Apr. 12, 2022
Engineering

Wildhub Designs Pvt Ltd is a multi disciplinary organisation diversified into different aspects of design consultancy and construction. We are community, family and team oriented. We are motivated by integrity and by pride in the results of our work.

Wildhub Designs Pvt Ltd is a multi disciplinary organisation diversified into different aspects of design consultancy and construction. We are community, family and team oriented. We are motivated by integrity and by pride in the results of our work.

Best Architectural & Construction Firm Based in Bangalore

  1. 1. WILDHUB DESIGNS We are community, family and team oriented. We are motivated by integrity and by pride in the results of our work.
  2. 2. ABOUT US WILDHUB DESIGNS Award Winning Architectural & Construction Firm in Bangalore Wildhub Designs Pvt Ltd is a multi disciplinaryorganisationdiversifiedinto differentaspectsofdesignconsultancy and construction. We are community, family and team oriented. We are motivated by integrity and by pride in theresultsofourwork.
  3. 3. OUR SERVICES ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNS CONSTRUCTION INTERIOR DESIGNING STRUCTURAL DESIGNING CONSTRUCTION PACKAGES WILDHUB DESIGNS MPERIA PACKAGE ₹2,250/SQ.FT BUDGET PACKAGE ₹1,635/SQ.FT BASIC PACKAGE ₹1,750/SQ.FT
  4. 4. "WE ARE COMMUNITY, FAMILY AND TEAM ORIENTED. WE ARE MOTIVATED BY INTEGRITY AND BY PRIDE IN THE RESULTS OF OUR WORK..” OUR PHILOSOPHY
  5. 5. HOW IT WORKS RAISE A REQUEST MEET OUR EXPERT BOOK WITH US RECEIVE DETAILED PLANS TRACK OUR CONSTRUCTION WORK WILDHUB DESIGNS
  6. 6. LIVING ROOM WILDHUB DESIGNS
  7. 7. KITCHEN WILDHUB DESIGNS
  8. 8. OFFICE SPACE WILDHUB DESIGNS
  9. 9. BEDROOM WILDHUB DESIGNS
  10. 10. HOME WILDHUB DESIGNS
  11. 11. INSTAGRAM FOLLOW US FACEBOOK YOUTUBE LINKEDIN TWITTER WILDHUB DESIGNS
  12. 12. WORK WITH US WEBSITE https://wildhubdesigns.com/ EMAIL contact@wildhubdesigns.com wildhubdesigns@gmail.com CONTACT NUMBER +91 96066 68733 ADDRESS No.3/4D, 100 feet Outer Ring Road, Kadirenahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Bangalore - 560070 WILDHUB DESIGNS

