer melhor.
  6. 6. 17 de março Assistimos o filme “Assédio” de Bernardo Bertolucci (1998), com os alunos. O filme é sobre uma africana com o seu marido como preso político.
  7. 7. 20 de março Conversas Sobre Experiências Profissionais PROFISSÃO GEÓLOGO E ALGUMAS PERSPECTIVAS AMBIENTAIS DA GEOLOGIA PARA O SÉCULO XXI Convidado: Geólogo e Professor Vitor Nascimento Universidade Federal Fluminense – UFF.
  8. 8. 23 de março ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA . UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO “A escrita de si”. (Foucault, M).
  9. 9. 23 de março Reunião do coletivo na FFP – Grupo de Estudos.
  10. 10. 27 de março A Roda de Conversas com o Geólogo Vitor Nascimento ( UFF) se fez presente na turma 3004 no horário das aulas da professora de Geografia Cristina Valdívia. Articulação Escola / Universidade com uma perspectiva interdisciplinar envolvendo alunos e professores. Atividade teórica e prática de divulgação científica.
  11. 11. 30 de março ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA. C. E. C. MACEDO SOARES. (Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós).
  12. 12. 03 de abril II Mostra de Vídeos sobre Povos Indígenas.
  13. 13. Primeiro dia – Filmes curta metragem e documentários indígenas. A atividade tem como objetivo mostrar a cultura do povo indígena e seu modo de vida: suas experiências nas tribos e também nas cidades e sobretudo que devemos respeitá-los em suas individualidades.
  14. 14. 06 de abril GRUPO DE ESTUDOS. UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO: “Fragmentos de diários de campo, escrita e devir texto”. (DIAS, R.O).
  15. 15. 07 de abril Segundo dia da II Mostra de Vídeos sobre Povos Indígenas. Autobiografia, Narrativas sobre a Origem do Mundo, Descrições e muitas falas dentro de uma mulher indígena Waiãpi.
  16. 16. 17 de abril Tivemos exercícios (os alunos foram professores e alunos), utilizando técnicas do Teatro do oprimido com uma turma de terceiro ano. Depois, respondemos as cartinhas que estavam conosco, com muito carinho. E finalizamos com uma vivência em que os alunos (também do terceiro ano) produziram seus marcadores de livros à partir de frases/ditados indígenas que apresentamos à eles.
  17. 17. 24 de abril Em nossas Manhãs Literárias, segunda edição, hoje unindo músicas ,palmas e leituras nas turmas 3001 e 3003.  No Programa: autores do Modernismo em Portugal e do Brasil. Colégio Estadual Conselheiro Macedo Soares, Visibilidades e Resistências (PIBID- PEDAGOGIA- FFP-SG ) em comemoração pelo dia Mundial do Livro . Nessa atividade tivemos Mozart na 3001 e diversos gêneros musicais sugeridos pelos próprios alunos da 3003.
  18. 18. 27 de abril GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. FILME INCRÍVEL E EMOCIONANTE VISTO PELO GRUPO: “Minhas tardes com Margueritte”.
  19. 19. 08 de maio Levamos a atividade/vivência (utilizando provérbios indígenas) para a turma 3001, como complemento da Mostra de Vídeos e todos gostaram bastante. Em seguida, conversamos sobre nossas próximas atividades.
  20. 20. 11 de maio GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. TEXTO DISCUTIDO: “Por entre tardes e os efeitos dos encontros com Margueritte ou dos descaminhos de uma ethopoiesis de si“ (No Prelo) - (DIAS, R.O).
  21. 21. 15 de maio Finalizando os marcadores de textos com provérbios indígenas. Sensibilização com a música "Cartas pra Você", do NX Zero, para conversarmos sobre cartas e sua importância, fazendo um movimento no campo do afeto.
  22. 22. 25 de maio Ofip - (oficina de formação inventiva de professores) em cartas.
  23. 23. 29 de maio Oficina feita no pátio para a escrita de cartas de temas livres para correspondência com o CIEP e o Paulo Amaral, alunos de diversas séries e idades.
  24. 24. Escrita das cartas pelos alunos Foi interessante perceber a expectativa que os alunos criavam para escrever ou receber uma carta. Ao mesmo tempo que gostariam de saber algo de alguém, ou a clareza das sensações que o mistério de não saber com quem se corresponderia, criava uma preocupação com como o outro avaliaria a sua escrita, ou os seus interesses. Em “Uma escrita acadêmica outra: Ensaios, experiências, e invenções”, Cristiana Callai coloca em questão as práticas escolares normalizadoras como ferramenta de inclusão e exclusão ao mesmo tempo. Normalizar a linguagem para enquadrar os sujeitos. “ A diversidade linguística é lida como erro, o direito do sujeito de dizer sua palavra é interditado” (Pág 107), nos ajudando a compreender que o medo em como o outro julgará minha escrita, me impede de dizer realmente aquilo que eu gostaria de dizer de mim.
  25. 25. 1º de junho ORIENTAÇÃO COLETIVA. C. E. C. MACEDO SOARES. Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós.
  26. 26. 02 de junho Visita Guiada ao Teatro Municipal de Niterói com a turma 3002.
  27. 27. 07 de junho Confeccionando materiais para um pequeno evento que acontecerá na segunda feira. Falaremos de como as relações afetivas foram e são vistas através do tempo, dos tipos de relação, preconceito... Entre outros assuntos.
  28. 28. 08 de junho GRUPO DE ESTUDOS - UERJ/FFP. Ofip (oficina de formação inventiva de professores) em cartas.
  29. 29. 09 de junho Conversas sobre Literatura e Teatro com a 3003.
  30. 30. 12 de junho  "O tempo e as relações afetivas". Tivemos produções de bilhetes em formato de coração e em desenhos fofos para pendurar nos varais, abraços grátis e um vídeo falando sobre esse assunto e também uma roda de conversa sobre o afeto em nossa atividade.
  31. 31. 22 de junho II Seminário de Sexualidade e Gênero Manhã na sala de vídeo.
  32. 32. Tarde na Oficina "Enfrentamento à violência contra a mulher”.
  33. 33. 28 de junho  VIII Encontro e conversa sobre formação inventiva de professores com o professor Anderson Ferrari da UFJF.
  34. 34. 04 de julho  Atividade: Sensibilização sobre Povos Itinerantes (primeira etapa) Perguntas, respostas e reflexões, antes e após o vídeo. A professora Andréa Maia também de Língua Portuguesa, liberou seus alunos da 602 para o referido trabalho. Equipe Pedagógica deu suporte ao processo dessa primeira etapa, que foi concluída, mas jamais esgotada!
  35. 35. 06 de Julho VII Seminário de Avaliação do SubProjeto de Pedagogia da FFP-PIBID-CAPES-UERJ.
  36. 36. 03 de Agosto Reinício das Sensibilizações sobre Povos Ciganos. Conversas com a Turma 603 do turno da tarde com a participação da professora Elizabeth da área de Ciências.
  37. 37. Sensibilização com vídeos e conversas sobre Povos Ciganos e como tema principal Mulheres Ciganas. Atividade de reconhecimento para o “ II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um Olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)”. 04 de Agosto
  38. 38. 10 de agosto Abertura das correspondências... por entre escritos, escutas e cartas para formar professores entre universidade e escola básica. FFP - Grupo de Estudos.
  39. 39. Produção de decorações para o “II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)” com a ajuda de alguns alunos do 3º ano do Ensino Médio. 11 de Agosto
  40. 40. 18 de Agosto “II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um Olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)”.
  41. 41. “II Colóquio Olhares Femininos e Territórios Culturais (Um Olhar sobre a Mulher Cigana)”. Evento no C. E. C. Macedo Soares, que visa conhecer diferentes culturas e histórias pelo olhar da mulher, que muitas vezes tem sua voz silenciada - Palestra com a Cigana Anne Khellen pela manhã e Dança com Jackie Chermont à tarde! 18 de Agosto
  42. 42. Confecção do Cartaz e planejamento para inscrição dos professores com suas respectivas turmas na XV Semana Afro-Brasileira, que acontece no C. E. C. Macedo Soares. 28 de Agosto
  43. 43. Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós (Restituições escritas das cartas para a produção do nosso livro feitas por Rosimeri Dias). Discussão dos textos produzidos pelo grupo. Orientação Coletiva no Macedo Soares. "Um enunciado pertence a uma formação discursiva, como uma frase pertence a um texto, e uma proposição a um conjunto dedutivo." (FOUCAULT,P.135, 1969). 14 de Setembro
  44. 44. Prática reflexiva A imersão do professor a uma linguagem comunicativa formal com preenchimento de diários de classe, escritas acadêmicas, a auto avaliação de seu papel enquanto professor moldando a sua linguagem ao que se espera socialmente, impede a escrita aberta que é aquela que possibilita um deslocamento para tentar analisar de fora as nossas relações com aquilo que nos atravessa. Nossas sensações a partir das experiências com as escritas das cartas foi um tanto similar com a escrita do diário. Enquanto, na escrita de um diário, a possibilidade de reler, rever, dialogar com aquilo que pensamos ou aquilo que já não pensamos mais, as cartas nos proporcionam também essa intensidade de falar abertamente e do exercício da escrita de si, e agora se expondo também ao outro. E se expor ao outro na nossa prática profissional, seria sair do lugar professor e enxergar o aluno como a segunda pessoa, o outro significativo no desenvolvimento da minha produção subjetiva e outro significativo na produção subjetiva dele. “Na pesquisa em educação, o objeto exige um procedimento que inclua sua dimensão subjetiva, já que toda prática educativa se faz no encontro e na constituição de sua existência.” (DIAS, Rosimeri – 2016, pág 111)
  45. 45. Debate e modificações no Texto das Experiências das Cartas e planejamento de atividades! 18 de Setembro
  46. 46. Evento: “Cine Relações Raciais”- Filme e conversas-, com as turmas do Fundamental II, no auditório do C.E.C.Macedo Soares. 21 de Setembro
  47. 47. 27 de Setembro
  48. 48. “Animalidades e Práticas de Si (MELLO, A.L.G.D, 2017)” (Grupo de Estudos - FFP). 28 de Setembro
  49. 49. Retirada do Cartaz da Sala dos Professores para a montagem do Cronograma da XV Semana Afro- Brasileira. 03 de Outubro
  50. 50. 05 de Outubro “ Leituras e escritas de cartas entre nós”. Atividades de orientação e supervisão nas escolas com as Supervisoras. (Macedo Soares - Orientação Coletiva)
  51. 51. 06 de Outubro
  52. 52. 09 de Outubro
  53. 53. Alguns dos desenhos e Frases elaborados pela turma 3001, do C.E.C.Macedo Soares sobre o Filme: “Estrelas Além do Tempo”.
  54. 54. “IX Encontro e conversas sobre formação inventiva de professores: cartas, escutas e práticas de si entre universidade e escola básica. Com Rosimeri Dias - presença confirmada de Heliana de Conde Barros Rodrigues e lançamento do livro: Dialogar, conversar e experienciar o filosofar na escola pública: encontros e desencontros, de Vanise Gomes.” -(UERJ-FFP). 19 de outubro
  55. 55. Alguns trechos de anotações feitas na palestra do IX Encontro e Conversas... ”Passamos por linhas duras, conversando sobre nossas vidas, os modos de educar e como isso acontece”. “O conhecimento não se define pelo seu conteúdo”. “A linha dura da escola nos doceriza”. “Devemos aumentar o grau de suportabilidade para o que emerge do encontro com o outro , com o desconhecido”. “A verdade, a autonomia não é para qualquer um. É preciso se constituir como ser humano”.
  56. 56. Continuação do Cronograma da XV Semana Afro- Brasileira - Confirmando Convidados. 20 de Outubro
  57. 57. Participação do Grupo Visibilidades e Resistências na Semana de Ciência e Tecnologia no C.E.C. Macedo Soares. Confecção de livros em formato e com tema sobre círculos com a turma 702. 24 de Outubro
  58. 58. “Discussão dos textos produzidos pelo grupo” E FOTOS DO GRUPO PARA A CAMPANHA DO FICA PIBID E UERJ RESISTE. (Macedo Soares - Orientação Coletiva). 26 de outubro
  59. 59. Dia de análise e de confirmação dos últimos detalhes para a XV Semana Afro-Brasileira. Presença da professora Maria Amélia de Artes, que estava confirmando sua atividade na Semana. 27 de Outubro
  60. 60. XV SEMANA AFRO- BRASILEIRA. Dias:06,07 e 10 de Novembro de 2017. “Caminhos que se Encontram”
  61. 61. 06 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Primeiro dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã, tarde e noite. No evento acontecem: palestras, exposições, vídeos com conversas, apresentações e oficinas. Tudo preparado com muito carinho respeitando, valorizando e reconhecendo o negro como protagonista.
  62. 62. 07 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Segundo dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã e tarde.
  63. 63. 10 de novembro XV SEMANA AFRO-BRASILEIRA Último dia de atividades, que foram feitas nos turnos da manhã e tarde.
  64. 64. ENCONTRO DOS GRUPOS (INFORMES E COMEÇO DOS TRABALHOS PARA A APRESENTAÇÃO FINAL). 23 de novembro
  65. 65. Conversa sobre os textos das experiências com cartas e organização das apresentações finais do subprojeto.(FFP - Grupo de Estudos). 30 de novembro
  66. 66. 01 de Dezembro Finalização da produção do texto das experiências do PIBID em formato de carta, do portfólio e das imagens que serão mostradas ao longo da apresentação.
  67. 67. Observamos e ao longo do tempo nos transformamos com cada experiência e isso faz com que possamos nos renovar como docentes. Percebemos então, que a experiência nos move e nos transforma tanto na nossa vida profissional quanto na pessoal, funções que muitas vezes se tornam uma coisa só. “Fazer uma experiência com algo - seja uma coisa, um ser humano, um deus – significa que algo nos acontece, nos alcança; que se apodera de nós, que nos derruba e nos transforma. Quando falamos de “fazer” uma experiência, isto não significa exatamente que nós a façamos acontecer, “fazer” significa aqui: sofrer, padecer, agarrar o que nos alcança receptivamente, aceitar, na medida em que nos submetemos a isso”. (LARROSA, P.99, 2014).
  68. 68. VIII Seminário de Avaliação do Subprojeto de Pedagogia da FFP – “FFP das Cartas: por entre escritas e escutas do Subprojeto de Pedagogia da FFP/PIBID/CAPES/UERJ”. (FFP). 07 de dezembro
  69. 69. *PRÊMIO CEDINE-RJ Conselho Estadual de Direitos do Negro – Edição 2017 1º Lugar Apresentação no SEPE-RJ
  70. 70. Referência bibliográfica FOUCAULT, M. A arqueologia do saber. Rio de Janeiro: Forense Universitária, 1997. CALLAI, Crsitina, RIBETTO, Anelice (orgs.). Uma escrita acadêmica outra: ensaios, experiências e invenções. 1ª ed. – Rio de Janeiro: Lamparina, 2016. LARROSA, Jorge. Tremores: Escritos sobre experiência. Belo Horizonte: Autêntica Editora, 2014.

