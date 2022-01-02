Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KSHAR SUTRA THERAPY A BLESSING All About Kshar Sutra Theraphy By Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad
 Ksharasutra Therapy is an Ayurvedic Parasurgical Technique. Great Indian Surgeon Sushruta narrated in his teachings the ...
PREPARATION OF KSHAR SUTRA
Requirements:  Thread : Surgical Linen thread of size 20.  Latex of Euphorbia neriifolia  Haridra (Curcuma longa)  Apa...
Mode of Action of Kshar Sutra  The cut through of fistulous tract is effected by the pressure exerted on anorectal tissue...
BENEFITS OF THE KSHARSUTRA THERAPY
Benefits of the Kshar Sutra Therapy  It is an Out Patient Treatment.  Performed mostly under Local anesthesia.  Only 30...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 1 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 2 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 3 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 4 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 5 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 6 VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad Slide 7
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Jan. 02, 2022
36 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 02, 2022
36 views

We play a leading role to create a Happy and Healthy Life.
Our Centre is based on pure Ayurvedic treatment for the welfare of society and our center also provides Ayurvedic treatment for various chronic health problems like PILES, FISSURE, FISTULA, ARTHRITIS, INFERTILITY, SKIN DISORDERS, ASTHMA, AND MANY MORE and our SPECIALTY IS surgery of ANORECTAL PROBLEMS by KSHARSUTRA to avoid recurrence of the disease and because of that, we are considered as best kshar sutra doctor in Prayagraj.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Trauma-Sensitive Yoga in Therapy: Bringing the Body into Treatment David Emerson
(0/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

VISHWSHRADDHA CHIKITSHALAYA | Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad

  1. 1. KSHAR SUTRA THERAPY A BLESSING All About Kshar Sutra Theraphy By Best Ayurvedic Hospital in Allahabad
  2. 2.  Ksharasutra Therapy is an Ayurvedic Parasurgical Technique. Great Indian Surgeon Sushruta narrated in his teachings the use of Kshara for cure of fistula in ano and other anorectal diseases. The work of Sushruta was later compiled as “Sushrut Samhita” in the 5th century A.D. Acharya Chakrapani Datta (10- 11 Century A.D.) and Acharya Bhav Mishra (16-18 century A.D.) have described in their classical Ayurvedic texts, the method of preparation and treatment of fistula in ano by use of Kshara Sutra (K.S.). It is being used for the successful treatment of Anorectal Diseases from many years.  In this technique, a specially prepared thread (Kshar Sutra) is used to cure diseases. Kshar Sutra acts by “Herbal Chemical Cauterisation” and removes the disease from the body.  Many studies have been published by Ayurvedic doctors recently with encouraging results for treatment of fistula in ano and other anorectal diseases by use of Kshara Sutra.
  3. 3. PREPARATION OF KSHAR SUTRA
  4. 4. Requirements:  Thread : Surgical Linen thread of size 20.  Latex of Euphorbia neriifolia  Haridra (Curcuma longa)  Apamarg Kshar (Achyranthus aspera) Method of Preparation:  For the preparation of thread, surgical linen thread gauge number 20 was manually coated eleven times with the latex of Euphorbia neriifolia, followed by seven coatings of the latex and the alkaline powder of Achyranthus aspera alternatively, and dried. In the final phase, three coatings of latex and powder of Curcuma longa were given alternatively.  The thread thus prepared was sterilized by ultra violet radiation and placed in a polythene bag or glass tube.
  5. 5. Mode of Action of Kshar Sutra  The cut through of fistulous tract is effected by the pressure exerted on anorectal tissue by the moderately tight Kshar Sutra tied in the fistulous tract.  The presence of Kshar Sutra in the fistulous tract does not allow the cavity to close down from either ends and there is a continuous drainage of pus along the Kshar Sutra itself.  The Kshar Sutra slowly and gradually cuts through the fistulous tract from apex to the periphery. There is an ideal simultaneous cutting and healing of the tract and no pocket of pus is allowed to stay back.  The Kshara (Caustics) applied on the thread are anti-inflammatory, antislough agents and in addition, have property of chemical curetting. The Kshar Sutra remains in direct contact of the tract and therefore, it chemically curettes out the tract and sloughs out the epithelial lining, thereby allowing the fistulous tract to collapse and heal.  The Kshar Sutra, due to its antibacterial property, does not allow bacteria to multiply in its presence.  The pH of Kshar Sutra was towards the alkaline side and therefore it did not allow rectal pathogens to invade the cavity.
  6. 6. BENEFITS OF THE KSHARSUTRA THERAPY
  7. 7. Benefits of the Kshar Sutra Therapy  It is an Out Patient Treatment.  Performed mostly under Local anesthesia.  Only 30- 45 minutes is required for the procedure  Hospital stay is usually minimum (5-6 hrs).  Minimal bed rest is required after the procedure.  Patient can resume his / her daily routine within 3 to 5 days.  The recurrence rate is very less after Ksharsutra ligation procedure  Most important benefit of Kshar Sutra Therapy over Modern Surgeries is that the muscles that supports the Anus and helps in controlling the bowel movements are not dissected and hence the possibility of Anal Incontinence (loss of power to hold stools) is not there.

We play a leading role to create a Happy and Healthy Life. Our Centre is based on pure Ayurvedic treatment for the welfare of society and our center also provides Ayurvedic treatment for various chronic health problems like PILES, FISSURE, FISTULA, ARTHRITIS, INFERTILITY, SKIN DISORDERS, ASTHMA, AND MANY MORE and our SPECIALTY IS surgery of ANORECTAL PROBLEMS by KSHARSUTRA to avoid recurrence of the disease and because of that, we are considered as best kshar sutra doctor in Prayagraj.

Views

Total views

36

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×