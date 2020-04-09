Test automation design patterns

Time has come to announce our first pilot event.

And we are gonna start with our the most favourite topic - test automation <3



In software engineering, a design pattern is a general repeatable solution to a commonly occurring problem in software design.

And what occurring problem are we as QA engineers facing all the time? Right! Test automation frameworks.

So we will tell you a bit which design patterns can be used in test automation, why and where (not only Page Object pattern, we promise!) to make your tests shine!



The link to GitHub repo with test automation patterns used is to be shared during the webinar.