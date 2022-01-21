Blockchain is immutable. Once the transaction is entered, it cant be deleted. Information is saved in blocks, and each block is attached to the previous block through encrypted keys. In Blockchain, no one has the power to modify or alter the data, and using smart contact it eliminates the need for mediators.

Sara Technologies offer Blockchain game development end-to-end service with advanced and superior technology. Contact us anytime we provide service worldwide.

https://www.saratechnologies.com/blockchain-game-development