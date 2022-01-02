Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to Vishnu Solutions
Introduction “VISHNU SOLUTIONS” is an International and Domestic call center looking for partners who are interested in ex...
Quality Inbound Call Center Service provider Companies in India? For businesses, nothing can be more valuable than custome...
•Customer Support •Help Desk •Inquiry Handling •Call Answering •Toll-Free Services •Product Information Requests •Technica...
How Do Companies Handle Increasing Call Volumes? To handle increasing call volumes, businesses can take the support of spe...
Why Vishnu Solutions is the Best Inbound Call Center Service Provider in India? Of course, you can find many inbound call ...
Boost Your Sales with Exceptional Outbound Call Center Companies in Kolkata, India For seamless business extension, it is ...
Inbound Service Comprises  Customer Support  Help Desk  Inquiry Handling  Call Answering  Toll-Free Services  Produc...
Vishnu Solutions mission is to provide high-end call center customer services through our Contact Center. Our Inbound and ...
THANK YOU Email: contact@vishnusolutions.com Call Us: +91-33-2281-5481 / 82 / +91 9830071123 Fax: +91-33-2281-3748 Website...
Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
Inbound call center in kolkata

Technology
Jan. 02, 2022
For businesses, nothing can be more valuable than customer satisfaction. This is so because business longevity can be extended only by keeping customers happy with the quality of support services and products. Since customers’ need instant response to their queries every time, thus joining forces with established inbound call centres is indispensable.

Inbound call center in kolkata

  1. 1. Welcome to Vishnu Solutions
  2. 2. Introduction “VISHNU SOLUTIONS” is an International and Domestic call center looking for partners who are interested in expanding their profits by outsourcing a portion of their call center operations to us both for in-bound and out-bound purpose. We are the pioneer BPO in Kolkata over the last 21 years (Operation started in June 2000) wherein we have developed experience in the following cross industry offering services for the Telecom, Insurance, Banking, Financial, Travel, Hospitality, Real-estate, Automotive, Home appliances. We have become the strategic choice of serving Fortune 500 and mid market companies located across UK, USA and Australia and India too. In our pursuit of performance & improvement in client services, we have developed and implemented newer and innovative quality check measures that have powered the rapid growth and development of Vishnu Solutions.
  3. 3. Quality Inbound Call Center Service provider Companies in India? For businesses, nothing can be more valuable than customer satisfaction. This is so because business longevity can be extended only by keeping customers happy with the quality of support services and products. Since customers need an instant response to their queries every time, thus joining forces with established inbound call centers is indispensable. The bitter pill for business owners to swallow is that living up to customer expectations isn’t as easy as it was a few years ago. Nowadays, customers want centers all to be responded to in a jiffy and seek a quick & apt resolution to issues. This highlights the need for an in-house professional team to take care of the customer support service, or outsource to reliable inbound call center services like Vishnu Solutions to handle the responsibility in Kolkata, India.
  4. 4. •Customer Support •Help Desk •Inquiry Handling •Call Answering •Toll-Free Services •Product Information Requests •Technical Support •Chatbot Based Solutions By means of these valuable inbound call center service in kolkata , business owners can fortify their customer base. Plus, the resultant heightened brand image will pave the way for smoother business growth. In a nutshell, joining forces with prestigious inbound service providers is vital to keep the customer base buttressed. Inbound Service Comprises:
  5. 5. How Do Companies Handle Increasing Call Volumes? To handle increasing call volumes, businesses can take the support of specialized call center service providers. Vishnu solutions is an established inbound call center service provider company in India with indispensable resources to handle inbound customer support like avant-garde technology, robust infrastructure laced with all modern amenities. Our mammoth industrial experience enables us to deliver best-in-class inbound call center service in Kolkata during customer support interactions. Our call-handling agents always aim for high customer satisfaction levels, thereby using their skillset aptly to maintain the balance between AHT (average handle time) and FCR (first call resolution). Owing to these resources, it is ensured that customers even today consider voice channels to get their issues resolved, for which the need for an adequate inbound call center in India is vital. When customers get a swift response, they leave with a positive service experience and talk about the company positively on social media platforms boosting the brand image of the organization. So, yes, businesses should leverage outsourced inbound support from established vendors in contemplation of serving nonpareil solutions in an unbreakable streak.
  6. 6. Why Vishnu Solutions is the Best Inbound Call Center Service Provider in India? Of course, you can find many inbound call support service providers in the market to handle customer- related functions. Nevertheless, the prime factor that makes Vishnu Solutions’ inbound call center services trustworthy is an invaluable industrial experience of 19 years. Our mammoth industrial experience enables us to deliver best-in-class inbound call center service during customer support interactions. Our call-handling agents always aim for high customer satisfaction levels, thereby using their skillset aptly to maintain the balance between AHT (average handle time) and FCR (first call resolution) in India.
  7. 7. Boost Your Sales with Exceptional Outbound Call Center Companies in Kolkata, India For seamless business extension, it is important to promote business products and services through advertisements on TV, newspapers, radio, and so forth to make the potential customers aware about the business offerings. Following the modern techniques, the traditional tools are no less! Outbound call center services in Kolkata deploy great and traditional cost-effective technique that helps in getting hands on the most sought after customers. Modern techniques have undoubtedly made it easier to reach the client with the business offerings; however, the traditional approach of outbound centers can never be extinct! These days, reaping benefits out of outbound tele calling isn’t easy, as potential customers don’t stay on the calls for a long time. Such scenarios highlight the need for modern technologies like the use of TV, text, email, social mediums, etc. to reach the customer hassle-free anytime..
  8. 8. Inbound Service Comprises  Customer Support  Help Desk  Inquiry Handling  Call Answering  Toll-Free Services  Product Information Requests  Technical Support  Chatbot Based Solutions By means of these valuable inbound call center services in Kolkata, business owners can fortify their customer base. Plus, the resultant heightened brand image will pave the way for smoother business growth. In a nutshell, joining forces with prestigious inbound service providers is vital to keep the customer base buttressed.
  9. 9. Vishnu Solutions mission is to provide high-end call center customer services through our Contact Center. Our Inbound and Outbound Call Center in India are in a unique position to provide our clients with the best e-CRM call center services round the globe by utilizing one to one experience across every point of the customer relationship lifecycle. Our Call Centers seek ways to improve inbound service quality while reducing costs for our clients through disciplined management techniques such as regular monitoring and measurement of agent’s performance. In- depth employee training on specific clients programs as well as on industry standard practices along with continuous technological improvement is one of our prime objectives as outbound call center.
  10. 10. THANK YOU Email: contact@vishnusolutions.com Call Us: +91-33-2281-5481 / 82 / +91 9830071123 Fax: +91-33-2281-3748 Website: https://www.vishnusolutions.com

