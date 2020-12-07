Campeonato brasileiro estatistica de escanteios e corners

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2016/04/estatisticas-de- escanteios.html Melhores Sites Estatísticas de ESCANTEIOS no Futebol Fato é que a quantidade de gente que está comentando sobre o mercado de escanteios não é brincadeira!? Tem camaradas que buscam por qual time que faz mais cantos no futebol mundial ou procuram pela média de escanteios no campeonato brasileiro em 2020. E não pára por aí — muitos querem saber qual a média de cantos por jogo e/ou qual equipe tem mais corners por partida ou qual melhor técnica para trading em escanteios. *POR ISSO* tive que criar este guia monstro pra responder estas e todas outras questões. Se prepara na cadeira porque lá vem texto com o melhor sobre apostas nesta área. Vamos lá.
  ⛳Baixe Agora o Guia Definitivo Para Apostas Em Escanteios de 2020 com Sites de Estatísticas? PDF Grátis para Download: Clique aqui e baixe este texto em pdf para você ler todo o guia quando e onde quiser. * Basta clicar no link e divulgar o site p/ receber o pdf na hora. Parece que todo mundo "descobriu" ao mesmo tempo este novo lugar pra se fazer um bom papel verde. Mas o estudo sobre escanteios... será que é tudo isso? Sinceramente eu ainda não sei te confirmar. Uma coisa é certa, estatísticas de cantos no futebol não faltam na internet, e este texto é minha contribuição para diminuir a bagunça que é a nesses guetos da internet e te trazer tudo num só local as infos de corners tanto para facilitar a minha e a sua vida. Sei de uma outra coisa também — as odds são uma DE-CÍ-LIA (como diria um amigo meu) e a quantidade de gente que eu vejo que acertou mais do que errou mas bets nos cantos não é brincadeira.
  Não é atoa que este eu tive que escrever este guia de cantos para cobrir esta nova busca e demanda por este tipo de informação — alias deixa eu te conta outra coisa: se você quiser tudo no seu celular veja também os melhores aplicativos para estatísticas de escanteios. Ah... Já ia me esquecendo (idade pesando). Antes de passar a lista dos melhores sites para se achar as medias de escanteios por jogo, e também as estatísticas das temporadas atuais dos campeonatos que voltaram e voltarão em 2020: •2020 ? Campeonato Alemão Bundesliga 1, 2, 3 / Áustria / Armênia / Bulgária / Costa Rica / Croácia / Dinamarca / Estônia / Espanhol (La Liga) / Grécia / Hungria / Israel / Inglês (Premier League) / Islandês / Republica Checa / Português / Polônia / Servia / Suíça / Turquia / Ucrânia •Em breve: Italiano, Chinês, Japonês, Norueguês, Sueco, Romeno e Turcomenistão •Brasileirão (Seria A, B, C e D) •Liga Alemã (Regional Nordeste, Regional Oeste, NOFV Sul, Oberliga Hamburg, Bremen, Westfalen e Rheinland-Pfalz/Saar) •Seria A Tim •SuperLiga Argentina ( Primeira B Metropolitana, Primeira D Metropolitana) •Austrália Liga A (Premier League Nacional: Victoria, Sul da Austrália, Queensland e Primeira Liga Australiana Brisbane)
  E todos os outros possíveis na terra, eu preciso falar e te dizer alguns importantes detalhes... (P.S. Escrevi um resenha sobre se dá para viver de trade esportivo — veja lá depois) Veja só. Média de Escanteios Por Jogo das Top Ligas Pra te ajudar a economizar tempo, abaixo estão as médias dos principais campeonatos do mundo: •Campeonato Alemão Bundesliga: 10,1 por jogo •Brasileirão A: 10,44 •Brasil Serie B: 10,5 •Francês Ligue 1: 9,71 •Espanhol La Liga: 9,21 •Italiano Seria A: 10,74 •Inglês Premier League: 10,64 •Champions League: 9,5
  •MLS: 9,52 Onde Se Deve Fazer Suas Apostas em Cantos Alguns camaradas acreditam que só a Bet365 seja a melhor pra todos os mercado. Mas isso hoje em dia passa longe de ser a verdade. A PINNACLE também é um ótimo lugar. Anote isso aí. Sempre com boas odds, cobrindo 95% dos jogos do mundo todo — ou seja, lá é a nova Disney para todo aspirante e apostador profissional. Certo? Nice. Sabia que você iria concordar. Continuando. Dúvida tirada vamos ao guia completo de escanteios de futebol para temporadas passadas e temporadas atuais do futebol do mundo todo. Faça seu café quente e sem açúcar e senta que lá vem estatísticas! E preste atenção pois estas dicas para apostar em escanteios são o primeiro passo para aumentar tuas chances de crescimento neste mercado. // Antes pausa de 6 segs para um baita gol...
  Veja esse baita gol vindo de um corner! Novo Guia: 10 Sites de Estatísticas em Escanteios No Brasileirão e Todas Ligas do Mundo em 2020/2021 1- ESCANTEIOS.net Esse site eu sou suspeito pra falar pois ele é uma criação dos que vos fala. Dito isso eu fiz o que mais gosto nele -- tudo super limpo e minimalista e direto ao ponto. Nada de enrolação! Lá você encontra todas as estatísticas de cantos dos campeonatos mais importantes e também das ligas mais obscuras (que também são uma ótima oportunidade pra colher bons greens). De quebra o site também traz dicas e palpites para jogos de hoje e amanhã e também em breve prognósticos grátis para nosso tão amado mercado de corners. Dá uma olhadela lá que eu estou sempre atualizando AINDA MAIS HOJE EM DIA com novos campeonatos que já voltaram e é claro novas tips sempre todo dia. Site:⛳ https://escanteios.net/
  2- ESTRATÉGIAS LUCRATIVAS Pra você que quer ter as ferramentas e o sistema pra garimpar o mercado em busca de mais lucros -- o módulo 2 deste site é o que mais traz valor pra você. Veja o que você vai descobrir:
  * Melhores tips e prognósticos do dia * Aula 1: Estratégia de Escanteios Minutos * Aula 2: Estratégia de Canto Limite E muito mais mesmo! Perfeito pra quem quer saber de verdade como o mercado funciona e também conseguir a consistência diária necessária pra viver e se tornar profissional do nosso mercado. Saiba mais no link abaixo. Site: https://pedrobet.net/cliqueaqui 3- TIPS FEITAS POR INTELIGENCIAARTIFICIAL Quem não gostaria de um robô trabalhando pra você o dia todo trazendo as melhores tips e palpites de apostas no futebol 24 horas por dia? Amém. O mais próximo que temos hoje é o site MelhoresPalpites.com que traz diariamente palpites de futebol no mercado de probabilidades com odds seguras e mais ousadas -- e tips para empates também. Pelo o que eu entendi tudo isso é feito no automático usando um robô de inteligencia artificial que filtra os melhores palpites do dia e sempre mantém a página atualizada. BRABO demais! Entraí no site que ainda é free e pegue já seus palpites agora mesmo. Site: https://melhorespalpites.com/ 4- PALPITES PARA ESCANTEIOS Falando de corners, quem não quer saber todos os dias as melhores tips e palpites para escanteios no campeonato brasileiro A e B e também todos os jogos da europa? Então você achou o site certo pra isso -- finalmente dicas de qualidade para o mercado de canto totalmente 100% grátis. Dá uma olhadela lá que eu tenho certeza que você encontra bastante valor pra apostas ainda hoje.
  Site: https://escanteios.com.br/ 5- ESTATÍSTICAS DETALHADAS Agora já você que quer TODAS estatísticas de TODAS ligas e campeonatos do planeta futebol num só lugar -- é esse site que eu preciso te mostrar. Tudo literalmente tutto desde gráfico pressão dos 2 times que estão jogando, cartões amarelos e vermelhos, média de escanteios por jogo e também: • Ataques • Cantos HT • Ataques Perigosos • Remates ao lado • Chutes ao gols • Pênaltis • Posse bola • Substituições E não só das grandes ligas mas também das menores e das pouquíssimas conhecidas. Ele também conta com um sistema bot mais inteligencia artificial que promove todo dia tips e dicas de apostas pros seguintes mercados: * Cantos 37HT / Minutos 0-10 / 75FT / 80FT / 87FT / Over 8.5 / Over 9.5 * Gol Acima 0.5HT / Acima 1.5FT / Acima 2.5FT * Ambas Marcam Saiba mais no link abaixo. É de valor demais! Site: https://estatisticasfutebol.com/ 6- THE STATS DONT LIE Site muito bem organizado com tabelas de escanteios e tudo no seu devido lugar sem muita frescura. Você apenas vai ter que ter um cado de paciência para aprender a ler tudo — pois eles mostram MUITO informação de valor. Pelo que puder ver tem todas as ligas do mundo, incluindo:
  • Brasileirão • Premier League (Inglês) • Skybet League (Se não me engano segundona do Inglês) • Bundesliga 1,2,3 (Alemão) • La Liga (Espanhol) • Tequilão (Mexicano) • MLS (o soccer americano) • E tudo mais que você puder imaginar onde se joga uma bola pra escanteio O site é bem intuitivo, mas você vai precisar de fuçar para entende-lo por completo. Sim, já falei isso, mas não custa nada reforçar. Contém ainda informações de gols, cartões, gols ht, asian handicaps de escanteios, cantos no primeiro tempo e segundo tempo entre outras cositas más (veja só, sei falar espanhol também ¬¬) que só indo lá dar uma conferida para entender. Site: https://www.thestatsdontlie.com/corners/ 7- FOOTCHARTS Site minimalista no visual & direto ao ponto. Trás tudo sobre escanteios das principais ligas de futebol da Europa. Não cobre o mundo entretanto. Trás também informações sobre gols, cartões, chutes, chutes ao gol, faltas, correlações de certos pontos das partidas para com certas situações, tendências (trends) de gols, chutes, cartões, resultados no HT e por incrível que pareça trás também informações sobre árbitros e bandeirinhas (informação útil para os mais aficionados por informações de tudo que possa interferir no jogo). Site: www.footcharts.co.uk/index.cfm?task=basics_corners 8- WINDRAWWIN Tu conhece aquele site que você entra e pensa: " PQP... achei a mina! " É esse site. Design clean, pelo que contei aqui mais de 20 tops ligas cobertas se tratando de cantos, lista de quais são os campeonatos que tem a maior media de escanteios, lista de quais
  mais cedem, ou seja, uma mina de ouro para quem quer informação de qualidade sobre cantos e pensa seriamente apostar profissionalmente neste mercado na Bet365. Além de tudo trás informações sobre BTTS (os dois times marcam na partida), HT/FT (quem vence mais no ht e também no ft), over/under 2.5 (mais de 3 gols na partida)... ou seja, esse site tinha que ser pago, mas não é — e qualquer um que usar com sabedoria vai estar na frente dos 90% que não estudam as partidas e ligas e jogos e equipes e jogadores e técnicas e táticas. O site também conta com muito mais ferramentas e informações para apostas e trading em geral. O único se não é que sabe-se lá deus porque não tem o Brasileirão. Ainda. Bobiar tem que aparecer este ano. Tá maneiro? Ou quer mais? Site: http://www.windrawwin.com/statistics/corners/ 9- Adom Choi CORNERS Nunca ouvi falar desse camarada, mas eu sei de uma coisa — que site LOTADO de informação de escanteios. Parece ser feito por um camarada que ama estatísticas. Não é o melhor design do mundo, mas traz talvez o melhor acervo de dados se tratando de corners se tratando das principais ligas europeias. Direto ao ponto, com a navegação não muito boa, mas com um pouco de paciência se encontra tudo necessário para se fazer suas pré
  12. 12. Para mais resenhas sobre apostas e trader esportivo clique aqui >>> PEDROBET.COM Ou seja, aproveitemos! Veja aí e me diga o que achou dele. Site: https://www.betalyst.com/corner-stats/ ===== Show meu caro! E taí o meu guia completo sobre estatísticas para escanteios de temporadas passadas e das atual temporada tanto para o campeonato brasileiro que vem por aí (que com certeza estes sites irão cobrir) quanto para as principais ligas das'zeuropas. Pra mais estatísticas de escanteios clique neste link aí e veja os mais novos sites que eu descobri dia desses. Baita qualidade. E estude no talento. Muito info de valor. Café sempre sem açucar. Viva o green nosso. Ah, eu também escrevi um novo mini guia trazendo novos melhores sites de estatísticas para futebol. Caso ainda queira outras stats é só clicar no link aí e ver mais. Outra coisa, se você é novo nesse mundão então este curso de trade esportivo grátis vai te ensinar muita coisa que por aí cobram até 1000 reais — mas pra você é tudo 0800 mesmo. E a última coisa, se tu quer comprar um belo equipamento pra melhorar a rapidez e fluidez do seu trading, veja aqui os melhores monitores para trade esportivo que eu encontrei. ATENÇÃO: Para saber ainda ainda mais sobre sites de estatísticas dos cantos, veja esta resenha sobre qual liga tem mais escanteios -- muito bom pra quem quer saber onde boas apostas podem ser feitas. PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2016/04/estatisticas-de-escanteios.html
  13. 13. Para mais resenhas sobre apostas e trader esportivo clique aqui >>> PEDROBET.COM : Ufa. Agora sim tudo dito! Forte abraço, PJ "Pai dos Sites de Dados Para Futebol" Pires PS: Tem algum outro site bom de estatísticas aí? Talvez um que fale de escanteios nos últimos minutos? Ou que tenha a média de escanteios no campeonato inglês, espanhol ou alemão? Se sim comenta aí embaixo que eu coloco numa nova atualização deste guia sobre escanteios — vamos escrever juntos o MAIOR E MELHOR de todos. 'Bora? PSS: Parar de bebe café é bem tenso. Estou bebendo apenas 1 café, apenas de manhã, e aquele cafezin' de tarde faz uma faaalta... haja coração. LONGO PRAZO PEDRO... LONGO PRAZO! . Apostadores e traders esportivos também acharam esse texto procurando por: estatisticas de escanteios 2020 tabela de escanteios 2020 central de estatisticas futebol estatisticas de cantos no futebol estatisticas de corners PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2016/04/estatisticas-de-escanteios.html
  14. 14. Para mais resenhas sobre apostas e trader esportivo clique aqui >>> PEDROBET.COM media de escanteios por jogo 2019 planilha de escanteios media de escanteios por jogo brasileirao 2020 planilha de escanteios sites para análise de cantos média de escanteios do gremio média de escanteios campeonato inglês média de escanteios campeonato português 2020 campeonato brasileiro estatistica de cantos wacorner footstats pinnacle sportingbet sofascore internacional média de escanteios por jogo 2019 análise de cornes média de escanteios bielorrússia packball dicas para apostar em escanteios site de scouts futebol palpite de escanteio para hoje quantos escanteios saiu nesse jogo estatísticas de corners media escanteios copa america análise estatística futebol PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2016/04/estatisticas-de-escanteios.html
  15. 15. Para mais resenhas sobre apostas e trader esportivo clique aqui >>> PEDROBET.COM estatísticas futebol em tempo real estatísticas futebol brasileiro 2020 score campeonato brasileiro esportes resultados de hoje estatísticas de gols cantos abaixo de 9 estratégia de aposta em cantos mercado de escanteios bet365 média de escanteios por jogo flamengo escanteios asiáticos rei dos escanteios over ht análise PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2017/02/melhor-site-do- mundo-de-estatisticas.html PARA O TEXTO COMPLETO CLIQUE AQUI ⏬⏬ https://www.pedrobet.com/2016/04/estatisticas-de-escanteios.html

