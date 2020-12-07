Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ http...
Melhores Sites do Mundo de Estatísticas P...
2. MelhoresPalpites.com Ainda que não sej...
as casas de apostas a te dar uma banca de...
Eu confesso que esse site não é o antro d...
Clicando no " i " no final da linha você ...
Isso tudo de grátis. 9. Tips Para Escante...
Forte abraço, PJ "Minerador de Ouro Verde...
como analisar futebol virtual como analis...
site de apostas bet365 piores casas de ap...
Melhores Sites de Estatisticas de Futebol Escanteios/Cantos/Corners

Melhores Sites de Estatisticas de Futebol Escanteios e Cantos e Corners para conferir as melhores apostas.

Published in: Sports
Melhores Sites de Estatisticas de Futebol Escanteios/Cantos/Corners

  PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do- mundo-de-estatisticas.html MELHORES Sites do Mundo de Estatísticas Futebol (Escanteios) Fala meu caro apostador, Em busca do melhor site de estatísticas de futebol para apostas em 2020 onde exista os melhores dados e conteúdo e números de todas ligas, copas e campeonatos? Então sua busca chegou ao lugar certo: Aqui você vai encontrar os top sites onde você vai encontrar com toda certeza tudo o que você precisa para fazer um pré-análise completa & análise in-live ao vivo de qualquer partida que seja jogada neste planeta terra. Não sei se este será o melhor artigo sobre sites de estatísticas de futebol mundial, mas dia desses eu achei um monte de sites novos então eu tenho que trazer aqui pra ajudar você. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  Melhores Sites do Mundo de Estatísticas Para 2020 E graças ao menino-mito Samu e a este curso de trade esportivo gratis eu começo a pegar gosto em ler sobre estatísticas dos times, sua formação, saber mais sobre os lesionados e jogadores suspensos, qual real motivação da equipe e todos esses por menores que uma equipe de futebol envolve. Trabalho né? Fazer o que? Disseram pra nós que era super-duber-fácil essa vida de trader esportivo. Acho... SÓ ACHO... que é mei-caô isso daê. MAS! Segue jogo e agente vai dar um jeito de crackear pro nosso lado a arte/ciência do trading esportivo e fazermos bons papeis verdes no final do mês/ano. Sem mais enrolação, abaixo uma verdadeira junção das melhores plataformas de palpites e estatísticas para iniciantes, intermediários e profissionais. Vamos lá. Guia dos Melhores Sites e Blogs de Estatísticas de Futebol 1. Escanteios.net ( meu novo site de estatísticas de escanteios ) Eu falei e aí está finalmente no ar meu novo site e blog sobre estatísticas de cantos totalmente atualizado diariamente. TODO DIA MESMO! Nele você encontra os times com maiores medias de escanteios, times com as menores media e também a lista com a junção destas duas estatísticas. Também a média de corners das maiores ligas como italiano, inglaterra, espanhol, francês e muito mais. Dá uma olhadela lá que é green garantido. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  2. MelhoresPalpites.com Ainda que não seja de estatísticas -- nada melhor do que comparar suas pré-análises dos jogos com palpites feitos puramente por uma inteligencia artificial. E é aqui que esse site nos salva! O MelhoresPalpites.com posta todos os dias tips e palpites grátis para matchodds (probabilidades) e também dá dicas de apostas no lucrativo e AINDA desconhecido mercado de empates. Lá os posts são feitos 100% no automático por robôs -- então novas tips sempre são garantidas! ============================ *** PÁRA TUDO! *** *** MÉTODO 1K DE BANCA 100% REVELADO! *** Quer saber exatamente passo-a-passo como praticamente forçar PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  as casas de apostas a te dar uma banca de 1K em menos de 33 dias? CLIQUE AQUI E SAIBA MAIS! ============================ 3. FootyStats.org Jeová do céu... esse site é a parada mais monstra e f*da que eu já vi nesse mundo das estatísticas. Imagina procurar por estatísticas da copa do mundo no FootyStats e encontrar exatamente TUDO que você precisa pra sua pre-análise? E é isso que acontece. E mais, você encontra lá o campeonato que imaginar (de qualquer buraco do mundo, inclusive é um dos melhores site de estatísticas de futebol brasileiro que eu já vi) mas tudo isso numa plataforma minimalista e fácil de se achar o que quer. É o paradise-das-stats. Até onde eu vi -- e entendi -- tem estatísticas com médias de gols, cartões, escanteios, faltas, impedimentos e por aí vai. Fuça lá que deve ter alguma coisa que você precisa. 4. OddsMath Esse site não me pergunte como achei, mas eu achei. Com um serviço grátis de dropping odds (odds caindo) você até consegue achar algumas tendências de mercado -- caso isso lhe interesse. Clicando em algum jogo pra ver as informações você vê as cotações da odds em todas, eu digo, todas as casas imagináveis (não sei pra que isso mas pralguém isso deve ser de valor). E pra completar tem um aba que chama "Odds Comparison" onde você coloca duas casas de apostas e compara suas odds. Muito bom pra quem tem contas em várias casas e não 'guenta mais procurar casa por casa pra saber qual é a melhor. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  Eu confesso que esse site não é o antro das estatísticas das apostas desportivas mas dá pro gasto no caso das odds e onde encontra-las tudo num só lugar. 5. WinDrawWin Half-Time Over/Under 0,5 Eu *ACHO* que já falei desse site aqui, mas este link em especial traz pra você uma seleção das equipes que tiveram mais overs 0,5 ht (no mínimo 1 gol no primeiro tempo) do planeta todo. Vai ver você gosta de ver as estatísticas do futebol mundial e juntar o melhor numa múltipla boladona com odd 1000? Brincadeiras a parte nessa lista aí da pra achar bastante times que sempre tomam ou fazem um gol na primeira parte. E se você tiver inspirado mesmo na fissura por stats entre também neste link do site WindrawWin. Lá você vai ver também listas pros seguintes mercados: • Both Teams To Score (BTTS) (ambas marcam) • Over/Under 2.5 Goals • Over/Under 1.5 Goals • Corners (Escanteios) • Half-Time/Full-Time (HTFT) • Half-Time Over/Under 0.5 Goals • Half-Time Over/Under 1.5 Goals • E por aí vai... 6. StatArea Eu já devo ter falado deste site também, mas não tenho muita certeza, então tenho que incluir nessa lista. O fato é que numa olhadela rápida eu já consigo ver se o jogo é bom ou não pra mim. Ali nas barrinhas coloridas eu já olho qual a porcentagem estatísticas de certos resultados acontecerem e assim já me economiza tempo na hora de escolher os jogos pra fazer o santo-trading ou quem sabe até um punting maroto. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  Clicando no " i " no final da linha você vai pra uma página com ainda mais informações sobre o confronto das equipes. É TANTA informação que eu fui lá agora ver sobre um jogo e me perdi. Mas pra algum aficionado por stats lá deve ser outro paraíso. 7. Estratégias Lucrativas + Tips Diárias Já esse aqui eu achei dia desses e já virei fã. É a maneira mais rápida e fácil de aprender como realmente funcionam as estratégias para escanteios e muitos outros mercado que dão lucro no final do dia. E de quebra você aprende como funciona o mercado de cantos com 2 estratégias lucrativas, como lidar com sua gestão de banca, como alavancar suas stakes e também como evitar os 7 erros mais comuns do apostadores e traders esportivos iniciantes. E pra quem quer uma mentoria extra, por lá você também recebe todo santo dia tips pra entrar no mercado com segurança de ter bons greens durante suas operações. Site: http://pedrobet.net/cliqueaqui 8. Ferramenta Para Cantos e Cartões Começando com uma pedrada: Nada mais nada menos do que nosso querido EstatisticasFutebol.com -- veja aí. O site e app traz sites com palpites para futebol grátis e também os melhores jogos ao vivo com um absurdo de estatísticas do tipo: chutes ao gol, escanteios, faltas, cartões, impedimentos e muito mais (sério!). E não é só dos melhores campeonatos e ligas do mundo todo não; as ligas menos conhecidas como Suécia, Escócia e Suíça e por aí vai também estão lá com todos os mínimos detalhes. Eu ouvi um amém? Amém! O site é este daqui -- https://estatisticasfutebol.com/ -- entre aí e saiba mais. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  Isso tudo de grátis. 9. Tips Para Escanteios E já que o senhor está aqui nada melhor do que juntar estatísticas de futebol com palpites de escanteios -- mercado que hoje trás sempre as melhores odds e probabilidades de greens para o olho bem treinado. Todo santo dia tem tips nova -- a qualidade é lá no talo e é um blog de um grande amigo meu. Então já sabe, visita o site Escanteios.com.br e pegue já suas tips pra cantos totalmente grátis. Entra lá. Ah quase ia me esquecendo! Se você está procurando as melhores ferramentas pro seu celular visitaí meu novo super guia definitivo de apps para escanteios -- é só sair baixando um por um que eu garanto que é só sucesso pra quem ama o mercado de cantos! . . Eita p*rra... é isso! Que miscelânea ie bagunça aka conglomerado de sites... Não sei se pode se chamar dos melhores sites de estatísticas de futebol em 2020 -- mas eu fiz meu máximo pra reunir as novidades que encontrei. Se você tiver com tempo visite também meu guia de corners onde você vai descobrir geralmente quantos escanteios saem por jogo nas melhores ligas e campeonatos. Caso você queira saber mais sobre este mercado de cantos que cresce a cada dia é só clicar ali que tu terá tudo isso na sua mão. E é isso. Boa mineração aí e greens e muito lucros APENAS aos que merecem. De valor. Dá uma lida lá. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do-mundo-de-estatisticas.html
  Forte abraço, PJ "Minerador de Ouro Verde" Pires PS.: Mais uma coisa não falando mais do esporte bretão. Se você quiser saber dessa vez como fazer uma boa moeda verde lá no basquete, veja este resenha sobre o trade esportivo na NBA pra saber mais.
