PALETTE KNIFE ART https://flitart.blogspot.com
Cloud isolation Oil on Linen 30 x 20 cm
Gold of heaven Oil on Linen 40 x 40 cm
Psychopathy Oil on Linen 40 x 60 cm
Nothing Personal Oil on Linen 40 x 60 cm
Gold of heaven Oil on Linen 40 x 40 cm
Palette Knife Art by Vitaliy Mashchenko

Oil paintings by contemporary artist Vitaliy Mashchenko.

Published in: Art & Photos
Palette Knife Art by Vitaliy Mashchenko

