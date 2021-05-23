Generic drug and WTO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERIC DRUGS AND WTO VISHAL REDDY PA1 TBZ123 DEPT OF GENETICS AND PLANT BREEDING
CONTENTS • What is Generic drug? • Legislative History • Patent Protection • SWOT Analysis • Generic Drug Review Process •...
Generic Drugs • Drugs are produced and distributed without patent protection • Contains the same active ingredients as the...
PATENT PROTECTION • In most countries of the world, patents give 20 years of protection. • However, many countries e.g. th...
LEGISLATIVE HISTORY • 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act –establishes regulation of food and drugs. • 1938 Food, Drug and Cosmeti...
WHEN GENERIC DRUG MARKETED After patent and exclusivity protection ends Patent owner waives its rights FDA requirements ar...
B R A N D N A M E D R U G N D A R E Q U I R E M E N T 1. Labelling 2. Pharma 3. Chemistry 4. Manufacturing 5. Controls 6. ...
A generic drug is considered to be bioequivalent to the brand name drug if : • The rate and extent of absorption do not sh...
Some Example of Generic and Branded Drug with their Price Category Generic Drug Price Branded Drug Price Analgesic Paracet...
• Many branded drugs will be losing their patents in the time span of 2020- 2025 • Potential Growth opportunity in the dev...
COST EFFECTIVENESS OF GENERICDRUGS 13
MYTHS AND FACTS MYTH 1 - Duplicate drugs FACT 1 - Due to their change is the brand name or shape of the packing, some may ...
MYTH 3 - Ineffective drugs FACT 3 - People also have a mindset that costlier will be effective. They think that there is s...
ADVANTAGES Generic medicine Provide Many Economic Advantages to:- Consumer Pharmaceutical Business It may be supplied by m...
Generic drugs are not possible in all the cases because it takes long time to expire any patent. Some patients may be alle...
POLICY EXISTING IN INDIA FOR GENERIC MEDICINE • Making quality medicines available at affordable prices for all, particula...
• In November, 2016, to give further impetus to the scheme, it was again renamed as "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi P...
Challenges for Generic drug consumption Percentage description of drug use in India Continue d.. When it comes to consumpt...
Reasons for less consumption of GD Weak supply chain management Lack of Awareness Monopoly of doctors in prescribing brand...
Awareness Program Objectives To know the awareness about Generic Medicines & Jan Aushadhi Stores among the people. Q.1:- W...
Existing Supply Chain of Jan Aushadhi CPS Us Private sector manufacturer s Central Warehous e Distributo r Jan Aushad hi s...
Government Initiatives
Recommendations to increase the Consumption of Generic Drugs Packaging of generic medicines should be worked upon so as to...
ORANGE BOOK Orange book is a publication by the FDA approved drug products with therapeutic equivalence (TE) evaluation c...
WTO Doha/Health Negotiations On 14 November 2001, WTO Members issued the historic Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement ...
TRIPS AGREEMENT AND MEDICINES • Patent protection for pharmaceutical products • Reinforcement of patent process • 20 year ...
We must monitor the implementation of the decision to ensure: • Transparency • Simple and speedy legal procedures • Equal ...
Conclusion
Generic drug and WTO

  1. 1. GENERIC DRUGS AND WTO VISHAL REDDY PA1 TBZ123 DEPT OF GENETICS AND PLANT BREEDING
  2. 2. CONTENTS • What is Generic drug? • Legislative History • Patent Protection • SWOT Analysis • Generic Drug Review Process • Advantages and Disadvantages of Generic Drug • Policy existing in India for generic medicine • TRIPS agreements and medicines • The Doha Declaration • Conclusion
  3. 3. Generic Drugs • Drugs are produced and distributed without patent protection • Contains the same active ingredients as the original formulation • Switching the prescriptions from branded drugs to generic drugs will lead to the annual reduction of overall 11%in drug costs • Sale of generic drugs provides higher profit margins than the sale of branded drugs Generic drug is defined as “A drug product that is comparable to brand/innovator drug in dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics and intended use”.
  4. 4. PATENT PROTECTION • In most countries of the world, patents give 20 years of protection. • However, many countries e.g. the European Union and the USA may grant up to 5 years of additional protection for drugs. • When the patents on a brand-name drug near expiration, drug companies that want to manufacture a generic can apply to the FDA to sell a generic version of the drug.
  5. 5. LEGISLATIVE HISTORY • 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act –establishes regulation of food and drugs. • 1938 Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act – introduced safety standards. • 1962 Kefauver-Harris Amendments to the FDA&C Act – tightened safety standards and introduced requirements that drug must be effective i.e., proof of efficacy. • 1984 Hatch- Waxman Act - created an abbreviated mechanism for approval of generic copies of drugs, by stating that pre-clinical and clinical testing does not have to be repeated for generics.
  6. 6. WHEN GENERIC DRUG MARKETED After patent and exclusivity protection ends Patent owner waives its rights FDA requirements are met 7
  7. 7. B R A N D N A M E D R U G N D A R E Q U I R E M E N T 1. Labelling 2. Pharma 3. Chemistry 4. Manufacturing 5. Controls 6. Microbiology 7. Testing 8. Animal studies 9. Clinical studies 10. Bioavailability G E N E R I C D R U G A N D A R E Q U I R E M E N T 1. Labelling 2. Pharma 3. Chemistry 4. Manufacturing 5. Control 6. Microbiology 7. Testing 8. Bioequivalence 8
  8. 8. A generic drug is considered to be bioequivalent to the brand name drug if : • The rate and extent of absorption do not show a significant difference from the innovator drug. BIOEQUIVALENCE 9
  9. 9. Some Example of Generic and Branded Drug with their Price Category Generic Drug Price Branded Drug Price Analgesic Paracetamol Rs 2.45 Crocin Rs 11 Diclofenacsodium +Paracetamol Rs 4.4 Diclogesic Rs 19.40 Antibiotic Amoxyclin Rs 13.2 LMX Rs 40 Remox Rs 38.7 Azithromycin Rs 41.8 Azee Rs 107 Azithral Rs 128.55 Vitamin Folic acid Rs 2.8 Folivite Rs 11.8 B-Complex Rs 1.8 Becosul Rs 11.0 Cardiovascular(Blood Pressure) Drug Atenolol Rs 7.0 Aten Rs 23.8
  10. 10. • Many branded drugs will be losing their patents in the time span of 2020- 2025 • Potential Growth opportunity in the developing nations is about 15%-20% • Countries like India and china can serve huge markets as the mass population faces difficulty expensive and branded medicines. • Patent expirations may lead to an entry of new competitors (generic competitions). • Weak, small companies usually go out of business. SWOT Threats Opportunities Strengths • Cost effective &price are less. • Governing framework issame. • Provides higher profitmargins. • Exempted from the patenting as they have same active molecules as that of the branded patented drugs. Weakness • No sales promotion as that of branded medicine. • Less Awareness SWOTAnalysis
  11. 11. COST EFFECTIVENESS OF GENERICDRUGS 13
  12. 12. MYTHS AND FACTS MYTH 1 - Duplicate drugs FACT 1 - Due to their change is the brand name or shape of the packing, some may think the drugs are duplicate. MYTH 2 - Rejected drugs and fake drugs FACT 2 - Due to cheap price of the generic drugs, it is generally thought that generic drugs are rejected form the company that is why they are selling for the low price.
  13. 13. MYTH 3 - Ineffective drugs FACT 3 - People also have a mindset that costlier will be effective. They think that there is surely something wrong with the medicine because it is too cheap MYTH 4 - Brand-name drugs are made in modern manufacturing facilities, and generics are often made in sub-standard facilities FACT 4 - Sub-standard facilities are not permitted by the FDA.
  14. 14. ADVANTAGES Generic medicine Provide Many Economic Advantages to:- Consumer Pharmaceutical Business It may be supplied by more than one company New regulatory processes to reduce time and cost of generic drug approvals
  15. 15. Generic drugs are not possible in all the cases because it takes long time to expire any patent. Some patients may be allergic to new colour, flavour etc. There may be some variations during reformulations. DRAWBACKS
  16. 16. POLICY EXISTING IN INDIA FOR GENERIC MEDICINE • Making quality medicines available at affordable prices for all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through exclusive outlets "Jan Aushadhi Medical Store", so as to reduce out of pocket expenses in healthcare. • on 25th November 2008 with the active participation of the CPSUs namely, IDPL, HAL launch of the Jan Aushadhi Medical store at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, • In September 2015, the 'Jan Aushadhi Scheme' was revamped as 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' (PMJAY).
  17. 17. • In November, 2016, to give further impetus to the scheme, it was again renamed as "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana" (PMBJP). • Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses. • At present there are 6603 stores in country March 7, every year observes Jan Aushadi Divas or Generic Medicine Day with aim to create awareness about use of generic medicine
  18. 18. Challenges for Generic drug consumption Percentage description of drug use in India Continue d.. When it comes to consumption or fame of generic drugs in India we recollect that only 23%generic drugs are consumed throughout the country even if it is one of the leading countries to produce Generic Drugs. This may be due to numerous reasons depending on diverse conditions.
  19. 19. Reasons for less consumption of GD Weak supply chain management Lack of Awareness Monopoly of doctors in prescribing branded drugs Lack of promotion Lack of trust
  20. 20. Awareness Program Objectives To know the awareness about Generic Medicines & Jan Aushadhi Stores among the people. Q.1:- What do you prefer going to government hospital or private hospital? Q.2:- Do you know about Generic Medicines? Q.3:- Do you know about Jan Aushadhi Stores? Questions Asked Results prefer g prefer p 83 % 1 7 % knowjas dknowja s 81 % 19 % 67 % 33 % Knowg m dknowg m
  21. 21. Existing Supply Chain of Jan Aushadhi CPS Us Private sector manufacturer s Central Warehous e Distributo r Jan Aushad hi stores Compa ny Factory locatio ns Sun Pharma- Ranbaxy labs Punjab Maharashtra Himachal Pradesh, Goa, New Delhi, Haryana Dr.Reddy’ s Telangana, Andhra Pradesh , Pondicherry, Karnataka , Himachal Pradesh Cipl a Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh Novarti s Maharashtra , Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh Customer s Carrying & Forwarding Agent(C & F)
  22. 22. Government Initiatives
  23. 23. Recommendations to increase the Consumption of Generic Drugs Packaging of generic medicines should be worked upon so as to make drugs attractive following the mentality of Indian consumer. Government should supply generic medicines not only through stores and hospitals but also through health campaigns and drives along with the Awareness Programmes.
  24. 24. ORANGE BOOK Orange book is a publication by the FDA approved drug products with therapeutic equivalence (TE) evaluation codes. Commonly known as the Orange Book due to the Orange cover of the original print version. It includes identified drug products on the basis of safety & effectiveness approval by FDA under FDA & CAct. The first edition appeared in October, 1980.
  25. 25. WTO Doha/Health Negotiations On 14 November 2001, WTO Members issued the historic Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health The Doha Declaration Interpretation and implementation of the TRIPS Agreement to support WTO Members rights to protect public health, particularly access to medicines
  26. 26. TRIPS AGREEMENT AND MEDICINES • Patent protection for pharmaceutical products • Reinforcement of patent process • 20 year minimum duration • Transitional periods with exclusive marketing rights
  27. 27. We must monitor the implementation of the decision to ensure: • Transparency • Simple and speedy legal procedures • Equal opportunities for countries needing medicines • Facilitation of a multiplicity of potential suppliers • Broad coverage in terms of health problems and range of medicines. 30 August 2003 decision on paragraph 6
  28. 28. Conclusion

