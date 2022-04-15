Top 10 Travel Hacks to Save Money (1).pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 15, 2022
Travel

Like every second thing in life, travelling also has two facets - one that is - full of fun and the other that is - expensive. Here in this infographic we have shared some tips and tricks to save money while traveling. Hopefully, these money-saving ideas will help you with your upcoming trip.

Travel

  1. 1. Top 10 Travel Hacks To Save Money
  2. 2. Here are some tips and tricks to save money while traveling. Hopefully, these money-saving ideas will help you with your upcoming trip.
  3. 3. According to many travel bloggers, the real people who have been there having done that, one of the best ways to save on buying flight tickets is - to search for flights from an incognito browser or clear the cache beforehand. As per a 2018 study - the best window to book air tickets is someway between three and four weeks before your journey. Wear the incognito cloak and search flights
  4. 4. Cruise along instead of flying You may not know the fact that cruises cost you less when you book your seat in the eleventh hour, unlike airlines. It is mainly a good-to-go choice for longer sails.
  5. 5. Flash sites are the ultimate money- savers Can you book in advance? Are you flexible with your travelling dates? Well! In that case, you can use flash sites to book your air tickets.
  6. 6. Long stays and local flavour If your trip is long or you intend to stay at your destination for a long time - say around two to four weeks, Airbnb, a vacation rental company, can be a good idea. When you spend a lot of time in a particular place, you get to immerse yourself in the local flavors, foods, and other delicacies.
  7. 7. Off-season travels are the best. Off-season trips are indeed the best. You can travel at your own pace with less crowd and less cacophony around. So, the next time you plan a trip, choose a season that is not on but off! Your wallet will thank you for that. One hack, many benefits.
  8. 8. Book a ticket to a connecting destination. If you are flying to a hub destination, you can book your flight ticket to a nearby city connected to the hub. First of all, the tickets will be less expensive, and you will be connected through the city anyway.
  9. 9. If possible, ditch air travel. It goes without saying that you can save a great deal by simply avoiding traveling through airways. Use taxis, trains, bus services, or go on foot as much as and where it is possible, instead. It would be way cheaper than air travel, for sure.
  10. 10. Get a local sim card and relax. When you travel, especially to an overseas destination, it is always a good idea to get a local sim card.
  11. 11. Use credit card reward points. One of the best ways to book air tickets is by signing up for a couple of travel credit cards. Yes, true. By doing so, you can collect miles, reward points, and fly without having to spend a penny.
  12. 12. Do not forget your visitors insurance policy. Before setting off for a vacation, people buy this and that and what-not and look for ways to cut their travel costs. To find out the most suitable product, always make sure to compare different policies with a user-friendly online platform like Visitors Guru
  13. 13. Contact US www.visitorsguru.com 1-833-289-4878 Compare and buy visitor insurance plans from the top-rated insurance companies at Visitors Guru.

