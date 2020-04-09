Successfully reported this slideshow.
I 1 TEST AUTOMATION DESIGN PATTERNS
7+ years in IT TestOps / Test Automation missionary --- Lead QA Engineer @ Mobiquity Organizer @ QA Days Participant @ Sim...
Agenda Part 1: What is pattern? Why do we need to use patterns? Or we don’t? Part 2: Design patterns (practical part) Let’...
Except of comprehensive automation planning process, maintenance of your test-cases, manual testing with all possible desi...
Code is compiled, tested and works as expected Code is commented and documented Code is readable understandable, for other...
What is design pattern? 7
Beneﬁts of patterns Speed up the development process Maintainable code More readable code It’s already veriﬁed and tested ...
Structural Creational Behavioral 9 TYPES OF PATTERNS?
STRUCTURAL 10
11 1. Describe the logic and POM structure of tested application. 2. Make test logic part more readable. 3. Make your code...
12 PATTERN: PAGE OBJECT PATTERN TYPE: STRUCTURAL Page Object Class: Usage of Page Object Class:
13 1. Widely used to build a Domain Speciﬁc Language (DSL) in declarative way. 2. Used to make code shorter. 3. Used to st...
14 Page Object Class: PATTERN: FLUENT INTERFACE - METHOD CHAINING - CHAIN OF INVOCATIONS TYPE: STRUCTURAL
15 Test Class: PATTERN: FLUENT INTERFACE - METHOD CHAINING - CHAIN OF INVOCATIONS TYPE: STRUCTURAL
16 1. Attach additional behaviour to objects PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE IS APPLICABLE: Any part of test framework
17 PATTERNS: DECORATOR TYPE: STRUCTURAL Decorator implementation: Usage of Decorator:
18 1. Hides the complexities of the system 2. Give the access to interface of the system to the “client” PROBLEMS TO SOLVE...
19 PATTERNS: FACADE TYPE: STRUCTURAL Facade implementation: Usage of Facade:
CREATIONAL 20
21 1. Encapsulate objects creation logic 2. Manage cross-platform systems PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE IS APPLICABLE: Testing c...
22 Page Object Classes: Page Factory implementation: PATTERN: PAGE FACTORY PATTERN TYPE: CREATIONAL
23 PATTERN: PAGE FACTORY PATTERN TYPE: CREATIONAL
24 1. Allows to construct complex objects step by step. 2. Allows to separate the construction of a complex object from it...
25 PATTERNS: BUILDER TYPE: CREATIONAL
26 PATTERNS: BUILDER TYPE: CREATIONAL
27 1. Create only one instance of the object 2. Control concurrent access to a shared resource. PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE IS...
28 PATTERNS: SINGLETON TYPE: CREATIONAL
BEHAVIORAL 29
30 1. Class behavior or its algorithm can be changed at run time 2. Encapsulate each strategy, and make them interchangeab...
31 PATTERNS: STRATEGY TYPE: BEHAVIORAL
32 PATTERNS: STRATEGY TYPE: BEHAVIORAL
DATA PATTERNS 33
34 1. Allows to register already used test data 2. Allows to avoid duplication of used test data PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE I...
35 PATTERNS: OBJECT POOL TYPE: CREATIONAL
36 PATTERNS: OBJECT POOL TYPE: CREATIONAL
37 1. Enable data driven approach for your test automation project PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE IS APPLICABLE: Test data
38 PATTERNS: DATA PROVIDER
39 1. Allows to operate by objects 2. Reﬂects business logic 3. Make tests more readable PROBLEMS TO SOLVE WHERE IS APPLIC...
40 PATTERNS: VALUE OBJECT - Data Access Object (DAO) TYPE: STRUCTURAL
I 41 USE PATTERNS WHEN YOU HAVE PROBLEMS TO SOLVE And your team will be open for any help you need
https://github.com/tatarynov/patterns-demo 42
I 43 QA DAYS COMMUNITY https://www.meetup.com/qa-days/
Q&A 45
Time has come to announce our first pilot event.
And we are gonna start with our the most favourite topic - test automation <3

In software engineering, a design pattern is a general repeatable solution to a commonly occurring problem in software design. 
And what occurring problem are we as QA engineers facing all the time? Right! Test automation frameworks.
So we will tell you a bit which design patterns can be used in test automation, why and where (not only Page Object pattern, we promise!) to make your tests shine!

The link to GitHub repo with test automation patterns used is to be shared during the webinar.

Published in: Technology
